Houston’s Own British Manor House Re-Hits the Market With a Staggering $29.5 Million Asking Price

Aerial view of the property that is on the market for $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

Each room in the house is designed with a view to one of the elaborate gardens. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

Ivy-clad stone walls on both sides of the entry are accented with antique French fountains. (Photo by Nathan Schroder for Douglas Elliman)

The in-home theater is beautifully paneled thereby maintaining the British ambience of the house. (HAR photo) (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The gentleman's luxurious bath features an antique sink cabinet and mahogany cabinetry and a glass and marble shower. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The lady's elaborate bath features an antique cabriolet-leg sink cabinet with sculpted marble deck, jetted tub surrounded by smoked mirrors, and an etched-glass and marble shower. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The bedroom, beautifully dressed in antiques and silks, could be straight from Highclere Castle. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The dwelling has formal and less formal dining rooms among the vast spaces. (HAR photo) (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

Walls of the formal dining room, which boasts a working fireplace, are upholstered in red Fortuny fabric. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The receiving room has an ornate coffered ceiling accented with gold-leaf, French bois-style paneling, and mirrored interior French doors. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The very British interiors would please the Crawleys of Downton Abbey fame. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The very British interiors would please the Crawleys of Downton Abbey fame. Here, one of two studies with imported, carved limestone fireplace. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

A grand parterre garden adjoins the mansion that is built on more than four acres in the Memorial area. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The restrained exterior of the Carnarvon manse belies the riches of architectural detail inside. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

This English country house style home in the middle of the nation's fourth largest city is on the market for $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

The spectacular 26,638-square-foot mansion at 120 Carnarvon in the Memorial area turned heads when it went on the market last October for a staggering $29.5 million. It has been off the market for a while. As of Tuesday, the property is back with a change in listing agent and real estate company, but the asking price hasn’t budged.

For those who are into numbers, that breaks down to $1,107.44 per square foot.

Stephen Way, the homeowner who secured his fortune as founder and CEO of Houston International Insurance Group, is proud of his majestic property and well he should be. The British style manor house is appointed in a luxurious fashion that would make the Crawleys of Downton Abbey fame feel quite comfortable.

Consider luxurious details such as the rich walnut flooring, Fortuny silk-upholstered walls, gold gilded accents, rich paneling, coffered ceilings and detailed moldings and woodworking throughout.

With six bedrooms, seven full baths and nine half baths, two kitchens (one for catering), five fireplaces and a 3,700 square foot guest house boasting two bedrooms, there is room for the entire Crawley clan and a need for almost as many staff as the earl and countess employed. The six-car garage would do nicely as well.

And then there are the amenities that the Crawleys would never have imagined — a fitness center with spa, a wine vault and a beautifully paneled home theater. For the outdoor life there is a stone terrace and swimming pool with cabanas baths, a playground and a summer kitchen.

The parterre garden is adjacent to the swimming pool. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

Built in 2003, the house sits amid 4.19 acres of beautifully manicured park-like grounds and parterre gardens with a walking trail and maze organized by shrubbery.

The listing today is handled by ever-popular retired restaurateur, now real estate agent Gigi Huang, who began her career with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Earlier this year, she joined Douglas Elliman. Surely adding to the allure is marketing input from celebrity real estate broker Fredrik Eklund, noted for selling the most exclusive real estate in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. And now Houston.

