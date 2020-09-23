New Boutique Condominium Development Attracts Park Cities Buzz — Inside the Perfect Dallas Nest

A new luxury condominium development in one of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods has just released its first selection of homes. Open, expansive, and on one level, the City Homes are a collection of 21 upscale condominiums in a three-story mid-rise concrete construction building. These sophisticated urban residences are the third phase of The Signature Collection, a cohesively designed new community steps from Preston Hollow Village.

Featuring six open and airy floor plans that range from 2,200 to 2,600 square feet, with a mix of two and three bedroom layouts, the City Homes offer plenty of room to spread out. Large great rooms and gourmet kitchens provide ample space for entertaining, while generous private terraces ensure seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Inside, the City Homes’ design blends modern luxury and lock-and-leave convenience. 10’ ceilings and oversized windows bring abundant sunlight into the living areas, oversized bedrooms, and spa-inspired ensuites. Appliances, fixtures, and finishes have been thoughtfully selected for their performance and enduring beauty, creating an elegant backdrop for day-to-day life.

The City Home condominiums enjoy large great rooms and generous terraces.

Since the City Homes are pre-construction, owners will have the opportunity to personalize their homes with custom options like special kitchen and master bath packages.

“These are large high style, low maintenance condominiums that live like single family homes,” said Nancy Holloway, Sales Director for The Signature Collection. “They offer a true lock-and-leave lifestyle—something that has become highly sought after in Dallas.”

Additional private patios bring the outdoor in through oversized windows and doors.

The City Homes and their elevated approach to urban living enjoy an enviable location a short stroll from the shops and restaurants of Preston Hollow Village. One of the jewels of Dallas’ Park Cities neighborhoods, Preston Hollow Village is close to all the action (downtown Dallas is just 15 minutes away, while Uptown and North Central Expressway are in close proximity), but retains a village-like charm.

While the ease and convenience of single level living in a walkable neighborhood is an attractive prospect to Dallas condo buyers, peace of mind is another. The Signature Collection is a gated community with private access off Walnut Hill Lane. Once inside the gates, residents of the City Homes will enjoy enhanced privacy thanks to a gated, well-lit garage with key fob access.

Bright and airy master bedrooms offer a peaceful sanctuary.

An idyllic residential enclave, this new neighborhood is a career-defining collaboration between three master craftsmen. The renowned team includes developer Leon J. Backes of Provident Realty Advisors, design by Luc Dauwe of Rosewood Custom Builders, architecture by Enrique Montenegro of SHM Architects, and landscape architecture by studio outside. In addition to the City Home condominiums, The Signature Collection’s residential offering includes two detached single-family home options: expansive Classic Homes with private backyards, and chic Courtyard Homes that enjoy private terraces and shared landscaped mews.

Functional design meets refined finishes in the master ensuite.

“This project is a legacy for all of us. Our vision for this community was to really raise the bar in terms of design, quality and level of execution,” says Leon J. Backes, Provident Realty Advisors chairman and CEO. “We are excited to begin sales efforts for the third and final home offering within The Signature Collection.”

The City Homes begin at $1.2M. Contact The Signature Collection sales team at inquire@signaturephv.com or call 214.251.4160 to set up a private tour in their Presentation Center, located at 7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 190 (across from the Mesero in Preston Hollow Village), or discover more at signaturephv.com.