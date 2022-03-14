An Iconic Texas Architect’s Home Along the Katy Trail is Back on the Market

Known for his consideration of how light impacts our experience in a space, Welch had a penchant for skylights.

On a quiet street tucked between Highland Park and the Katy Trail, the Dallas home of late Texas architect Frank Welch just hit the market.

There are always gems to discover while sifting through Dallas Zillow. From charming bungalows in the M Streets or Hollywood Heights to Highland Park manses that defy our city’s pompous stereotypes. They immediately catch the eye, drawing you in with their architectural bonafides or inspiring use of space. Occasionally, and much to my delight, one will resurface. My latest rediscovery: the Oak Lawn home of late Texas Regional architect Frank Welch.

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since I last wrote about Welch’s striking Cragmont Avenue house. The lauded architect had recently passed away at 90 years old, prompting a thoughtful reflection on the artist’s immense cultural impact on Dallas.

“Frank developed a recipe to modernism that had a Texas accent,” architect Max Levy told D Magazine’s Peter Simek back in 2016. “In Dallas, you think of Dallasites and Dallas culture as being filled with pomposity, self-importance and insecurity, but he tapped into a Texas quality. There’s a strata of wealthy Texans that are very sophisticated culturally and are very low-key. They don’t flaunt wealth and love fine things. Frank’s work connected with them in a big way.”

His masterful blend of sophistication, warmth, and consideration for how light shapes our experiences were on full display along Cragmont Avenue, a quiet, leafy street tucked between Highland Park and the Katy Trail. In addition to having been designed by Welch, the nearly 3,000-square-foot dwelling also served as the architect’s home. Here’s a bit of what I wrote for D Magazine in 2017.

Welch’s personal residence may feel modest in comparison to some of his more sprawling designs, but the [architect’s] defining characteristics are well represented. The modern exterior is simple, concealing a more complex but low-key inner beauty.

Fortunately, that sentiment is preserved today, as 3511 Cragmont Avenue hits the market once again for about $600,000 more. The ceilings are still brilliantly high, the white oak floors remain perfectly pristine, and the home’s layout continues to feel simultaneously intimate and open. Naturally, well-placed skylights abound.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Visit the slideshow to explore the one-of-a-kind property. 3511 Cragmont Avenue is listed with Patricia Weiner of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.