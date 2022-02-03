The Lost City SXSW 2022
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in "The Lost City," premiering at SXSW 2022.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" will be the opening night film of SXSW 2022.

Nicolas Cage stars as himself in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." (Photo by Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate)

Starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova, "Bodies Bodies Bodies," is a can't miss comedy slasher film at SXSW.

Director Richard Linklater's newest film, "Apollo 10 1/2" is animated.

Culture / Entertainment

SXSW 2022 Film Festival Lineup Revealed — The Top Movies To See In Austin This Year

South by Southwest Returns In-Person This March

BY // 02.03.22
Back in person after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, South by Southwest has revealed its film festival lineup for 2022. Although the last two years featured online screenings, this will be the first year we see attendees back in Austin. The highly-anticipated event was bound to have some big headliners and the festival delivered. Out of an incredible 99 features (including 76 World Premieres), these are the top movies to see at the SXSW 2022 Film Festival.

 

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Opening Night)

March 11 at 6 pm, Paramount Theatre

The World Premiere of this new action, comedy, sci-fi hybrid film by Daniel Kwan (Swiss Army Man) will serve as the SXSW 2022 Film Festival’s opening night screening. It stars Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) as an aging Chinese immigrant who can’t seem to finish her taxes and gets swept up exploring other universes. Also starring James Hong and Jenny Slate, the film explores what it’s like for one woman to get a glimpse at the other lives she could have lived.

 

The Lost City

March 12 at 6:30 pm, Paramount Theatre

