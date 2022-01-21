Must-See Dallas Property — An Uptown Penthouse With Plenty of Personality

Like most millennial women, I am watching — and grappling — with And Just Like That. And while there are a lot of things that feel, well, off in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York (Covid is totally over, Samantha is an uncharacteristically bad friend, the Che Diaz of it all), perhaps the most destabilizing experience of all was the time we spent at that barren downtown apartment in the sky.

Sure, it was probably deeply expensive — the all-white, window-lined apartment was practically in the clouds and had multi-million dollar views of the Hudson River — but it also felt like a soulless real estate rendering. Carrie ultimately decamps to her West Village bachelorette pad, but the green-screen apartment continues to haunt. In addition to giving me a newfound respect for wallpaper, the homogeny of that fictional property made me appreciate sky-high apartments that feel considered. Case in point: 2555 N Pearl Street #2200.

Though the Ritz-Carlton Dallas penthouse has been staged with very little art, the 5,6666-square-foot property has plenty of baked-in personality. Ceilings are made of marble or gorgeous coffered wood. A soothing palette of natural hues and materials brings warmth to the open floor plan. And, most importantly, the four-bedroom home has personality. It’s a persona defined by luxurious finishes, wrap-around balconies, and one of the most fascinating tub configurations I’ve seen, but that’s a character we can certainly get behind.

A full floor of the Ritz-Carlton Dallas residences can be yours for a cool $9 million, but if that’s not in the cards for you today, allow the elevator doors of your mind to open directly into the slideshow for unit 2200 of 2555 N Pearl Street, explore sprawling Uptown home with panoramic views, and imagine all the exquisite five-star service living in the famed hotel affords.

2555 N Pearl Street, #2200 is listed by Blake Eltis for Douglas Elliman. Visit elliman.com to learn more.