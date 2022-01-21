2555-n-pearl-st-apt-2200-dallas-tx-75201-High-Res-1 (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)
An elevator opens directly into 255 N Pearl Street, #2200. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Elegant finishes and gleaming floors set the tone for the coveted property. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A state-of-the-art kitchen built for entertaining. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A well-placed TV lets you catch up on your shows while you cook. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A tucked-away wet bar and plenty of storage. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Dine with a view. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

(Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

An architectural fireplace and a cozy seating nook bring warmth to the penthouse living room. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Even in a room filled with stunning elements, the elegant fireplace demands focus. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The handsome office features swoon-worthy built-ins. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A serene master bedroom in the Ritz-Carlton penthouse. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Your own private penthouse terrace. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The master bathroom could rival any high-end spa. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Even bath time comes with a prime view. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

(Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

One of four full baths in the Uptown Dallas penthouse. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A pretty half-bathroom is an escape all on its own. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Dallas Residences could feel like home. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A sampling of the penthouse's panoramic views. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Real Estate / High-Rises

Must-See Dallas Property — An Uptown Penthouse With Plenty of Personality

The Ritz-Carlton Retreat is a Rare Find in the City

BY // 01.21.22
photography Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman
An elevator opens directly into 255 N Pearl Street, #2200. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Elegant finishes and gleaming floors set the tone for the coveted property. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A state-of-the-art kitchen built for entertaining. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A well-placed TV lets you catch up on your shows while you cook. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A tucked-away wet bar and plenty of storage. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Dine with a view. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

(Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

An architectural fireplace and a cozy seating nook bring warmth to the penthouse living room. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Even in a room filled with stunning elements, the elegant fireplace demands focus. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The handsome office features swoon-worthy built-ins. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A serene master bedroom in the Ritz-Carlton penthouse. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Your own private penthouse terrace. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The master bathroom could rival any high-end spa. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Even bath time comes with a prime view. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

(Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

One of four full baths in the Uptown Dallas penthouse. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A pretty half-bathroom is an escape all on its own. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Dallas Residences could feel like home. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

A sampling of the penthouse's panoramic views. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Like most millennial women, I am watching — and grappling — with And Just Like That. And while there are a lot of things that feel, well, off in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York (Covid is totally over, Samantha is an uncharacteristically bad friend, the Che Diaz of it all), perhaps the most destabilizing experience of all was the time we spent at that barren downtown apartment in the sky.

Sure, it was probably deeply expensive — the all-white, window-lined apartment was practically in the clouds and had multi-million dollar views of the Hudson River — but it also felt like a soulless real estate rendering. Carrie ultimately decamps to her West Village bachelorette pad, but the green-screen apartment continues to haunt. In addition to giving me a newfound respect for wallpaper, the homogeny of that fictional property made me appreciate sky-high apartments that feel considered. Case in point: 2555 N Pearl Street #2200.

2555-n-pearl-st-apt-2200-dallas-tx-75201-High-Res-18 (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)
The Ritz-Carlton penthouse, valued at $9 million, is a rare find in Dallas. (Photo by Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman)

Though the Ritz-Carlton Dallas penthouse has been staged with very little art, the 5,6666-square-foot property has plenty of baked-in personality. Ceilings are made of marble or gorgeous coffered wood. A soothing palette of natural hues and materials brings warmth to the open floor plan. And, most importantly, the four-bedroom home has personality. It’s a persona defined by luxurious finishes, wrap-around balconies, and one of the most fascinating tub configurations I’ve seen, but that’s a character we can certainly get behind.

A full floor of the Ritz-Carlton Dallas residences can be yours for a cool $9 million, but if that’s not in the cards for you today, allow the elevator doors of your mind to open directly into the slideshow for unit 2200 of 2555 N Pearl Street, explore sprawling Uptown home with panoramic views, and imagine all the exquisite five-star service living in the famed hotel affords.

2555 N Pearl Street, #2200 is listed by Blake Eltis for Douglas Elliman. Visit elliman.com to learn more. 

