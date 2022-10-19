Dallas’ New East Quarter Residences Create The Ideal Urban Oasis

The lobby of the East Quarter Residences building is located in the more than 100-year-old Meletio Building.

Take it all in from your East Quarter Residence, starting from the 8th floor.

As the adage says: in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. Located on the east side of Downtown Dallas between the Dallas Farmers Market and just steps away from The Arts District towers the brand new East Quarter Residences. The perfect mix of urbanism, seclusion, and convenience, the complex tucked into a quiet and quaint corner of downtown boasts top-of-the-line residences paired with country-club amenities, all within an elevator’s ride away.

Luxury Living in a Historic Setting

East Quarter Residences embodies a rich history, with its lobby located in the more than 100-year-old Meletio Building. The building was completely restored from the inside out for the new residences, creating a high-design building completely immersed in an urban setting.

The luxury residences are located within 300 Pearl, Todd Interests’ recently completed, 20-story mixed-use development. The residences begin on the eighth floor of the building, offering the perfect, unobstructed view of the Dallas skyline. Each floor in the tower alternates between a dark, quartz gray aesthetic and a sleek white aesthetic. Each unit also has a built-in wine fridge, so you can break out a bottle of vino as you take in skyline sunsets. And, a private neighborhood security team protects the building and its residents at all times, creating an idyllic downtown feel.

Private Bar, Complimentary Workout Classes, and a Dog Spa

Perhaps one of the most unique features of the building is its eighth-floor Amenity Deck which includes The Lounge at E.Q. Residences, a private, full-service bar a private, staffed bar for residences with a bartender serving up cocktails all afternoon and into the evening. After a visit to the private bar, meander to the expansive resort-style pool deck complete with cabanas, outdoor fireplaces, and grill suites.

Beloved Dallas trainer Chester Okeke runs his business, Faction Play, out of East Quarter’s private gym. Residents are offered three free HIIT classes per week led by Faction Play. Along with free workouts, social butterflies of the building enjoy a robust monthly programming calendar, including cocktail classes, Dallas Cowboys watch parties and Bocce Ball competitions by the newly commissioned Shepard Fairey mural.

Animal lovers, have no fear. Your furry friend will feel just as at home in these pristine units as you do. Select units have extremely large turfed balconies facing downtown — large enough for a table of 12 or a dog to roam free. Beyond the turfed balcony, the building has an in-house dog spa and dog park to pamper your pets all day long.

The Neighborhood

While East Quarter Residences truly has everything you could need within a stone’s throw, residents of the building are in the culinary corner of the city. New restaurants are constantly popping up throughout the historical neighborhood, including National Anthem, and the upcoming Pop Top, Brass Ram, Etta, and Muchacho.

With varying floor plans from studios to three-bedroom units, the East Quarter Residences are ready for you to be their next resident.

We’ll see you on the pool deck, drink from the private bar in hand.