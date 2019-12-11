These Were Dallas-Fort Worth’s 10 Hottest Neighborhoods for Buyers and Sellers in 2019

The most popular zip codes for home sales in Dallas and Fort Worth may surprise you.

There are hundreds of Dallas and Fort Worth homes for sale (with more being added every day) right now on Opendoor, the site that makes it a breeze to buy or sell a home with a few steps online. And because every person who tours an Opendoor listing — approximately 1.5 million across the country in 2019 — uses their app to unlock the front door, the company has a pretty good idea about where Dallasites and Fort Worthians were most interested in hanging their hat this year.

The most popular zip code to buy in the Metroplex right now? That would be 76244 in Keller, a part of Tarrant County that’s north of Fort Worth. This area saw the most potential buyers in 2019, while 76179 in Saginaw and 75052 in Grand Prairie round out the top three.

Another Saginaw neighborhood made the Top 10 — 76131 at No. 8 — while two Fort Worth areas (76123 and 76133) clocked in at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Also seeing an influx of interest were 76137 (Watauga, No. 4), 75068 (Oak Point, No. 5), 76277 (Aubrey, No. 6), and 75126 (Heath, No. 7).

All 10 zip codes are on the periphery of the DFW metro area, with six alone clustered around the fast-growing hub of Fort Worth. This is a trend that Opendoor consumer trends expert Beatrice de Jong attributes to both the continued constraint of affordable homes in the Metroplex and the rise of people working remotely. As she explains in a recent Opendoor report, “Many people are moving to smaller cities and more suburban or rural areas. With remote work, they can prioritize affordability and the lifestyle they want, and get more bang for their buck in places outside of the center of a big city.”

As for sellers, those who lived in Saginaw’s 76179 saw the most traffic through their front door. Heath’s 75126 and Keller’s 76244 are near the top again, while 76227 in Aubrey and 75052 in Grand Prairie swooped in to round out the top five.

Fort Worth’s 76123, Burleson’s 76028, Oak Point’s 75068, Grand Prairie’s 76052, and Saginaw’s 76131 finish out the Top 10 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

