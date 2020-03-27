Must-See Dallas Property: A Sprawling Retreat on One of Preston Hollow’s Prettiest Stretches

View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
The contemporary gated estate features a rare sprawling Dallas lot with stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

The contemporary gated estate features stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

The contemporary gated estate features stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

The Preston Hollow property, just listed by realtor Erin Matthews, is available to be viewed. “During these unprecedented times, I want to assure you that my team and I remain committed to providing the highest levels of service to all of our clients," Matthews said on Facebook.

It’s a beautiful, sun-soaked space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, attractive light fixtures, and warm-hued materials that make this new build feel instantly like home.

It’s a beautiful, sun-soaked space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, attractive light fixtures, and warm-hued materials that make this new build feel instantly like home.

It’s a beautiful, sun-soaked space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, attractive light fixtures, and warm-hued materials that make this new build feel instantly like home.

It’s a beautiful, sun-soaked space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, attractive light fixtures, and warm-hued materials that make this new build feel instantly like home.

The contemporary gated estate features a rare sprawling Dallas lot with stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

The contemporary gated estate features a rare sprawling Dallas lot with stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

A separate wing includes the master bedroom and a spa-like bathroom.

A separate wing includes the master bedroom and a spa-like bathroom.

The master bathroom's soaking tub overlooks backyard gardens.

A teen dream room.

The contemporary estate features stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects.

A lofty wine room — so towering it requires a built-in ladder.

A separate wing of the Sunnybrook Lane home.

A home gym with a view.

A pristine backyard pool in Preston Hollow.

The spacious backyard has plenty of outdoor seating areas.

The spacious backyard has plenty of outdoor seating areas.

Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property: A Sprawling Retreat on One of Preston Hollow’s Prettiest Stretches

What We Wouldn’t Give for That Wine Cellar and Separate Wing Right Now

BY // 03.27.20
It’s hard to assess much of anything these days without filtering it through the quarantine lens. Even virtual home hunting — one of our favorite things. Take, for instance, this gorgeous new listing on one of Preston Hollow’s prettiest stretches.

Constructed in 2012, the contemporary gated estate features a rare sprawling Dallas lot with stunning architecture by Mark Hoesterey of SHM Architects. It’s a beautiful, sun-soaked space with dramatic vaulted ceilings, attractive light fixtures, and warm-hued materials that make this new build feel instantly like home.

The Preston Hollow property, just listed by realtor Erin Matthews, is available to be viewed. “During these unprecedented times, I want to assure you that my team and I remain committed to providing the highest levels of service to all of our clients,” Matthews said on Facebook.

And yet, all we can focus on when it comes to 9207 Sunnybrook Lane are things like its lofty wine room — so towering it requires a built-in ladder. Or its glistening pool, pristinely waiting for warmer temps and the few lucky people who call it theirs. There’s a very roomy home gym where you could comfortably stream your favorite Dallas workouts. And perhaps the greatest quarantine gift of all: a separate wing for the master bedroom, complete with a fireplace, private backyard access, and a soaking tub with a view of the home’s tucked away garden.

The Preston Hollow property, just listed by realtor Erin Matthews, is available to be viewed. “During these unprecedented times, I want to assure you that my team and I remain committed to providing the highest levels of service to all of our clients. Maintaining the health and safety of our community has always been an integral part of our core business practices and standards, and we have adopted additional procedures to help ensure the well-being of our company and our clients,” Matthews says in a recent Facebook post. “We have always utilized and leveraged the latest technology in our business, and will continue to do so as we provide virtual showings, digital marketing, electronic document services, and attend remote closings.”

Stay safe, real estate lovers.

 

