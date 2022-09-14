Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property — A Designer-Owned Jewel in Greenway Parks

Complete With One-of-a-Kind Interiors and Direct Access to One of the Neighborhood's Lush Greenbelts

BY // 09.13.22
Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, 5331 W Mockingbird Lane is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms.
The gated backyard backs directly up to one of Green Parks' prized greenbelts.
The facade of W Mockingbird Lane in Dallas' Greenway Parks.
A pop of pink welcomes you in.
A stone-face fireplace brings instant warmth in the 1948 home.
Previously owned by a prominent Dallas designer, the interiors are their own unique attraction.
Beamed ceilings in the study.
A cozy reading nook.
An expansive window to take in Greenway Parks' natural surroundings.
A sunny kitchen features a granite serving island.
The kitchen flows right into a gracious dining room.
One of three bedrooms in 5331 W Mockingbird Lane.
A timeless bathroom.
A sunny bedroom.
One of two bathrooms in 5331 W Mockingbird Lane.
Enjoy the greenbelt from the backyard pool.
The gated backyard backs directly up to one of Green Parks' prized greenbelts.
I once dated a guy who said he lived in Greenway Parks. Which was sort of true. Yes, he did technically live just within the northern boundary of the lush neighborhood, but not in what Dallas real estate sticklers would consider the true Greenway Parks: a graceful collection of homes clustered thoughtfully between University Park, Inwood Road, Mockingbird Lane, and — though you’d never know it from the inside — the Dallas North Tollway.

The sense of pride and pickiness around what constitutes a Greenway Parks home is understandable. First developed in the 1920s by David R Williams, the 150-acre neighborhood was designed in the “English commons” tradition of positioning homes around a series of private parkways. Walkability is another treasured aspect of the neighborhood, which was deemed a City of Dallas Conservation District in May of 2003.  Naturally, the area attracted a variety of notable architects, from Charles Dilbeck to O’Neil Ford.

8
Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, 5331 W Mockingbird Lane is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms.

Which brings us to 5331 W Mockingbird Lane, a one-story charmer with direct access — via gated backyard — to one of Greenway Park’s prized greenbelts. And though the architect wasn’t identified, the original 1940s design is reminiscent of Dilbeck’s cozy dwellings (quirky touches and all).

The interiors match the unique opportunity. Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, the nearly 2,500-square-foot home is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms. Obviously, not everything is included with the $950,000 price tag, but it’s refreshing to discover a for-sale home that has nothing staged or starter about it. Browsing home listings should be inspirational after all.

But beyond the trinkets and lavishly papered walls, there are beamed ceilings, stone-face fireplaces, French doors, and gracious walls of windows. The home has beautiful bones.

5331 W Mockingbird Lane in Dallas’ Greenway Parks neighborhood is listed by Karen Fry with Dave Perry Miller Real Estate. Visit daveperrymiller.com for more information.

