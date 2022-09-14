Must-See Dallas Property — A Designer-Owned Jewel in Greenway Parks

I once dated a guy who said he lived in Greenway Parks. Which was sort of true. Yes, he did technically live just within the northern boundary of the lush neighborhood, but not in what Dallas real estate sticklers would consider the true Greenway Parks: a graceful collection of homes clustered thoughtfully between University Park, Inwood Road, Mockingbird Lane, and — though you’d never know it from the inside — the Dallas North Tollway.

The sense of pride and pickiness around what constitutes a Greenway Parks home is understandable. First developed in the 1920s by David R Williams, the 150-acre neighborhood was designed in the “English commons” tradition of positioning homes around a series of private parkways. Walkability is another treasured aspect of the neighborhood, which was deemed a City of Dallas Conservation District in May of 2003. Naturally, the area attracted a variety of notable architects, from Charles Dilbeck to O’Neil Ford.

Which brings us to 5331 W Mockingbird Lane, a one-story charmer with direct access — via gated backyard — to one of Greenway Park’s prized greenbelts. And though the architect wasn’t identified, the original 1940s design is reminiscent of Dilbeck’s cozy dwellings (quirky touches and all).

The interiors match the unique opportunity. Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, the nearly 2,500-square-foot home is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms. Obviously, not everything is included with the $950,000 price tag, but it’s refreshing to discover a for-sale home that has nothing staged or starter about it. Browsing home listings should be inspirational after all.

But beyond the trinkets and lavishly papered walls, there are beamed ceilings, stone-face fireplaces, French doors, and gracious walls of windows. The home has beautiful bones.

5331 W Mockingbird Lane in Dallas’ Greenway Parks neighborhood is listed by Karen Fry with Dave Perry Miller Real Estate. Visit daveperrymiller.com for more information.