A collection of Dallas open houses that would be just as much fun to visit in-person (mask wearing and safety protocols in place) as they would be to pour over online.

610 N Oak Cliff Boulevard #101 | $887,000 (listed by Al Coker & Associates)

Open House: Saturday, 1-3pm / Sunday, 1-3pm

Neighborhood: North Oak Cliff

A modern townhome development might seem out of place along Oak Cliff’s hilly streets, but the recently announced boutique development is going for a timeless. “The design concept has been inspired by the connection to art, architecture, nature and the Oak Cliff community,” Bolin said in a statement last year. Step inside one of the coveted, eco-efficient homes this weekend.

2931 Magnolia Hill Court in Victory Park (listed by Rogers Healy and Associates)

Open House: Saturday, 1-3pm

Neighborhood: Victory Park

Combining the natural surroundings of the Katy Trail with convenient proximity to Victory Park tenants and the American Airlines Center, this ultra modern townhouse combines the best of both Dallas worlds.

5022 Pebblebrook Drive in North Dallas (listed by Dave Perry Miller)

Open House: Saturday, 2-4pm

Neighborhood: North Dallas

While it’s always beautiful to see a 1960s home preserved and thoughtfully reimagined, the home’s grounds, meticulously planned by Bonick Landscaping, might be the main attraction.

4339 Bonham Street in Preston Hollow (listed by Clay Stapp + Co)

Open House: Saturday, 11am – 1pm

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

From a towering marble fireplace and spa-like bathrooms to a centerpiece pool, there’s plenty to note beyond this new construction’s distinct, industrial façade.

4312 Abbott Avenue along the Katy Trail (listed by Allie Beth Allman)

Open House: Saturday, 1-3pm

Neighborhood: Northern Hills

I’m forever fascinated by the older duplexes positioned right between Knox District and Highland Park. The curbside view of this 1980s build, for example, is really just the two units’ garages. Step inside this weekend to discover over 2,500 square feet of cool, contemporary interiors.