5 Unique Dallas Homes on the Market Right Now

The freshly renovated 7916 Nimrod Trail is one of the most unique Dallas homes on the real estate market right now.

It takes more than a freshly painted white kitchen to stand out in Dallas’ competitive 2023 real estate market. The true gems come with idiosyncratic charm and some form of pedigree — possibly from an architect or rare availability in a tucked-away neighborhood. Interest rates may still be brutally high, but at least the following unique Dallas homes feel truly fresh.

5 One-of-a-Kind Finds on the Dallas Real Estate Market

7916 Nimrod Trail

This modern marvel by Flag Pole Hill has a mesmerizing “Before and After” courtesy of Sunscout Studio’s Greg and Chantal Hickman. White oak, black painted bricks, and gold accents grab attention from the curb, but the interior’s vaulted ceilings, artful curves, and added built-ins are the real stars of the renovation.

Listed by David Collier and Becky Stillwell with David Griffin.

923 Bison Trail

Perched on the third hole of Stevens Park Golf Course and inspired by the work of beloved Dallas architect Charles Dilbeck, the 1950-built West Kessler property features a charming galley kitchen and lush views.

Listed by Kent Frederick with Dave Perry-Miller.

3860 W Bay Circle

Perhaps you’ve snuck a peek at this sprawling gated property during your rounds at White Rock Lake, but it’s hard to take in the full scope of the sprawling 7,500-square-foot home. Across multiple stories (with multiple outdoor decks), you’ll find seven bedrooms, a 650-bottle capacity wine cellar, a commercial-grade kitchen, and towering vaulted ceilings that make the already massive home feel even grander.

Listed by Gentry Shive of Rosewood Custom Realty, LLC.

3920 Avant Street

With showroom-inspired interiors, this unique property features art-ready gallery-style walls, a slick black kitchen, and a glam master bathroom. And while its South Dallas location is off the beaten path for most, the home’s neighborhood is part of S.M. Wright development, which is currently transforming the existing S.M. Wright Freeway to become more pedestrian- and bike-friendly and “promote neighborhood identity and local connections.”

Listed by Amir Girgis with Worth Clark Realty.

5707 Del Roy Drive

Full disclosure, this 1950s Preston-Royal gem is currently under contract, but everyone should have a moment to witness its AIA Dallas Design Award-winning Pilates studio.

Listed by Debbie Sherrington of Dave Perry Miller Real Estate.