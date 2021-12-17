As Dominique Sachse Moves Past TV, the Remarkable River Oaks Mansion She Called Home is Hitting the Market

Dominique Sachse's latest Instagram Post with hair stylist to the stars Ceron at his namesake salon in Houston. (Instagram photo) (Photo by TK Images)

Her 1.57 million YouTube fans have often seen former KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse providing makeup tips from her River Oaks bathroom, talking fashion from her closet there and walking her dog in the oak-shrouded enclave. But no more.

Sachse’s posts are now coming from her new nest in a Houston high-rise.

As the 53-year-old social media force has moved on in her career, leaving the TV news desk for other endeavors, she is also leaving the home where she lived with husband Nick Florescu since their marriage in 2012. But this is not a story about a couple’s split, rather about the home at 1821 Sharp Place in Houston’s most glamorous neighborhood. Florescu has placed his home on the market for $3.35 million.

Top-selling real estate agent, Laura Sweeney with Compass, has the listing for the five bedroom, five bath, 5,119 square foot dwelling that Florescu has called home for years.

Built in 2006 in classic Cape Cod shingled design, the house interiors feature a certain European elegance boasting reclaimed European selections and Segreto plaster surfaces enhanced by the European style furnishings and accoutrements.

Befitting a social media and news star, the 19 foot by 15 foot primary bedroom suite is designed with a morning bar, separate baths and walk-in closets. The four secondary bedrooms, also on the second floor, flank a central casual sitting room/den. The third floor offers a flex room with half bath. The gourmet island kitchen is adjacent to an informal dining area which then leads to the formal dining room.

On the first floor is the home office, where Sachse planned much of her YouTube and Instagram posts, where she has 308,000 followers.

For many, the outdoor features of the dwelling could be a selling point as few homes have such a grand resort-style pool terrace. It is a living area unto itself with a fully-equipped summer kitchen, a pergola-covered dining space, a climate-controlled poolside pavilion and a cabana bath with an outdoor shower.