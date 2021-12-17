CITYCENTRE For Holiday Shopping — a Mecca For Last Minute Gifts and More

The Moran is a 266-room hotel right in the heart of CityCentre.

If the halls are decked, but the stockings are still empty, there’s still plenty of time left to fill them up with magical and unexpected gifts. Especially if you make a trip to CITYCENTRE to check out one of the top holiday shopping retreats in all of Texas.

‘Tis the season to make merry and shop joyfully for everyone on your list after all. And there is definitely something for everyone at CITYCENTRE. No matter how late of a start you’ve gotten.

This land from mixed-use pioneers Midway’s array of restaurants, plus the award-winning Moran Hotel and Studio Movie Grill, means you can even gift a night out or a complete weekend away. Wrap up gift cards (arrange for a babysitter too) and give them the opportunity to try a new dish or catch the latest flicks.

Here are just some of the easy options that make for great giving:

Seasons 52

With its rotating seasonal menu and 52 wines by the glass, Seasons 52 is a restaurant for those with high culinary standards and an eye on healthier eating. The menu ranges from flatbreads, soups and salads to steak and salad. The kitchen utilizes brick ovens and an oak-fire grill, maximizing flavor at every bite.

Gift cards can be purchased online and sent via email or picked up at Seasons 52.

The Capital Grille

The carnivores in your life will always appreciate the gift of expertly dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and a covetable wine list. Hit the trifecta at The Capital Grille and treat family and friends to a night out with gift cards that let them dine whenever they choose. The warm, sophisticated interiors and topnotch service at Capital Grille lend themselves to everything from a celebratory dinner to date night.

Enjoy dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and an expert wne list at The Capital Grille.

Studio Movie Grill

Who doesn’t love dinner and a movie? Studio Movie Grill in CITYCENTRE gives you the best of both worlds in one with eight luxe auditoriums complete with comfy seating and the latest digital projection. Popcorn is always a movie theatre must, but Studio Movie Grill expands the palate with coconut chicken or shrimp, brisket sliders and vegetarian flatbread, plus fun movie-themed cocktails from the bar.

Treat them and get a little something extra for yourself too with the Give and Get program running through January 3. The gifter gets a free movie ticket for every $25 spent on Studio Movie Grill gift cards in person or online. It’s an easy and a much appreciated gift for teachers, babysitters, work colleagues and more. It’s also perfect for stuffing those stockings.

Who doesn’t love dinner and a movie? Give both with Studio Movie Grill.

The Moran

Whether it’s for a quick overnight or a long weekend, The Moran makes for a luxe spot to relax and renew. And exactly what they want under the tree. The 266-room hotel is right in the heart of CITYCENTRE. But it still offers a peaceful escape with its rooftop pool and proximity to Life Spa for massages or Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center for facials. The Moran’s on-site restaurant Radio Milano serves elevated Mediterranean food seven days a week. And now, there’s Fireside, a new European-style bar with a central fireplace.

Talk about the perfect place to linger over a great glass of wine with the ones you love. Now, that’s a true escape. And gifting a stay at The Moran will not be forgotten.

Fireside Lounge is a refreshed concept, complete with new interiors and live music.

Unwrapping Holiday Happines

If you’re on the hunt for corporate gifts, special sparklers, chic style pieces, handcrafted elegance for him and the best in home decor, CITYCENTRE’S vast array of stores make the holiday shopping just about the easiest thing you’ll do all season.

Here are some of the special stores you can hit:

Bateel

With just two locations in the entire United States and only one in Houston (in CITYCENTRE naturally), Bateel sets a new standard for gourmet goodies. You’ll find dates, chocolates, cookies, teas, coffees, jams, vinegars and oils ensuring a thoughtful and delicious gift for every taste.

Bateel chocolates are harvested from the finest cacao beans in Madagascar and Peru.

Bateel chocolates are harvested from the finest cacao beans in Madagascar and Peru. This treats retreat also brings seven types of plain dates, varying in sweetness, color, texture and firmness, and 19 varieties of filled dates, loaded with different types of roasted and caramelized nuts or candied fruits. The packaging is always swoon worthy, but during the holidays it’s next level.

Looking for corporate gift ideas? Bateel’s gift baskets make any recipient feel beyond special.

Allen Edmonds

Give the guys in your life a new look for the new year with head-to-toe clothing, shoes and accessories from Allen Edmonds. The handcrafted footwear selection — ranging from boots to shoes and sneakers — is made with premium leathers. Edmonds is based in Port Washington, Wisconsin and each shoe undergoes a 212 step process from sketch to foot, with it all designed to ensure an incredible fit every time. You’ll find the same quality in Edmonds’ leather belts, briefcases and bags.

Each Allen Edmonds shoe undergoes a 212-step process from sketch to foot.

Free People

Give any boho-loving style setter the best in bold colors, dynamic detailing and cool vibes with apparel, accessories, outerwear, beauty and home decor from Free People. Top picks from its gift guide include cozy sweaters in bright hues, layered necklaces, clean candles that look as good as they smell and loungewear for chill days.

Free People Winterberry Candle.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott knows how to shine bright during the holidays. The native Texan has culled her picks for the best and brightest jewelry to gift, including pieces for day and night. Color is always a hallmark of Scott’s designs and the Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings set the tone for the cheeriest of seasons.

Sweetheart stackable rings make the list for their cute wearability and long chains lend themselves to be layered right into the new year.

Texas jewelry designer Kendra Scott shares her favorites for the holiday season.

West Elm

Deck the halls with aplomb at West Elm to impress the decor devotees on your holiday list. Cozy up to the softest throws and a soft glow with West Elm’s variety of candles in rose gold or tortoiseshell holders.

Going to a holiday fete? Bring the cheer with pure glassware crystal sets and a bottle of their favorite drink. Picture frames, puzzles, card games, classic vinyl (think Prince, The Beatles and David Bowie) plus cookbooks and kid’s toys are among the presents just waiting to be given to someone special.

Claudia Pearson Ebb & Flow blanket, $140, available at West Elm stores and westelm.com

If you’re at CITYCENTRE, you’re in a holiday wonderland. Parking in one of the center’s convenient garages is easy. Curbside pickup is plentiful. And the gift options are endless.

