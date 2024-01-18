02 The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands – The Clubhouse (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Grand Lobby at The Ritz Carton Residences, The Woodlands reflects the glamour of this new community.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands boast private dining rooms and plenty of little retreats.
Real Estate / High-Rises

Your First Look at the Much-Anticipated Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands — A Sneak Preview of a Luxury Community Like No Other

A PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 01.17.24
photography Courtesy Howard Hughes
The Clubhouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will be a true retreat. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
An Olympic-length pool is just one of the outdoor amenities at the Ritz-Carton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Grand Lobby at The Ritz Carton Residences, The Woodlands reflects the glamour of this new community.
The infinity pool overlooks Lake Woodlands at Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands boast private dining rooms and plenty of little retreats.
The owners' boat house, pictured to the right, is a private area to store kayaks and canoes for use on Lake Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The owners' wine cellar is just one of the special amenities at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)
An exclusive first look at the public spaces of the much-anticipated Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands — the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residences in Texas — shows just how luxurious this showcase new community is going to be. PaperCity The Woodlands is the first to show you the elegantly appointed public rooms and manicured outdoor spaces that are coming (with groundbreaking expected sometime this year). Click thru the photo gallery above this story for a look at the brand new renderings.

RitzCarlton Residences, The Woodlands is located on Lake Woodland’s last available large-scale residential site, which should only make this community more coveted. As if the Ritz-Carlton name didn’t have enough cachet.

“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is a one-of-a kind project that reflects our steadfast commitment to exceptional planning and quality design — and to creating unique experiences that make our communities among the most sought-after places to live in the country,” Howard Hughes CEO David R. O’Reilly says.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects designed the new project’s exterior and interior architecture, including the 111 residences for sale, and the project’s approximately 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor amenities spaces.  Additionally, residential owners in the new community will have access to approximately three acres of outdoor, private resort-like amenities, including an Olympic-length pool, a private garden, dining bungalows with outdoor kitchens, an owners’ boathouse and a private sports court.

Lead by architect Paul Whalen, the design is an ode to iconic, sprawling Texas estates and the work of John F. Staub, the acclaimed architect known for the unique private homes he designed across Houston, primarily in River Oaks. The project’s country club-like amenities include an owners’ lounge and bar area with concierge service, private dining rooms, a wine cellar, a library that opens onto the private garden and more.

“Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the most celebrated architecture firms in the world, brings its signature modern classicism and refined aesthetic to The Woodlands with a groundbreaking condominium overlooking Lake Woodlands,” president of Howard Hughes L. Jay Cross tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Inspired by the storied Texas estates by architect John F. Staub, each residence and amenity space are meticulously designed to epitomize a timeless elegance and sophistication.”

Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands’ wellness perks include a fitness center overlooking Lake Woodlands (and the abundance of natural light and sweeping views that come with that), his and hers locker rooms with cold plunge and dry sauna rooms, treatment rooms, and a multi-sport virtual simulator room.

“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands sets a new standard for luxury residential condominium living in Texas, immersing residents in an elevated living experience from the moment they arrive home,” president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says. “Spanning approximately eight acres with 1,200 feet of lakefront shoreline, the project provides a quality and breadth of amenities and lifestyle offering that are unmatched.”

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales firm for Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. For more information or to schedule an appointment with the sales team, email [email protected].

