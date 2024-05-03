Dallas on the Market: An Architect’s Home Restored to Its Original Mid-Century Glory

Dallas architect Donald Speck’s former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
01
25

Dallas architect Donald Speck's former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.

02
25

A vintage fountain makes a statement in the backyard.

03
25

Located at 11737 Rogue Way, the 2,226-square-foot home was built in 1961.

04
25

A variety of levels gives the home a treehouse feel with plenty of natural light.

05
25

Another view of the entrance.

06
25

A lofted sitting area.

07
25

Panoramic views abound.

08
25

A touch of terrazzo in the updated kitchen.

09
25

An updated kitchen features appliances from the GE Café series.

10
25

One of several balconies.

11
25

A dining nook.

12
25

A view from the stairs.

13
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home.

14
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

15
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

16
25

The primary bedroom.

17
25

The primary bedroom.

18
25

A private deck.

19
25

A primary bathroom.

20
25

One of three bedrooms.

21
25

One of two bathrooms.

22
25

A spare room being used as an office.

23
25

The backyard of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

24
25

Another view of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.

25
25

Another view of the entrance at 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.

Dallas architect Donald Speck’s former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
Real Estate

Dallas on the Market: An Architect’s Home Restored to Its Original Mid-Century Glory

A Notable Property For Under $1 Million

BY // 05.03.24
Dallas architect Donald Speck's former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.
A vintage fountain makes a statement in the backyard.
Located at 11737 Rogue Way, the 2,226-square-foot home was built in 1961.
A variety of levels gives the home a treehouse feel with plenty of natural light.
Another view of the entrance.
A lofted sitting area.
Panoramic views abound.
A touch of terrazzo in the updated kitchen.
An updated kitchen features appliances from the GE Café series.
One of several balconies.
A dining nook.
A view from the stairs.
Another seating area in the mid-century modern home.
Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.
Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.
The primary bedroom.
The primary bedroom.
A private deck.
A primary bathroom.
One of three bedrooms.
One of two bathrooms.
A spare room being used as an office.
The backyard of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.
Another view of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.
Another view of the entrance at 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.
1
25

Dallas architect Donald Speck's former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.

2
25

A vintage fountain makes a statement in the backyard.

3
25

Located at 11737 Rogue Way, the 2,226-square-foot home was built in 1961.

4
25

A variety of levels gives the home a treehouse feel with plenty of natural light.

5
25

Another view of the entrance.

6
25

A lofted sitting area.

7
25

Panoramic views abound.

8
25

A touch of terrazzo in the updated kitchen.

9
25

An updated kitchen features appliances from the GE Café series.

10
25

One of several balconies.

11
25

A dining nook.

12
25

A view from the stairs.

13
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home.

14
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

15
25

Another seating area in the mid-century modern home, located in East Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

16
25

The primary bedroom.

17
25

The primary bedroom.

18
25

A private deck.

19
25

A primary bathroom.

20
25

One of three bedrooms.

21
25

One of two bathrooms.

22
25

A spare room being used as an office.

23
25

The backyard of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.

24
25

Another view of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.

25
25

Another view of the entrance at 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.

I’ll be honest. When I read in a Dallas real estate listing’s “Property History” that a home was purchased last year for less than half the price, I give it a big ol’ brow raise and move on. Still, I couldn’t help but peruse a few slideshow photos for 11737 Rogue Way, a newly listed mid-century modern home in East Dallas’ lush Lochwood neighborhood. Then I found myself perusing again. Then I gave it one more perusal for good measure. 

There’s very little at 11737 Rogue Way that screams “flipped home” — apart from some stagey furniture and a trademark lack of refrigerator. The material choices are unique and quite possibly in line with what the home’s builder and original dweller, architect Donald Speck, would have chosen in 1961. The property layout, a unique, lofted arrangement that allows natural light to seep into every corner, certainly feels true to a mid-century modern blueprint with vision. 

east dallas lochwood real estate
East Dallas Real Estate: Located at 11737 Rogue Way, the 2,226-square-foot home was built in 1961. 

Past Dallas projects by Speck have long been fixtures on the White Rock Home Tour. 9729 Van Dyke Road, a lakeside stunner by the University of Texas grad, has been featured in the AIA Guide to Dallas Architecture in 2001. Based on the Google street view of 11737 Rogue Way, which seems to show the mid-century home pre-renovations, Speck’s former residence was certainly in need of a little love. The fact that it got updated low-E windows, a new roof, decks, an HVAC system, appliances from the GE Café series, a French drain, and exterior siding while retaining Speck’s signature ceiling beams ultimately feels like a win. There’s even a touch of terrazzo to cool your soles and satisfy a mod aesthetic.  

11737 Rogue Way is 2,226 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is priced at $996,000. The East Dallas property is listed with Miranda Parker of BK Real Estate. 

 

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
Dallas architect Donald Speck’s former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
east dallas lochwood real estate
Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
read full series
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Open House
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/5 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X