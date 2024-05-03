Dallas on the Market: An Architect’s Home Restored to Its Original Mid-Century Glory
BY Caitlin Clark // 05.03.24
Dallas architect Donald Speck's former peronal home in Lochwood just hit the market.
A vintage fountain makes a statement in the backyard.
Located at 11737 Rogue Way, the 2,226-square-foot home was built in 1961.
A variety of levels gives the home a treehouse feel with plenty of natural light.
Another view of the entrance.
A lofted sitting area.
Panoramic views abound.
A touch of terrazzo in the updated kitchen.
An updated kitchen features appliances from the GE Café series.
One of several balconies.
A dining nook.
A view from the stairs.
Another seating area in the mid-century modern home.
The primary bedroom.
A private deck.
A primary bathroom.
One of three bedrooms.
One of two bathrooms.
A spare room being used as an office.
The backyard of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas' Lochwood neighborhood.
Another view of 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.
Another view of the entrance at 11737 Rogue Way in Dallas.
I’ll be honest. When I read in a Dallas real estate listing’s “Property History” that a home was purchased last year for less than half the price, I give it a big ol’ brow raise and move on. Still, I couldn’t help but peruse a few slideshow photos for 11737 Rogue Way, a newly listed mid-century modern home in East Dallas’ lush Lochwood neighborhood. Then I found myself perusing again. Then I gave it one more perusal for good measure.
There’s very little at 11737 Rogue Way that screams “flipped home” — apart from some stagey furniture and a trademark lack of refrigerator. The material choices are unique and quite possibly in line with what the home’s builder and original dweller, architect Donald Speck, would have chosen in 1961. The property layout, a unique, lofted arrangement that allows natural light to seep into every corner, certainly feels true to a mid-century modern blueprint with vision.
Past Dallas projects by Speck have long been fixtures on the White Rock Home Tour. 9729 Van Dyke Road, a lakeside stunner by the University of Texas grad, has been featured in the AIA Guide to Dallas Architecture in 2001. Based on the Google street view of 11737 Rogue Way, which seems to show the mid-century home pre-renovations, Speck’s former residence was certainly in need of a little love. The fact that it got updated low-E windows, a new roof, decks, an HVAC system, appliances from the GE Café series, a French drain, and exterior siding while retaining Speck’s signature ceiling beams ultimately feels like a win. There’s even a touch of terrazzo to cool your soles and satisfy a mod aesthetic.
11737 Rogue Way is 2,226 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is priced at $996,000. The East Dallas property is listed with Miranda Parker of BK Real Estate.