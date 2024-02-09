New Fort Worth listings
Real Estate / Houses

3 Rare Homes Hit The Market In Fort Worth — New Listings in Riverhills, Westover Hills, and Gardens of Westridge

Multi-Million Dollar Estates In The City’s Most Exclusive Enclaves

BY // 02.09.24
Multi-million-dollar listings are nothing new in Fort Worth, but when homes in three sought-after neighborhoods hit the market, people tend to take notice. Join us on a tour of three different zip codes, each with a rare “For Sale” sign of note.

From homes in Riverhills to the Gardens of Westridge, these are three rare real estate listings in Fort Worth.

3640 Middlewood

Feb real – 3640 Middlewood – The dramatic dining room is brimming with designer touches. (Courtesy photo)
At 3640 Middlewood, the dramatic dining room is brimming with designer touches. (Courtesy photo)

Listed by: Margaret Coulborn ― Williams Trew

Price: $4,500,000

The newer neighborhood of Riverhills has quickly become a coveted address with proximity to Clearfork and TCU. The English Manor-style showplace was once the Southern Accents show home. Built in 2009, it achieves old-world comfort thanks to some over-the-top customizations.

From designer wallpapers to high-end marble details by Ann Sacks, it has four bedrooms and four and a half baths in its sprawling 7,800 square feet. The fireplaces are embellished with handmade tiles sourced from Maine and mantels imported from England, hand-beveled wide plank oak flooring runs throughout. Its classically-styled pool and spa are situated in a very private backyard sanctuary.

4900 Westridge Avenue #11

Feb real – 4900 Westridge enjoys a shared five acre retreat filled with ponds and gardens. (Courtesy photo)
4900 Westridge enjoys a shared five acre retreat filled with ponds and gardens. (Courtesy photo)

Listed by: Mark Ware – The Exclusive

Price: $1,450,000

Located behind a security gate of the Gardens of Westridge, which backs up to the North course of Ridglea Country Club, this private community rarely sees an opening.

The three-bedroom house, built in 1986, is open-concept but the patios and view are extraordinary. Step outside to a magical garden oasis with lush greenery and tranquil ponds ― it’s all a bit Tolkien-esque, and very far removed from the big city ― all part of this five-acre shared garden. From the main living to the master suite, all eyes are on the amazing views in this light-filled home.

1401 Westover Lane

Feb real – 1401 Westover Lane – the sunken living room with modern lighting and stone fireplace surround. (Courtesy photo)
At 1401 Westover Lane, the sunken living room with modern lighting and stone fireplace surround. (Courtesy photo)

Listed by: Joseph Berkes – Williams Trew

Price: $3,750,000

This nearly one-acre lot in the prestigious Westover Hills affords both privacy and a prime location. With four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and 5,000 square feet of living space, it also has a three-car garage behind an electric gate.

Amenities include heated floors, a steam shower, and a freestanding tub, in the primary suite. Entertain in the media room with a drop-down projector and screen, or outdoors by the heated pool, with a covered patio and an outdoor kitchen. Rare materials and stylish updates abound in this Westover home.

All across town, there are new listings in highly coveted neighborhoods.

