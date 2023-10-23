Remodeled Estate Tucked Away on a Coveted Fort Worth Neighborhood’s Hidden Street Hits the Market with a $1.9 Million Asking Price

Unbelievable flow from the dining, through to the den, patio and kitchen beyond.

412 Hazelwood has a home office with its own separate entrance.

A thoroughly modernized mid-century just hit the market in Fort Worth.

412 Hazelwood - a marriage of luxury and functionality in the kitchen.

412 Hazelwood - arched windows add to the drama of the cozy formal living room.

The modern new hardscape leads to the front entrance at a memorable Fort Worth mansion.

A one-owner estate, which was first built in 1952, has been completely remodeled, nestled along picturesque Hazelwood Drive ― one of the most sought-after (and almost hidden) addresses in Fort Worth’s coveted Rivercrest neighborhood. Now, it has hit the market with a $1,985,000 asking price.

Painted a crisp white, you are now greeted by a new hardscape courtyard at the entry of 412 Hazelwood. The entry is flanked by arched windows. The same windows shower light throughout many interior spaces, including a relaxed formal with its cozy fireplace and medium-toned oak planks underfoot.

If you’re a plant lover, they’ll certainly be happy here.

The other hallmark of 412 Hazelwood is its uniquely gracious flow. Smooth Tuscan columns separate spaces including the formal dining room.

In the bright kitchen, a butcher block-topped wet bar, with a built-in wine refrigerator, is large enough for charcuterie displays, amping up the casual entertaining options. Barstools line the marble-topped island and an extensive buffet lines a side wall of a well-appointed kitchen with a double wall oven. Set in the central island is a commercial-grade gas range with an equally commercial-grade stainless vent above it.

Indoor grilling anyone?

Bering's Gifts Swipe

















Next

The primary suite flows into a private office/library. The space has ample seating space and its own built-in bookshelves framing the luxe patio view. It also includes a completely modern and vacation-worthy spa bath. That means dual vanities and a massive walk-in shower with a rain shower head and seating. A cedar closet adds to the custom closet’s functionality.

Many will be captivated by upscale and on-trend lighting, wallpaper and tilework throughout the reimagined four-bedroom, four-bath house boasting more than 4200 square feet of living space.

The lower level reveals the home’s fourth bedroom, complete with its own full bath. It is currently serving as an additional den but provides exceptional flexibility to suit a number of needs ― including a guest suite or a secluded work-from-home oasis.

The low-maintenance backyard is capped by a covered patio and a pergola-lined second-story perch. The green space is surrounded by a beautiful, new cedar privacy fence and lined with trees.

This is modern living in a historic Fort Worth neighborhood. With a hidden touch.

412 Hazelwood Drive is listed at $1,985,000. For a closer look, click thru the photo gallery above this story. Contact listing agent Martha Williams of Williams Trew Real Estate for more information.