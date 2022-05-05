Getting a Look Inside Galveston’s Historic Homes and Most Prestigious Enclave — This is No Ordinary Tour

The remarkable 1927 Dr. William and Frances Fletcher House on Galveston's Cedar Lawn Circle will be open the second weekend. (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

Spotlight on new construction The Magruder Cottage, built in 2020, will be open the first weekend of the Galveston Historical Foundation home tour. (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

The 1866 Thomas and Frances Blythe House with rehabilitation in progress will be open the first weekend only(Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

The 1931 Dr. Albert and Willie Dean Singleton House in the Monterey Revival style was designed by Houston architect Cameron Fairchild (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

Two years of rehabilitation and restoration of the 1874 Robert and Ellen Hughes' Italianate townhouse has resulted in a remarkable, livable home open for the Galveston Historical Foundation homes tour this weekend and next. (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

The 1897 August J. Henck Cottage in Galveston's East End Historic District will be on tour both weekends of the Galveston Historical Foundation home tour. (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

Not only are the doors opening to five highly ornamented manses during the Galveston Historical Foundation’s 48th annual historic homes tour, but participants will find themselves stepping into a circa 1922 bungalow and a unique Spanish Colonial Revival in the island’s most prestigious enclave.

It’s a doubleheader for the homes tour with key residences open on both this weekend and next. Though several special homes can be visited on only one of the weekends.

In addition to the homes tour, there are a number of related special events taking place including happy hour this Saturday at the 1895 Moody Mansion and this Sunday’s Mothers’s Day brunch at 1880 Garden Verein and Strand walking tours both this Saturday and next.

The 1896 Oscar and Mary Walker House in Galveston’s Silk Stocking Historic District. (Photo by Koby Brown Photography)

In addition, the homes tour is partnering with Outdoor Painters Society’s Plein Air Southwest for their annual member’s competition, show and sale featuring more than 40 juried artists. These artists will record history across the island in the form of paintings created during the tour. Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefit Galveston Historical Foundation.

Extra special to the tour is the Sunday, May 14, Spanish Colonial Revival Happy Hour & Tour. This Galveston Historic Homes Tour exclusive invites you into a select number of homes, complete with drinks and appetizers, all the better to experience the history of these homes. The $50 per person tariff does not include the overall homes tour ticket.