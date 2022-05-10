Fort Worth’s Own Park Mansion Hits the Market With a $7.9 Million Asking Price — Inside a Designer’s Dream Home

One very unique property just hit the market in the heart of Fort Worth. Encompassing an astonishing 1.19 park-like acres in Fort Worth’s Colonial Hills, 2710 Simondale is within walking or golf cart driving distance to both Colonial Country Club and the TCU campus. This impressive estate is listed with an asking price of $7,949,000 by Compass.

The current homeowner is designer Christina Phillips, founder, and owner of Park + Eighth, whose passion for vintage furniture and original artwork shines through in this remarkable home. Phillips has overseen the restoration of the property, calling on true craftsmen and utilizing only the finest materials.

The main house is a sprawling 9,200 square feet, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms. A separate pool house brings 800 square feet of bonus space with its own large bath. This pool house can become an ideal home office, private gym, guest house or media room.

This very private estate was designed by architect M.M. Moseley in 1939. The project was completed in 1940, making it one of the first homes built on Simondale. Cass Edwards’ ranch property ended along the backside of the home, which is now its lush green lawn. Colonial Country Club was built just down the street by Marvin Leonard in 1946. The Club, which began as Leonard’s private golf course, was later opened to membership.

The Phillipses implemented an addition in 2012. In order to assure the integrity of the architecture, the couple purchased a property in Westcliff Addition (near TCU), which was also built in 1939 with the exact same stone, for the sole purpose of making sure their addition would remain consistent with the identical stone material from the era.

With its five living areas, two studies, three dining areas, wine room and a wet bar, no expense was spared on the updates to 2710 Simondale. The home’s five stone fireplaces are but one example. The cathedral ceilings in the great room are the right scale for a walk-in sized fireplace crafted of Italian marble. Two other fireplaces are fashioned of antique firebrick from France.

Chandeliers glow in the Venetian plastered ceiling of the formal dining room at 2710 Simondale.

The 100-plus-year-old oak beams in the kitchen, breakfast area and great room were curated by Brent Hull of Hull Millwork, who added period-appropriate custom millwork and implemented the remodel. The classical millwork detailing includes white oak paneling, custom crown molding, baseboards and window and door casings, along with all of the home’s cabinetry and hand-pegged interior doors. Hull Millwork installed custom cathedral style exterior doors as well.

The wine room was installed with vineyard crates from France ― holding approximately 700 bottles. The wet bar is illuminated by Baccarat crystal light fixtures, reflecting in the antique mirror walls and ceiling. Period restoration glass adds to the appeal of the oak cabinets fitted with French Bouvet hardware. The home’s elevator is brand new.

The 24-foot-long kitchen features top name appliances including Miele, Sub-Zero and a Lacanche range made in France. The large island is topped with custom oak butcher block parquet countertops.

Old World beams and hood accents mix with modern bar seating overlooking the kitchen.

The private primary suite has its own living area, fireplace, study, walk-out balcony and four walk-in closets. Yes, four. Including one cedar closet. You’ll be greeted by floor to ceiling white Italian marble in the master bath, including its custom vanities.

Designer Christina Phillips chose one of a kind, antique and designer chandeliers from Murano, David Iatesta and Visual Comfort. She embraced oak hardwoods and natural stone flooring (marble, travertine, limestone) throughout. Solid slab travertine stone even lines the stair treads, and Venetian plaster enhances the walls and ceilings throughout.

An Italian limestone fountain graces the front garden. Cobbled double-wide Lueders limestone creates the long circular driveway. And we mean long. This driveway can provide off street parking for 20-plus vehicles.

2710 Simondale sits withing walking distance of both TCU campus and Colonial Country Club.

The backyard at this special Fort Worth mansion is its own resort. That means a pool with its own swim-up barstools, hot tub and waterfalls. There are illuminated walkways throughout the backyard too. The herringbone paved patio makes a statement, and the cabana hosts its own full outdoor kitchen, with a new Viking Grill, Sub-Zero refrigeration and even a convenient Asko dishwasher. And of course, there’s an impressive outdoor fireplace.

This Fort Worth mansion in a park-like setting is truly unlike any other home.

For an even closer look at 2710 Simondale, click thru the photo gallery below this story. Contact listing agent Ida Duwe-Olsen at ida.duweolsen@compass.com to book a tour or ask for more details.