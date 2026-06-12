Houston Real Estate Power Player’s Posh Bachelor Pad in Montrose Turns Heads — Fabulousness and a $1.38 Million Asking Price

The three story townhouse at 2117 Elmen Street is a 3,000 sq.ft. dream with great bones as a canvas for personalized interior design. (Photo by Aria Media)

Steel-framed doors open into a dramatic main living space where elevated ceiling heights and natural light immediately set the tone for this design-forward Houston residence. (Photo by Aria Media)

This room within the townhouse has been virtually staged as a baby's room to emphasize the flexibility. (Photo by Aria Media)

The high notes of interior design are carried over into the powder room/half bath. (Photo by Aria Media)

Design detail in one of the bedrooms at 2117 Elmen Street (Photo by Aria Media)

One of four bedrooms in the three story townhouse at 2117 Elmen Street (Photo by Aria Media)

The primary suite in the three story townhouse at 2117 Elmen Street in Montrose's Hyde Park neighborhood. (Photo by Aria Media)

Custom millwork surrounds the fireplace with integrated storage and display, creating a tailored focal point that balances design and practicality. (Photo by Aria Media)

The kitchen is anchored by a substantial island with counter seating, gas cooking, and beautul lighting, (Photo by Aria Media)

From the entry, sightlines extend across the open-concept layout, where architectural stairs, a generous island with counter seating, and expansive volume define the heart of the home at 2117 Elmen St. (Photo by Aria Media)

The refined millwork (and coffee bar) set the sophisticated tone of the primary suite at 2117 Elmen Street. (Photo by Aria Media)

Debonaire Houston man-about-town George Lancaster is ready to change his address, and lucky will the buyer be who lands his posh bachelor pad tucked into the cozy Hyde Park subdivision in Montrose. Oozing sophistication and livability with Lancaster’s urbane design touch, the three-story townhouse presents 3,000 square feet of fabulousness.

It brings a listing price of $1,389,000.

Lest I be tarred and feathered by Lancaster and his real estate agent Willliam Finnorn of Matha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, I must add that the bones of the four-bedroom, 3.5 bath residence are easily converted for family living. In fact, one of the rooms in the listing site has been imagined as a baby’s room.

For a family, couple, or individual, the townhouse at 2117 Elmen Street, B, has numerous points of appeal. First, it was originally conceived as the builder’s personal home insuring that every element is topnotch. Next, there are the generous 12 -foot ceilings in the main living area which is accented with the requisite gas log fireplace.

The indoor/outdoor livability of this residence offers a very distinctive allure. This is not just another helmed-in Houston townhome.

Sliding doors on the main floor open to a professionally designed and landscaped outdoor setting, creating a lush extension of the interior. The summer kitchen, seating areas and a Japanese soaking tub are visually cosseted in a wealth of greenery, bringing a real sense of outdoor serenity in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods.

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Plenty of open air fun also beckons on the cozy rooftop terrace, which overlooks the surrounding Montrose neighborhood.

While the Montrose townhouse, as imagined at the moment, screams big city sophistication, the flexibility of the spaces allow for a variety of uses. For example, the third floor library or reading room easily transitions into a media room or office. Lancaster transformed a second floor bedroom into a personal gym.

The Man Behind the Townhouse

So who is George Lancaster and why he is leaving this swank home? For decades, this Houston power player has traveled the world as global head of marketing and communications with Hines. Of late, he has begun a retirement path and is currently family advisor of Brand, Culture and Legacy in the Hines office of the CEO.

“I am working part-time for 2.5 more years and have managed to also launch a consulting business – Global Creative Logic (GCL),” Lancaster tells PaperCity. “I will take a limited number of clients who need good advice on project or environmental brand articulation, activations, events, or anything super creative.”

Lancaster is well known in the city’s elevated social circles and among his community leadership efforts, he holds the position of chair emeritus with Stages.