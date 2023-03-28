Award Winning Heights House Brings Something Different — and Striking Curb Appeal — to One of Houston’s Hottest Neighborhoods

Heights house indeed. The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 04_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 05_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 08_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 10_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 13_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 16_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 19_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 22_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 30_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 33_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 36_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
01
12

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

02
12

(Photo by TK Images)

03
12

(Photo by TK Images)

04
12

(Photo by TK Images)

05
12

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

06
12

(Photo by TK Images)

07
12

(Photo by TK Images)

08
12

(Photo by TK Images)

09
12

(Photo by TK Images)

10
12

(Photo by TK Images)

11
12

(Photo by TK Images)

12
12

(Photo by TK Images)

Heights house indeed. The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 04_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 05_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 08_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 10_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 13_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 16_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 19_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 22_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 30_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 33_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
6 and a half E 730 IMG 36_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Houses

Award Winning Heights House Brings Something Different — and Striking Curb Appeal — to One of Houston’s Hottest Neighborhoods

Stylish, Sustainable and Modern

BY // 03.27.23
photography TK Images
The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
1
12

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

2
12

(Photo by TK Images)

3
12

(Photo by TK Images)

4
12

(Photo by TK Images)

5
12

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

6
12

(Photo by TK Images)

7
12

(Photo by TK Images)

8
12

(Photo by TK Images)

9
12

(Photo by TK Images)

10
12

(Photo by TK Images)

11
12

(Photo by TK Images)

12
12

(Photo by TK Images)

Contemporary, Victorian, or some hybrid?  That is the question facing many homebuilders and lot owners in The Heights where a hodge-podge of architectural styles prohibits a steadfast esthetic in the increasingly popular (read that pricey) near-downtown neighborhood. We’ve seen dreamy New Orleans-style Garden District Victorians, mid-century modern replicas and even a few bizarre builder attempts at design distinction.

But in The Heights house at 730 East 6 1/2 Street, officially in the Stude subdivision, the design is unapologetically contemporary with two Golden Trowel awards to its credit for the exceptional masonry construction and design.

The Texas Masonry Council awarded the home a Golden Trowel Award for Outstanding Single Family Design, and the Associate Masonry Council of Houston gave the home a Golden Trowel Award for Design Excellence, both in 2019, a year after completion of the single family home. Exterior construction is cement board and stone.

6 and a half E 730 IMG 10_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE’s Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

The two-bedroom, two and one-half bath Heights house measures just shy of 3,000 square feet. But with elevated ceilings, an abundance of natural light and rooms opening to an interior courtyard, the feel is of a more spacious modern residence. The open floor plan adds to the expansive attitude. Commercial quality components such as the two-car attached garage with its astounding custom semi-concealed aircraft hanger electric folding door, which is clad in matching siding, adds to the 21st century ethos.

As would be expected of a home priced at $1,775,000, amenities include a home generator, premium appliances, durable metal roof, Lutron lighting system, fenced backyard, patio, deck and sprinkler system.

Houston’s top luxury residential real estate sales agent Laura Sweeney of Compass has the listing on the the 2,986-square-foot dwelling with its striking curb appeal.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
6025 Riverview Way
FOR SALE

6025 Riverview Way
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6025 Riverview Way
3741 Meadow Lake
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3741 Meadow Lake
Houston , TX

Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3741 Meadow Lake
7915 Burgoyne
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7915 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,070,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7915 Burgoyne
3711 San Felipe
Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe
Houston, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X