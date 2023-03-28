Award Winning Heights House Brings Something Different — and Striking Curb Appeal — to One of Houston’s Hottest Neighborhoods

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

The contemporary, award winning dwelling at 730 East 6 1/2 Street in the Heights is on the market with Compass RE's Laura Sweeney. (Photo by TK Images)

Contemporary, Victorian, or some hybrid? That is the question facing many homebuilders and lot owners in The Heights where a hodge-podge of architectural styles prohibits a steadfast esthetic in the increasingly popular (read that pricey) near-downtown neighborhood. We’ve seen dreamy New Orleans-style Garden District Victorians, mid-century modern replicas and even a few bizarre builder attempts at design distinction.

But in The Heights house at 730 East 6 1/2 Street, officially in the Stude subdivision, the design is unapologetically contemporary with two Golden Trowel awards to its credit for the exceptional masonry construction and design.

The Texas Masonry Council awarded the home a Golden Trowel Award for Outstanding Single Family Design, and the Associate Masonry Council of Houston gave the home a Golden Trowel Award for Design Excellence, both in 2019, a year after completion of the single family home. Exterior construction is cement board and stone.

The two-bedroom, two and one-half bath Heights house measures just shy of 3,000 square feet. But with elevated ceilings, an abundance of natural light and rooms opening to an interior courtyard, the feel is of a more spacious modern residence. The open floor plan adds to the expansive attitude. Commercial quality components such as the two-car attached garage with its astounding custom semi-concealed aircraft hanger electric folding door, which is clad in matching siding, adds to the 21st century ethos.

As would be expected of a home priced at $1,775,000, amenities include a home generator, premium appliances, durable metal roof, Lutron lighting system, fenced backyard, patio, deck and sprinkler system.

Houston’s top luxury residential real estate sales agent Laura Sweeney of Compass has the listing on the the 2,986-square-foot dwelling with its striking curb appeal.