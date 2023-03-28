Tara Carsner _ Brandy Michele Adams_ Marian Mekhail (Photo by Demetri Sheffield)
Arts / Galleries

In South Dallas, a Collective of Women Artists Gather to Honor One Another

W.A.A.S. Gallery Honors Women's History Month

BY // 03.28.23
photography Demetri Sheffield
“On a blank canvas, women are the strokes of color. In an empty room, women are the masterpieces on the wall.”  This is how artist Marian Mekhail described her latest exhibit, “Colorful Wave, White Sea” at We Are All Stars Gallery (aka W.A.A.S.). The South Dallas studio collective hosted a private dinner for Women’s History Month to celebrate the women making an impact on the city’s art scene. Surrounded by Mekhail’s works, 20 exceptional women gathered at the gallery to toast their accomplishments. 

Mekhail delivered remarks, speaking about the value women add to this world and the importance of celebrating one another. She thanked all of the attendees, the sponsors, Puma, Don Julio Tequila, Topo Chico, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, and her manager, Tara Carsner.

W.A.A.S. Gallery owner Brandy Michele Adams then spoke about the responsibility that women have to each other to make space for one another in the arts community. “We Are All Stars” is a mantra that Adams truly lives by. 

As guests dined and celebrated into the night, they took in the 19 pieces by Mekhail that were on display, including six canvas pieces, three hand-painted Persian rugs, two wool felt pieces, two Lucite acrylic panels, and six framed works on paper. Mikhail’s collection is a nod to her Egyptian ancestry and a salute to women, especially women of color, as “doers and disruptors” in American institutions. Her work involves a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, lines, and geometric shapes, and is inspired by femininity and womanhood. She dedicated her collection to her mother, “the embodiment of a wise, creative, and gracious woman.” 

PC Seen: Fort Worth Modern & Tilt Vision Art’s Alexandra Light Farber, Le Sol House social director Katherine Stephens, Kimball Art Museum digital content director Emily Henderson, Creative Currency/Emerge DFW owner Sarah Badran, Bishop Arts Theater Center managing director Morgana Wilborn, Kathryn Dunn, Britney Holmes, Brandy English, Alexis Betts, Ashley Ollison, Wendy Franklin, and Elizabeth Anera. 

X
X