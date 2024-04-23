dallas highland park real estate
3121 Beverly Drive
3121 Beverly Drive is an effort by three top Dallas design firms: Smitharc, Joshua Rice, and Paper Kites Studios.

3121 Beverly Drive is a modern new build in Dallas' Highland Park neighborhood.

The entryway at 3121 Beverly Drive.

A unique, minimal stairwell sets the tone.

The dining room.

The living area feels intimate in the sprawling, glass-lined space.

The living area feels intimate in the sprawling, glass-lined space.

A view from the heart of the home: a gourmet kitchen.

A view from the heart of the home: a gourmet kitchen.

A wine bar and wet bar.

A built in coffee station.

The kitchen scullery sits tucked away in the heart of the home.

Natural light seeps into a windowless hallway.

The primary bedroom.

The primary bathroom suite.

The primary bathroom suite.

The primary bathroom suite with a view of a closet.

A dedicated yoga area looks out on the manicured lawn.

A peek inside the TV room.

A state-of-the-art TV room.

Custom full height white oak interior doors feature throughout the home.

Inside one of five bathrooms.

An upstairs landing doubles as an office or playroom.

An upstairs landing doubles as an office or playroom.

One of two laundry rooms in the home.

A children's room.

A children's bathroom.

A minimalist outdoor oasis is designed by Dallas-based Paper Kites Studio, which has also designed areas of Klyde Warren Park.

Real Estate / Home + Design / Mansions / Architecture

Dallas On the Market — A Glass House With a Yoga Room on Beverly Drive

Three Top Design Studios Combined to Craft a Thoughtful Modern Masterpiece

BY // 04.23.24
Construction can be disheartening to see along Beverly Drive, a storied, distinguished stretch of Highland Park. The Dallas neighborhood has seen too many architecturally significant homes give way to well-executed but uninteresting mansions in recent years — you can literally see the growing pains of sought-after luxury real estate. But the freshly on the market 3121 Beverly Drive defies new-build expectations. Though the 5,631-square-foot glass house is thoroughly modern, a team of top-tier Dallas firms combined their talents to craft a home that looks like it’s always belonged at the lush corner of Beverly Drive and Sewanee Avenue. 

Where to begin? The sculptural entry stairs that look remarkably like the ones at the Kelly Wearstler-decorated Austin Proper Hotel? Or the kitchen with its myriad of dream gadgets — a wine bar, a wet bar, a coffee station, and even a scullery. 

The materials certainly earn a mention. There are rows of 14-foot glass windows and doors imported from Portugal,  Ceppo Di Gre custom stone imported from Italy, custom fumed oak cabinetry, and richly textured wallcoverings. All of the home’s many sleek appliances are either Wolf of Gaggenau. 

A dedicated yoga area looks out on the manicured lawn.

But perhaps the most interesting effect at 3121 Beverly Drive is the way three Dallas firms — Smitharc Architects, Joshua Rice Design, and Paper Kites Studios landscapers — worked together to design a tranquil, meaningful flow. You see it in the way walls of brick or concrete are placed to create more intimate spaces in a sprawling, glass-walled room. Or how an airy, sun-soaked yoga studio lives in harmony alongside the warm, windowless TV room. Out back, Paper Kites (the same studio that designed My Best Friend’s Park in Klyde Warren) designed a minimalist’s dream entertaining oasis. 

3121 Beverly Drive is one of the newest Dallas offerings in Highland Park, listed with Becky Frey of Compass Real Estate. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is currently priced at $8,695,000. All photos are courtesy of Compass. 

View All Listings
