Dallas On the Market — A Glass House With a Yoga Room on Beverly Drive

Construction can be disheartening to see along Beverly Drive, a storied, distinguished stretch of Highland Park. The Dallas neighborhood has seen too many architecturally significant homes give way to well-executed but uninteresting mansions in recent years — you can literally see the growing pains of sought-after luxury real estate. But the freshly on the market 3121 Beverly Drive defies new-build expectations. Though the 5,631-square-foot glass house is thoroughly modern, a team of top-tier Dallas firms combined their talents to craft a home that looks like it’s always belonged at the lush corner of Beverly Drive and Sewanee Avenue.

Where to begin? The sculptural entry stairs that look remarkably like the ones at the Kelly Wearstler-decorated Austin Proper Hotel? Or the kitchen with its myriad of dream gadgets — a wine bar, a wet bar, a coffee station, and even a scullery.

The materials certainly earn a mention. There are rows of 14-foot glass windows and doors imported from Portugal, Ceppo Di Gre custom stone imported from Italy, custom fumed oak cabinetry, and richly textured wallcoverings. All of the home’s many sleek appliances are either Wolf of Gaggenau.

But perhaps the most interesting effect at 3121 Beverly Drive is the way three Dallas firms — Smitharc Architects, Joshua Rice Design, and Paper Kites Studios landscapers — worked together to design a tranquil, meaningful flow. You see it in the way walls of brick or concrete are placed to create more intimate spaces in a sprawling, glass-walled room. Or how an airy, sun-soaked yoga studio lives in harmony alongside the warm, windowless TV room. Out back, Paper Kites (the same studio that designed My Best Friend’s Park in Klyde Warren) designed a minimalist’s dream entertaining oasis.

3121 Beverly Drive is one of the newest Dallas offerings in Highland Park, listed with Becky Frey of Compass Real Estate. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is currently priced at $8,695,000. All photos are courtesy of Compass.