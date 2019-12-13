Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for 2020
shutterstock_795112294 AMCAP
George Harsh
01
03

Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for 2020.

02
03

With AmCap, you may not need Santa’s magic elves to make your dreams of a new home a reality.

03
03

Senior Loan Officer George Harsh leads the way in provided qualified professional consultations for interested homebuyers.

Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for 2020
shutterstock_795112294 AMCAP
George Harsh
Real Estate / Houses

Home Buyers and Sellers Set Up for Sweet Start to 2020 — Balanced Housing Market Creates Opportunities

Anyone Dreaming of a New Home Gets a Serious Boost

BY Garrett Clayton/Promoted // 12.13.19
Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for 2020.
With AmCap, you may not need Santa’s magic elves to make your dreams of a new home a reality.
Senior Loan Officer George Harsh leads the way in provided qualified professional consultations for interested homebuyers.
1
3

Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for 2020.

2
3

With AmCap, you may not need Santa’s magic elves to make your dreams of a new home a reality.

3
3

Senior Loan Officer George Harsh leads the way in provided qualified professional consultations for interested homebuyers.

If a new home is on your holiday wish list, buyers and sellers have reason to rejoice. Experts are forecasting a balanced housing market for the early months of 2020, making it a win-win for both buyers and sellers.

Low mortgage rates that are unlikely to increase, a reduced inventory along with slow-to-market new construction, and elevated home prices are all factors influencing current predictions.

While a balanced market can be advantageous for all types of homebuyers, it is an especially favorable time for current homeowners looking to make a move. These individuals or families can take advantage of low interest rates to invest in a larger home or a more affluent neighborhood, while also capitalizing on the low inventory that will allow them to list their current home towards the top of its value.

Selling for more, buying for less — even Old Saint Nick himself will have a hard time topping that.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the factors influencing these balanced market predictions to see if they bear weight. Should these predictions hold true, you may not need Santa’s magic elves to make your dreams of a new home a reality.

Low Mortgage Rates

Throughout 2019, mortgage rates have steadily remained around or below the 4 percent mark for conventional 30-year fixed mortgages. These low rates are owed to economic uncertainty caused by a variety of factors, including tense international trade relations and a volatile stock market. Despite steadily low rates for the entire year, the reasons rates are low are highly unstable

While experts predict rates will continue to remain low in early 2020, buyers wanting to take advantage would be wise to act sooner rather than later. As the economy stabilizes, rates will likely tick up.

For now, however, these low rates mean it’s a great time for buyers because they can quite literally get more for their money. The less you are having to pay in interest, the more you can afford in terms of home price.

Low Home Inventory

Like all markets, the housing market operates on the principle of supply and demand. When fewer houses are available for sale, buyers must compete over the few existing houses on the market, which drives prices up. This is a seller’s market. When inventory is high, buyers can take their time and afford to negotiate a lower price, making it a buyer’s market.

While housing inventory of homes for sale has decreased steadily over the past four years, new home construction is finally beginning to bridge the gap. Still, these new construction homes aren’t coming available to market as quickly as needed to drive housing prices down.

In other words, home inventory will remain low in early 2020, allowing home sale prices to remain high, at least in the short term.

Elevated Home Prices

Due to the low volume of homes for sale and low rates, sellers have been able to keep prices elevated through 2019. And while prices aren’t predicted to significantly drop, price growth and appreciation are both slowing. This moderation in pricing and stabilization of home value appreciation further indicate a balanced market is likely for early 2020.

Whether you are interested in buying or selling or both, if you want help learning how to use these balanced market predictions to your advantage a qualified mortgage professional can help.

Contact Senior Loan Officer George Harsh at myamcap.com/gharsh to get started today or visit myamcap.com for more information.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X