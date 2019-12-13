Jonathan Zou, Jonathan Zadok and Christine Zou intrigued by the jewel-filled cupcakes at Zadok Jewelers holiday party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
18

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Family Jewelry Power Celebrates 40-Plus Years With One Last Holiday Party Before Big Store Move

Zadok's Remarkable Rise is Quite the Story

BY // 12.13.19
photography Daniel Ortiz
Jonathan Zou, Jonathan Zadok and Christine Zou intrigued by the jewel-filled cupcakes at Zadok Jewelers holiday party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gilad & Lisa Zadok, Segev & Amy Zadok, Helene & Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sandy & Travis Sales (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Susan Kaiser, Jill & Ted Hood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Nancy Reichek (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keene Applewhite, Christine Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan & Laura Zehl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen & Jay Harberg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer & Jeffery Blair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cindy Steele, Steve Lopez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alexandra Vickery, Susan Wang, Courtney El Zokm, Washington Sereatan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Huang (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynett Tarlton, Alexander Witschey, Genevieve Tarlton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Holly Radom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat, Dr. Patty Jayne Ross (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Maxwell, Ryan & Laura Zehl, Jonathan Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mauricio Cruz, Lisa Kay, Montegue (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Friends of Zadok Jewelers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
There was little nostalgia and loads of anticipation when the Zadok family welcomed a merry throng into their Post Oak Boulevard jewelry store for what could be the final holiday party in this location of Zadok Jewelers. The family is well into construction of a ritzy new store in a new mixed-use development just down the street with opening planned for early next year.

None could have been prouder on this night than Helene and Dror Zadok, who opened in the current location more than 40 years ago. As a reminder of their humble beginnings, their son Segev pointed out the narrow white wall at the entry which illustrates the size of the family’s original store.

Quadrupled in size and offerings, Zadok Jewelers was hopping on this festive night when more than 250 faithful clients and friends rolled in to celebrate the season.

As is tradition with the annual party, the family partnered with BEAR (Be a Resource to CPS Kids) with a raffle and cupcake pull, the latter of which created some very humorous moments. One fellow bought an entire tray of the cupcakes in hopes of finding the gemstones (amethysts, citrines, tourmalines, etc.) hidden within while one couple bought a handful of  cupcakes and plowed through the thick icing in search of a lucky find with the enthusiasm of kids at a first birthday party. Messy, messy. But oh what fun.

In addition, Zadok sponsored a raffle of must-have prizes that included crystal accessories from Baccarat, a Swiss Army timepiece, Zadok statement jewelry pieces and more. In all, thousands of dollars were raised for BEAR.

The Zadok’s were joined in spreading the joy by all three of their sons including Gilad and Jonathan and daughters-in-law Lisa and Amy.

PC Seen: Nancy and Mark Reichek, Holly and Steve Radom, Karen and Jay Harberg, Sarah Starry and Victor Mendoza, Laura and Ryan Zehl, Clinton Farmer, Kiki Dikmen, Sandy and Travis Sales, Laura and Ryan Zehl, Alexandra Vickery, Susan Wang, Courtney El Zokm, Washington Sereatan, and Dr. Patty Jane Ross.

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X