Houston’s Family Jewelry Power Celebrates 40-Plus Years With One Last Holiday Party Before Big Store Move

There was little nostalgia and loads of anticipation when the Zadok family welcomed a merry throng into their Post Oak Boulevard jewelry store for what could be the final holiday party in this location of Zadok Jewelers. The family is well into construction of a ritzy new store in a new mixed-use development just down the street with opening planned for early next year.

None could have been prouder on this night than Helene and Dror Zadok, who opened in the current location more than 40 years ago. As a reminder of their humble beginnings, their son Segev pointed out the narrow white wall at the entry which illustrates the size of the family’s original store.

Quadrupled in size and offerings, Zadok Jewelers was hopping on this festive night when more than 250 faithful clients and friends rolled in to celebrate the season.

As is tradition with the annual party, the family partnered with BEAR (Be a Resource to CPS Kids) with a raffle and cupcake pull, the latter of which created some very humorous moments. One fellow bought an entire tray of the cupcakes in hopes of finding the gemstones (amethysts, citrines, tourmalines, etc.) hidden within while one couple bought a handful of cupcakes and plowed through the thick icing in search of a lucky find with the enthusiasm of kids at a first birthday party. Messy, messy. But oh what fun.

In addition, Zadok sponsored a raffle of must-have prizes that included crystal accessories from Baccarat, a Swiss Army timepiece, Zadok statement jewelry pieces and more. In all, thousands of dollars were raised for BEAR.

The Zadok’s were joined in spreading the joy by all three of their sons including Gilad and Jonathan and daughters-in-law Lisa and Amy.

PC Seen: Nancy and Mark Reichek, Holly and Steve Radom, Karen and Jay Harberg, Sarah Starry and Victor Mendoza, Laura and Ryan Zehl, Clinton Farmer, Kiki Dikmen, Sandy and Travis Sales, Laura and Ryan Zehl, Alexandra Vickery, Susan Wang, Courtney El Zokm, Washington Sereatan, and Dr. Patty Jane Ross.