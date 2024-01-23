Bernstein Realty Property Management Helps Houstonians Manage Their Rental Homes With Ease

With almost 40 years of experience, Houston-based Bernstein Realty does it all when it comes to real estate.

With the current state of the real estate market and interest rates, many people are opting to lease their home when they decide to move. However, being a landlord is not without its headaches. That’s where Bernstein Realty Property Management steps in.

With almost 40 years of experience, Houston-based Bernstein Realty does it all when it comes to real estate. One of their many areas of expertise is with property management. As more and more of their clients were keeping their homes as investments, Bernstein Realty saw a need for this service. There are a plethora of advantages to leasing your home in the current real estate market, especially if you secured a low interest rate before the hikes. But, as a landlord, there are certain responsibilities you assume that you may or may not be ready to handle on your own.

Bernstein Realty Property Management is spearheaded by Property Manager Suzie Davis, who has been with the company for many, many years along with her assistant, Brandon Sherrod. The Property Management Department ensures that the Landlord/Tenant relationship operates smoothly. From the Inner Loop, Downtown, Midtown, and the Galleria and Memorial areas, along with the the surrounding suburbs, the department manages a variety of properties for owners who live in town, out of town, and overseas.

Some of the property management services include tenant procurement, credit checks/criminal background checks, employment and rental history verification, make-ready preparations, rent collection, periodic property visits, facilitation of property maintenance and repairs, monthly and year-end statements to the owner, direct check deposit, security deposit/refund determination after move-out, eviction proceedings (if required), and other customizable services as needed.

The team has also overseen several remodeling projects for owners after hurricanes, freezes, flooding, and other natural disasters. With years of experience, Davis has truly seen it all and can handle any situation swiftly and professionally.

Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the department is always available to handle any emergencies that arise — essential to both owner and tenant satisfaction. Most of Bernstein Realty Property Management’s business comes from referrals, which speaks for itself in terms of client satisfaction. The team also has excellent working relationships with many businesses and contractors in Houston, so any work needed at the property is completed timely and professionally.

And, it’s a digital age, so naturally, you expect your property management team to be with the times. Bernstein Realty Property Management uses a property management software, AppFolio, to communicate with tenants/owners, manage accounting, and even facilitate maintenance requests all easily on one website.

With Bernstein Realty, your ease of successfully owning and maintaining your investment is their top priority.

For information about Bernstein Realty Property Management, email [email protected] or call 713.932.1032 ext.136.