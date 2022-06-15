Stunning Houston Airbnb Wins Special Notice For Its Tulum-Inspired Design — A Slice of Mexico In East Downtown

The Good Vibes HTX Airbnb as three full and one half bath, providing every bedroom with its own restroom.

Owners of the Good Vibes HTX Airbnb have created a fashionable nest for travelers and celebrants alike, all within 10 minutes of downtown Houston.

What started as a holiday jaunt for two gents to Tulum on Mexico’s Riviera Maya has resulted in the creation of one of Houston’s most stunning Airbnbs, one that has earned inclusion in the hospitality disruptor’s coveted “design” category. Their wining experience in a short-term rental on the shores of the Caribbean planted the seed and the ambience of the popular resort destination provided inspiration for a theme.

The duo — Trinidad and Tobago native/University of Arkansas grad Keiron Durant and native Texan Dareius Savoy — are admitted “travel junkies,” both with an eye for design. Never mind that Durant is a process engineer in the chemicals industry and Savoy is a marketer for medical devices. These guys have taken a standard townhouse in the booming East River neighborhood, 10 minutes from downtown, and transformed it into a fully themed retreat that they have dubbed Good Vibes HTX.

Outdoor entertaining amid a Tulum vibe as the plan for the backyard at the Good Vibes HTX Airbnb.

Durant emails that following their Tulum respite, they began doing market research in Houston and realized that there was an opportunity for them to bring something different to the table.

“This is our first venture of this sort and we wanted to keep the same aesthetic that we fell in love with in Tulum,” Durant’s email reads. “We felt as though this property was well suited to bring those ideas to life and we spent about 10 months designing and curating this experience.

“For this reason this venture is super personal for us and we are very proud of the end product that we created.”

And they should be. The result is an attractive townhome with vibrant colors, modern furnishings and that sought-after Tulum vibe plus all the bells and whistles one would expect from a spanking new dwelling. For example, it’s a fully integrated Google smart home with voice activated blackout blinds, voice activated thermostats, lighting moods and Spotify streaming music. There are three bedrooms (with a total of seven beds), plus three and a half baths.

Houston’s Outdoor Tulum Land

And then there is the back garden — a masterpiece for outdoor entertaining. With lush landscaping, the garden is outfitted with a six-person hot tub, a five-burner outdoor grill, an indoor/outdoor television, a fire pit, party lighting and plush outdoor furnishing. Just for fun, the house is also equipped with a karaoke machine, a giant Jenga set and various board games. But that’s not all.

“Our goal for the short term rental is not just to provide a beautifully designed house but to provide guests with five star luxury experiences,” Durant shares.

The owners are ready to provide celebration decorations, arrange for a private chef and in-home massages, and deliver on all manner of luxury amenities. Already the praise is being heaped on the listing on Airbnb’s website.

Durant adds that the East River townhouse is ideal for birthday celebrations, bachelorette weekends, graduation festivities and for business travelers who want to avoid the typical hotel stay.