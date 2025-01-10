Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise Condos — 11 Sky-High Retreats That Take Living and Prices to Great New Heights

fbpx
This penthouse at Bayou Bend Towers is the most expensive listing for mid- and high-rise condos in Houston, listed at $6.4 million.

02
28

Wide open spaces for easy entertaining define No. 181 at 2727 Kirby Drive.

03
28

The 453 sq.ft. of private balconies in No. 181 at 2727 Kirby Drive offer views to downtown and River Oaks.

04
28

No. 1201 at 5656 San Felipe is

05
28

The contemporary kitchen with open floor plan at 5656 San Felipe St #1201

06
28

The open concept living space with floor-to-ceiling windows in No. 3202 at 4521 San Felipe offers unobstructed views.

07
28

Direct stair access leads to the private pool at No. 3202 at 4521 San Felipe.

08
28

The sitting area in the primary suite at 4521 San Felipe St #3101

09
28

The sophisticated chef's kitchen in No. 3202, 4521 San Felipe.

10
28

The owner's private pool at No. 3202, 4521 San Felipe.

11
28

The 3,444 sq.ft. residence in The Hawthorne rises 17 stories above prestigious Tanglewood.

12
28

The terrace in No. 1502 at The Hawthorne, 5656 San Felipe.

13
28

Penthouse 6 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

14
28

Penthouse 2 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

15
28

An open floor plan at The Arabella creates a striking ambience in No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe.

16
28

The formal dining room at No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe

17
28

The chef's kitchen at No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe

18
28

The Chauser, 2360 S. Rice Boulevard,

19
28

An elegant bath in the penthouse at The Chaucer, 2360 Rice Boulevard.

20
28

The terrace at No. 3401 in The Residences at the Allen

21
28

The primary bath at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

22
28

A study at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

23
28

The open floor plan at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

24
28

A TV room at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

25
28

The lavish penthouse at Mimosa Terrace has the second highest condo list price in the city.

26
28

The primary suite in this penthouse at 2240 Mimosa.

27
28

The outdoor living retreat in the penthouse at Mimosa Terrace is allluring.

28
28

Mimosa Terrace at 2240 Mimosa Drive in the coveted 77019 zip code.

1
28

This penthouse at Bayou Bend Towers is the most expensive listing for mid- and high-rise condos in Houston, listed at $6.4 million.

2
28

Wide open spaces for easy entertaining define No. 181 at 2727 Kirby Drive.

3
28

The 453 sq.ft. of private balconies in No. 181 at 2727 Kirby Drive offer views to downtown and River Oaks.

4
28

No. 1201 at 5656 San Felipe is

5
28

The contemporary kitchen with open floor plan at 5656 San Felipe St #1201

6
28

The open concept living space with floor-to-ceiling windows in No. 3202 at 4521 San Felipe offers unobstructed views.

7
28

Direct stair access leads to the private pool at No. 3202 at 4521 San Felipe.

8
28

The sitting area in the primary suite at 4521 San Felipe St #3101

9
28

The sophisticated chef's kitchen in No. 3202, 4521 San Felipe.

10
28

The owner's private pool at No. 3202, 4521 San Felipe.

11
28

The 3,444 sq.ft. residence in The Hawthorne rises 17 stories above prestigious Tanglewood.

12
28

The terrace in No. 1502 at The Hawthorne, 5656 San Felipe.

13
28

Penthouse 6 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

14
28

Penthouse 2 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

15
28

An open floor plan at The Arabella creates a striking ambience in No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe.

16
28

The formal dining room at No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe

17
28

The chef's kitchen at No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe

18
28

The Chauser, 2360 S. Rice Boulevard,

19
28

An elegant bath in the penthouse at The Chaucer, 2360 Rice Boulevard.

20
28

The terrace at No. 3401 in The Residences at the Allen

21
28

The primary bath at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

22
28

A study at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

23
28

The open floor plan at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

24
28

A TV room at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

25
28

The lavish penthouse at Mimosa Terrace has the second highest condo list price in the city.

26
28

The primary suite in this penthouse at 2240 Mimosa.

27
28

The outdoor living retreat in the penthouse at Mimosa Terrace is allluring.

28
28

Mimosa Terrace at 2240 Mimosa Drive in the coveted 77019 zip code.

Houston homebuyers with caviar dreams and champagne wishes that include a desire to perch in an aerie above terra firma have a wealth of Bayou City properties to choose from with HAR currently listing more than 400 mid and high-rise residences on the market. A PaperCity survey of the listings found more than 100 dwellings priced above $1 million, 50 of those in the $1 to $2 million range.

This is a top tier in a new residence. Let’s take a look at Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise condominiums currently on the market starting with the lowest of the Most Expensive High-Rise condos and going up to the three-story penthouse that ranks No. 1.

2727 Kirby, No. 181

2727 Kirby, No. 181
Wide open spaces for easy entertaining define No. 181 at 2727 Kirby Drive.

The private elevator provides entree to this 4,427-square-foot luxe residence that boasts three bedrooms, four and a half baths, and open-plan living/dining areas. Add 453 square feet of private balconies with stunning views of downtown to the east and River Oaks to the north for additional leg room.

The primary suite offers a sitting area and the luxury of two full bathrooms. James Sessel of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $2,850,000 listing.

5656 San Felipe Street No. 1201

5656 San Felipe St #1201
The wide open floor plan at No. 1201 at 5656 San Felipe will appeal to most contemporary home buyers.

Within the 3,023 square feet of this condo are three bedrooms, three and a half baths, custom closets built-in clothing/jewelry drawers and vanity and a wet bar. Upgrades in this aerie at The Hawthorne include an air-conditioned storage unit, built-in gas grill and pet potty on the balcony, and remote-controlled shades on all windows in the unit except the patio. Kathryn Principe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $2,950,000 listing.

5010 Longmont Drive PH-2

Penthouse 2 at 5010 Longmont
Penthouse 2 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

Under construction, this gem in Tanglewood promises unique mid-rise offerings as each unit in the seven-story condo occupying a full floor. This sets The Beverly apart from most all other mid and high-rise condos in Houston. The penthouse expands across 4,378 square feet and enjoys the addition of a fabulous 2,384-square-foot balcony. Unique to the property is the backup generator for each individual residence.

Features include custom Eggersmann cabinetry, the latest Thermador appliances, European Oak flooring, premium plumbing fixtures, a linear gas fireplace and summer kitchen. Amir Taghdisi of Amir Taghdisi Properties has the $3,450,000 listing.

5010 Longmont Drive PH-6

5010 Longmont
Penthouse 2 at 5010 Longmont brings full-floor mid-rise living to the Tanglewood area.

This is another penthouse in The Beverly that brings the same square footage and all the amenities. All full-floor residences offer 360-views without common corridor hallways. Add the privacy of dual elevators leading directly to the penthouse’s secured foyer with access from ground level parking and from the elegantly appointed lobby. The balcony measures in at 368 square feet. Amir Taghdisi of Amir Taghdisi Properties has this penthouse listed at $3,950,000.

4521 San Felipe Street No. 3202

4521 San Felipe St #3202
The open concept living space with floor-to-ceiling windows in No. 3202 at 4521 San Felipe offers unobstructed views.

Just shy of 5,000 square feet in The Arabella, this 32nd floor residence speaks to a contemporary vibe beginning with the open floor plan. Unique to the four-bedroom, five and a half bath dwelling is the private pool accessed by an interior staircase. The open-concept design features a sleek gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and custom cabinetry, flowing seamlessly into the spacious living and dining areas which are perfect for entertaining. Anisa Hoxa of Keller Williams Memorial has the $3,950,000 listing.

4521 San Felipe Street No. 3101

4521 San Felipe St #3101
An open floor plan at The Arabella creates a striking ambience in No. 3101 at 4521 San Felipe.

Another chic dwelling in The Arabella is this 5,486-square-foot home that boasts four bedrooms, five and a half baths. a media room, a formal dining room and its own private plunge pool. The sleek chef’s kitchen with waterfall marble countertops, stainless steel Gaggenau appliances and European-style Eggersmann cabinetry opens to the oversized living room with a wet bar. The primary suite at 43 feet by 18 feet is large enough for a spacious sitting area. Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $3,995,000 listing.

5656 San Felipe Street No. 1502

5656 San Felipe, #1502
The 3,444 sq.ft. residence in The Hawthorne rises 17 stories above prestigious Tanglewood.

The 3,444-square-foot residence that has three bedrooms, four and a half baths and two studies presents a sophisticated ambience in The Hawthorne, which is located in the heart of prestigious Tanglewood neighborhood.  The east-facing balcony that spans more than 1,000 square feet offers spectacular 270 degree views. Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman has the $4,445,000 listing.

2360 S. Rice Boulevard, PH No. 1202, S

2360 S RICE BOULEVARD S PH1202
An elegant bath in the penthouse at The Chaucer, 2360 Rice Boulevard.

The location near the Texas Medical Center with easy access, for those who like to walk, to restaurants, shops, drug stores, etc is sure to appeal to a number of well-heeled homebuyers. Construction of The Chaucer is expected to be complete in 2026. The penthouse in this new construction measures in at 4,182 square feet. with a 430-square-foot balcony. The residence boasts three bedrooms and four and a half baths. Gloria Tanskley of Randall Davis Co. has the $4.6 million listing.

1711 Allen Parkway, No. 3401

1711 Allen Parkway #3401
The open floor plan at No. 3401 at 1711 Allen Parkway in The Residences at the Allen

This penthouse in The Residences at The Allen features three bedrooms plus a large flex space, three and a half baths, a large living, dining and kitchen area across 4,930 square feet of space We love the 12-foot ceilings, sweeping north and west views from the floor-to-ceiling windows and a bonus — a private balcony pool. Those panoramic views of downtown Houston and Buffalo Bayou Park are major selling points. Samuel Katz of Argent Realty Advisors has the $5.5 million listing.

2240 Mimosa Drive PH-8W

2240 Mimosa Dr PH-8W
The outdoor living retreat in the penthouse at Mimosa Terrace is allluring.

The penthouse in this new construction rings in just below the highest listing. The 4,207-square-foot home boasts generous 14-foot ceilings and an 818 square foot balcony. Four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a gym, a private study and a private elevator access are among the luxe elements in this state-of-the-art structure. Adriana Banks, lead of the Banks Group, has the $6,390,000 listing.

101 Westcott St No. 2001

Bayou Bend Towers penthouse
This penthouse at Bayou Bend Towers, 101 Westcott Street, is the most expensive listing for mid- and high-rise condos in the city, listed at $6.4 million.

This storied 7,000-square-foot, three-story penthouse has numerous unique features and an intriguing history of ownership. This residence is so interesting and unusual that it deserves individual coverage. Stay tuned for a separate, closeup look at this amazing property. Michael Seder of the Mike Seder Group of eXp Realty has the $6.4 million listing.

