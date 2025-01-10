Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise Condos — 11 Sky-High Retreats That Take Living and Prices to Great New Heights

The lavish penthouse at Mimosa Terrace has the second highest condo list price in the city.

Houston homebuyers with caviar dreams and champagne wishes that include a desire to perch in an aerie above terra firma have a wealth of Bayou City properties to choose from with HAR currently listing more than 400 mid and high-rise residences on the market. A PaperCity survey of the listings found more than 100 dwellings priced above $1 million, 50 of those in the $1 to $2 million range.

This is a top tier in a new residence. Let’s take a look at Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise condominiums currently on the market starting with the lowest of the Most Expensive High-Rise condos and going up to the three-story penthouse that ranks No. 1.

2727 Kirby, No. 181

The private elevator provides entree to this 4,427-square-foot luxe residence that boasts three bedrooms, four and a half baths, and open-plan living/dining areas. Add 453 square feet of private balconies with stunning views of downtown to the east and River Oaks to the north for additional leg room.

The primary suite offers a sitting area and the luxury of two full bathrooms. James Sessel of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $2,850,000 listing.

5656 San Felipe Street No. 1201

Within the 3,023 square feet of this condo are three bedrooms, three and a half baths, custom closets built-in clothing/jewelry drawers and vanity and a wet bar. Upgrades in this aerie at The Hawthorne include an air-conditioned storage unit, built-in gas grill and pet potty on the balcony, and remote-controlled shades on all windows in the unit except the patio. Kathryn Principe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $2,950,000 listing.

5010 Longmont Drive PH-2

Under construction, this gem in Tanglewood promises unique mid-rise offerings as each unit in the seven-story condo occupying a full floor. This sets The Beverly apart from most all other mid and high-rise condos in Houston. The penthouse expands across 4,378 square feet and enjoys the addition of a fabulous 2,384-square-foot balcony. Unique to the property is the backup generator for each individual residence.

Features include custom Eggersmann cabinetry, the latest Thermador appliances, European Oak flooring, premium plumbing fixtures, a linear gas fireplace and summer kitchen. Amir Taghdisi of Amir Taghdisi Properties has the $3,450,000 listing.

5010 Longmont Drive PH-6

This is another penthouse in The Beverly that brings the same square footage and all the amenities. All full-floor residences offer 360-views without common corridor hallways. Add the privacy of dual elevators leading directly to the penthouse’s secured foyer with access from ground level parking and from the elegantly appointed lobby. The balcony measures in at 368 square feet. Amir Taghdisi of Amir Taghdisi Properties has this penthouse listed at $3,950,000.

4521 San Felipe Street No. 3202

Just shy of 5,000 square feet in The Arabella, this 32nd floor residence speaks to a contemporary vibe beginning with the open floor plan. Unique to the four-bedroom, five and a half bath dwelling is the private pool accessed by an interior staircase. The open-concept design features a sleek gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and custom cabinetry, flowing seamlessly into the spacious living and dining areas which are perfect for entertaining. Anisa Hoxa of Keller Williams Memorial has the $3,950,000 listing.

4521 San Felipe Street No. 3101

Another chic dwelling in The Arabella is this 5,486-square-foot home that boasts four bedrooms, five and a half baths. a media room, a formal dining room and its own private plunge pool. The sleek chef’s kitchen with waterfall marble countertops, stainless steel Gaggenau appliances and European-style Eggersmann cabinetry opens to the oversized living room with a wet bar. The primary suite at 43 feet by 18 feet is large enough for a spacious sitting area. Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $3,995,000 listing.

5656 San Felipe Street No. 1502

The 3,444-square-foot residence that has three bedrooms, four and a half baths and two studies presents a sophisticated ambience in The Hawthorne, which is located in the heart of prestigious Tanglewood neighborhood. The east-facing balcony that spans more than 1,000 square feet offers spectacular 270 degree views. Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman has the $4,445,000 listing.

2360 S. Rice Boulevard, PH No. 1202, S

The location near the Texas Medical Center with easy access, for those who like to walk, to restaurants, shops, drug stores, etc is sure to appeal to a number of well-heeled homebuyers. Construction of The Chaucer is expected to be complete in 2026. The penthouse in this new construction measures in at 4,182 square feet. with a 430-square-foot balcony. The residence boasts three bedrooms and four and a half baths. Gloria Tanskley of Randall Davis Co. has the $4.6 million listing.

1711 Allen Parkway, No. 3401

This penthouse in The Residences at The Allen features three bedrooms plus a large flex space, three and a half baths, a large living, dining and kitchen area across 4,930 square feet of space We love the 12-foot ceilings, sweeping north and west views from the floor-to-ceiling windows and a bonus — a private balcony pool. Those panoramic views of downtown Houston and Buffalo Bayou Park are major selling points. Samuel Katz of Argent Realty Advisors has the $5.5 million listing.

2240 Mimosa Drive PH-8W

The penthouse in this new construction rings in just below the highest listing. The 4,207-square-foot home boasts generous 14-foot ceilings and an 818 square foot balcony. Four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a gym, a private study and a private elevator access are among the luxe elements in this state-of-the-art structure. Adriana Banks, lead of the Banks Group, has the $6,390,000 listing.

101 Westcott St No. 2001

This storied 7,000-square-foot, three-story penthouse has numerous unique features and an intriguing history of ownership. This residence is so interesting and unusual that it deserves individual coverage. Stay tuned for a separate, closeup look at this amazing property. Michael Seder of the Mike Seder Group of eXp Realty has the $6.4 million listing.