Real Estate / Mansions

This $4.7 Million Tanglewood Mansion Brings Everything From a Closet With a Staircase to a Bathroom With a Fireplace

Inside 275 Pine Hollow Lane, a House of Endless Perks

BY // 01.30.23
photography TK Images
The front entry to Levant Luxury Homes' latest project at 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
The Tanglewood residence at 275 Pine Hollow Lane is the latest luxury mansion to hit the market. This one listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
The two-story foyer in Levant Luxury Homes' latest project at 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images) )
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
The double-sided fireplace at 275 Pine Hollow Lane heats both the master suite and master bath. (Photo by TK Images)
The double-sided fireplace at 275 Pine Hollow Lane heats both the master suite and master bath. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes' 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
The Tanglewood residence at 275 Pine Hollow Lane is the latest luxury mansion to hit the market. This one listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
When Levant Luxury Homes and Compass’ Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes opened the doors at 275 Pine Hollow Lane, it was a jaw-dropping reveal for residential real estate heavyweights. Perhaps most extraordinary in the uber luxe 7,860-square-foot mansion is the double sided fireplace that serves both the primary suite and primary bath and the bar lounge with a wine room.

The noteworthy features begin at the entrance where a custom, pivoting steel door welcomes guests into the stunning double-height foyer which provides entry into the sleek contemporary residence. With an abundance of glass sliding panels opening to the 19,600-square-foot lot, the residence presents a contemporary blend of indoor-outdoor living, the latter enhanced by an oversized heated pool, summer kitchen and spacious backyard that invites year-round outdoor living.

Pine Hollow 275 IMG 94_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
The double-sided fireplace at 275 Pine Hollow Lane heats both the master suite and master bath. (Photo by TK Images)

Now about that primary suite. The second floor retreat with its vast closets, one with a staircase, includes dual spa baths, palatial dressing room and a balcony overlooking the back garden. Vast closets are the norm when the builder takes into consideration the serious spatial needs of those buying homes at this level.

In addition to the five bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, 275 Pine Hollow Lane has a number of noteworthy features. Consider the bar lounge with a wine room that opens to the covered patio.

Kitchens are a thing in this mansion that boasts a full catering kitchen in addition to the state-of-the-art kitchen and the main floor guest suite has a kitchen of its own as well. No ordinary secondary entrance would do in such a lavish design, thus the oversized mud room detailed with rich paneling.

Pine Hollow 275 IMG 39_1_1 Z (Photo by TK Images)
Levant Luxury Homes’ 275 Pine Hollow Lane, represented by DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

Of course, an elevator is all but a necessity in a home at this level  of luxury. The oversized three car garage is another plus in the posh Tanglewood neighborhood.

The open floor plan, speaking to the current preference for easy traffic flow in today’s contemporary dwellings, links the breakfast room, den, family room, formal dining, formal living room and game room. The house was built for grand entertaining. Yet, there are cozy spaces for quiet moments.

The Levant Luxury Homes masterpiece is listed, as said with Compass sales associate Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes for $4,799,000.

