Art of the Islamic Worlds Takes Centerstage at This $616,000 Houston Night — An Unforgettable Celebration 15 Years In the Making

Chair Sabiha Rehtmatulla; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani; Amina Malik; Zinat Ahmed; Sana Malik; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chair Sima Ladjevardian; Christian Schornich; Diana Untermeyer; Photo by Wilson Parish
Terry Wayne Jones; Chair Franci Neely; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Dance Performance by FJK Dance; photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aliyya Stude; Alma Kantarjian; Chair Rania Daniel; Photo by Wilson Parish
Nancy and Rich Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Neda Kashani and Nader Daylami; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Randall and Tiffany Wong; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill and Andrea White; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dara Ladjevardian; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fatima Hassan Ali; Alysha Alibhai; Photo by Wilson Parish
Fahim and Subreena Somani; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shohreh Aghdashloo; Monsour Taghdisi; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aimee Froom; Bruce Baganz; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Omar and Zinat Ahmed; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani and Faraz Noshahi; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houshang Touzie; Kiki and Carmen Dikmen; Masoud Ladjevardian; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Eric and Claire Anyah; Photo by Wilson Parish
Jacey and Fanny Jetton; Naushad and Narmin Kermally; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aziz and Arwa Shaibani; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lily Kooros; Cyvia Wolff; Photo by Wilson Parish
Ambassador David Satterfield; Dr. Rula Elserag; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Sima Ladjevardian; Sabiha Rehmatulla; Photo by Wilson Parish
Felipe and Lilac Guzman; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Susan and Abe Etthfagh; Photo by Wilson Parish
01
27

Gala chair Sabiha Rehmatulla, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi, Amina Malik, Zinat Ahmed, Sana Malik at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
27

Magnificent murals based on the City Place of Jaipur adorn the walls of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
27

Gala chair Sima Ladjevardian, MFAH COO Christian Schornich, Diana Untemeyer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
27

Terry Wayne Jones, gala chair Franci Neely at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
27

FJK Dancers perform at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
27

Aliyya Stude, Alma Kantarjian, gala chair Rania Daniel at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
27

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
27

Neda Kashani, Nader Daylami at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
27

Randall & Tiffany Wong at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
27

Bill & Andrea White at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
27

Dara Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
27

Fatima Hassan Ali, Alysha Alibhai at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
27

Fahim & Subreena Somani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
27

Shohreh Aghdashloo, Monsour Taghdisi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
27

Art of the Islamic Worlds curator Aimee Froom, Bruce Baganz at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
27

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo byWilson Parish)

17
27

Omar & Zinat Ahmed, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi & Faraz Noshahi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
27

Houshang Touzie, Kiki & Carmen Dikman, Masoud Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
27

The Events Company created the feel of the City Palace of Jaipur for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
27

Eric & Claire Anyah at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
27

Jacey & Fanny Jetton, Naushad & Narmin Kermally at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
27

Aziz & Arwa Shaibani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
27

Lily Kooros, Cyvia Wolff at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
27

Dr. Rula Elserag, Ambassador David Satterffield at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
27

Gala chairs Sima Ladjevardian and Sabiha Rehmatulla at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
27

Felipe & Lilac Guzman at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
27

Susan & Abe Etthfagh at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chair Sabiha Rehtmatulla; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani; Amina Malik; Zinat Ahmed; Sana Malik; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chair Sima Ladjevardian; Christian Schornich; Diana Untermeyer; Photo by Wilson Parish
Terry Wayne Jones; Chair Franci Neely; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Dance Performance by FJK Dance; photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aliyya Stude; Alma Kantarjian; Chair Rania Daniel; Photo by Wilson Parish
Nancy and Rich Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Neda Kashani and Nader Daylami; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Randall and Tiffany Wong; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill and Andrea White; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dara Ladjevardian; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fatima Hassan Ali; Alysha Alibhai; Photo by Wilson Parish
Fahim and Subreena Somani; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shohreh Aghdashloo; Monsour Taghdisi; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aimee Froom; Bruce Baganz; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Omar and Zinat Ahmed; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani and Faraz Noshahi; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houshang Touzie; Kiki and Carmen Dikmen; Masoud Ladjevardian; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Eric and Claire Anyah; Photo by Wilson Parish
Jacey and Fanny Jetton; Naushad and Narmin Kermally; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aziz and Arwa Shaibani; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lily Kooros; Cyvia Wolff; Photo by Wilson Parish
Ambassador David Satterfield; Dr. Rula Elserag; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Sima Ladjevardian; Sabiha Rehmatulla; Photo by Wilson Parish
Felipe and Lilac Guzman; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Susan and Abe Etthfagh; Photo by Wilson Parish
Society / Featured Parties

Art of the Islamic Worlds Takes Centerstage at This $616,000 Houston Night — An Unforgettable Celebration 15 Years In the Making

The Bayou City at Its Cosmopolitan Best

BY // 01.31.23
Gala chair Sabiha Rehmatulla, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi, Amina Malik, Zinat Ahmed, Sana Malik at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Magnificent murals based on the City Place of Jaipur adorn the walls of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Sima Ladjevardian, MFAH COO Christian Schornich, Diana Untemeyer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Terry Wayne Jones, gala chair Franci Neely at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
FJK Dancers perform at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aliyya Stude, Alma Kantarjian, gala chair Rania Daniel at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Neda Kashani, Nader Daylami at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randall & Tiffany Wong at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill & Andrea White at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dara Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fatima Hassan Ali, Alysha Alibhai at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fahim & Subreena Somani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shohreh Aghdashloo, Monsour Taghdisi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Art of the Islamic Worlds curator Aimee Froom, Bruce Baganz at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo byWilson Parish)
Omar & Zinat Ahmed, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi & Faraz Noshahi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houshang Touzie, Kiki & Carmen Dikman, Masoud Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Events Company created the feel of the City Palace of Jaipur for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Eric & Claire Anyah at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jacey & Fanny Jetton, Naushad & Narmin Kermally at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aziz & Arwa Shaibani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lily Kooros, Cyvia Wolff at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dr. Rula Elserag, Ambassador David Satterffield at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gala chairs Sima Ladjevardian and Sabiha Rehmatulla at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Felipe & Lilac Guzman at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan & Abe Etthfagh at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
27

Gala chair Sabiha Rehmatulla, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi, Amina Malik, Zinat Ahmed, Sana Malik at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
27

Magnificent murals based on the City Place of Jaipur adorn the walls of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
27

Gala chair Sima Ladjevardian, MFAH COO Christian Schornich, Diana Untemeyer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
27

Terry Wayne Jones, gala chair Franci Neely at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
27

FJK Dancers perform at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
27

Aliyya Stude, Alma Kantarjian, gala chair Rania Daniel at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
27

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
27

Neda Kashani, Nader Daylami at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
27

Randall & Tiffany Wong at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
27

Bill & Andrea White at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
27

Dara Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
27

Fatima Hassan Ali, Alysha Alibhai at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
27

Fahim & Subreena Somani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
27

Shohreh Aghdashloo, Monsour Taghdisi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
27

Art of the Islamic Worlds curator Aimee Froom, Bruce Baganz at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
27

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo byWilson Parish)

17
27

Omar & Zinat Ahmed, Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi & Faraz Noshahi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
27

Houshang Touzie, Kiki & Carmen Dikman, Masoud Ladjevardian at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
27

The Events Company created the feel of the City Palace of Jaipur for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
27

Eric & Claire Anyah at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
27

Jacey & Fanny Jetton, Naushad & Narmin Kermally at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
27

Aziz & Arwa Shaibani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
27

Lily Kooros, Cyvia Wolff at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
27

Dr. Rula Elserag, Ambassador David Satterffield at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
27

Gala chairs Sima Ladjevardian and Sabiha Rehmatulla at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
27

Felipe & Lilac Guzman at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
27

Susan & Abe Etthfagh at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 'Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala.' (Photo by Wilson Parish)

With six weeks before opening of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Art of the Islamic Worlds Hossein Afshar Galleries, a sophisticated throng gathered in Cullinan Hall to celebrate the growth of the collection since its inception in 2007. As part of the biennial “Art of the Islamic Worlds” gala, guests were invited to tour the as yet unfinished space.

The gallery will equate to 6,000 square feet of exhibition space with collections that explore the breadth of Islamic lands including Morocco, Spain Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Magnificent murals based on the City Place of Jaipur adorn the walls of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for 'Art of the Islamic Worlds' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Magnificent murals based on the City Place of Jaipur adorn the walls of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for ‘Art of the Islamic Worlds’ gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The black-tie evening saw Houston at its cosmopolitan best as the 350 guests represented a cross section of cultures including Persian, Middle Eastern and Indian influences.

Helming the gala were chairs Sima Ladjevardian and Franci Neely, who share roles as co-chair of the MFAH’s Art of the Islamic Worlds (AIW) subcommittee,  and MFAH trustee Rania Daniel and Sabitha Rehmatulla, both members of the AIW subcommittee.

The spirit of Islamic cultures was grandly interpreted by Richard Flowers and The Events Company which wrapped the hall in larger-than-life murals that were based on the City Palace of Jaipur. The murals were part of the decor when Rehmatulla’s daughter Aziza Rehmatulla Noshahi wed Faraz Noshahi in this very part of the museum. Artifacts from the collections were on display in the reception hall at the museum’s north entrance. The Noshahis were among the gala contingent.

Gala chair Sima Ladjevardian, MFAH COO Christian Schornich, Diana Untemeyer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gala chair Sima Ladjevardian, MFAH COO Christian Schornich, Diana Untemeyer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Art of the Islamic Worlds Gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The sumptuous decor played inspiring backdrop to the evening that included a widely applauded Persian-influenced menu from City Kitchen and entertainment from the all male FJK Dance, choreographed by Fadi J. Khoury.

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

The evening secured more than $616,000 which included three new pieces for the permanent collection. The MFHA Blue Forest was collectively voted on by gala guests and two additional pieces were contributed by the MFAH in honor of the group’s 15-year history.

PC Seen: Grand Underwriters Jaleh and Bruce Sallee, MFAH board chairman Rich Kinder and Nancy Kinder, Nidhika and Pershant Mehta, Aliyya and Herman Stude, Masoud Ladjevardian, Zeina Fares, Andrea and Bill White, Ann and Carl Stern, Lily and Hamid Kooros, Anne and Albert Chao, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Terry Wayne Jones, Monsour Taghdisi and Henry Richardson, Dara Ladjevardian, Shoreh and Houshang Aghdashloo, Art of the Islamic Worlds curator Aimee Froom and Alexandre Levy-Thiebaut, and MFAH director Gary Tinterow.

Chair Sabiha Rehtmatulla; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani; Amina Malik; Zinat Ahmed; Sana Malik; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chair Sima Ladjevardian; Christian Schornich; Diana Untermeyer; Photo by Wilson Parish
Terry Wayne Jones; Chair Franci Neely; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Dance Performance by FJK Dance; photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aliyya Stude; Alma Kantarjian; Chair Rania Daniel; Photo by Wilson Parish
Nancy and Rich Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Neda Kashani and Nader Daylami; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Randall and Tiffany Wong; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill and Andrea White; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dara Ladjevardian; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fatima Hassan Ali; Alysha Alibhai; Photo by Wilson Parish
Fahim and Subreena Somani; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shohreh Aghdashloo; Monsour Taghdisi; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aimee Froom; Bruce Baganz; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Omar and Zinat Ahmed; Aziza Rehmatulla Noshani and Faraz Noshahi; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houshang Touzie; Kiki and Carmen Dikmen; Masoud Ladjevardian; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Islamic Gala Atmosphere; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Eric and Claire Anyah; Photo by Wilson Parish
Jacey and Fanny Jetton; Naushad and Narmin Kermally; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aziz and Arwa Shaibani; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lily Kooros; Cyvia Wolff; Photo by Wilson Parish
Ambassador David Satterfield; Dr. Rula Elserag; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Sima Ladjevardian; Sabiha Rehmatulla; Photo by Wilson Parish
Felipe and Lilac Guzman; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Susan and Abe Etthfagh; Photo by Wilson Parish
Featured Events
Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Featured Properties

Swipe
1477 Missouri Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1477 Missouri Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1477 Missouri Street
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X