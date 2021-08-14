Houston’s Million Dollar Home Sales Continue to Set Records — See the 11 Most Expensive Houses Sold in July

2 Electra Circle, The Woodlands, was one of the most expensive homes selling in the Houston area during the month of July, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

This dramatic new construction by Fifty Seventh + 7th in River Oaks was July's top seller in Houston with a list price of $9.5 million.

Continuing on a climb that somewhat inexplicably gained momentum during the pandemic, Houston homes priced from $750,000 and above led the way in sales volume in July with a 36.7 percent year-over-year increase, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. These are Houston’s most expensive home sales from July (the latest month figures are available from):

3024 Del Monte

The top seller was in the buyer’s hands almost before the paint dried on the new construction, which was listed at $9.5 million. With design by Robert Dame, interiors from Contour Design (aka Nina Magon Design) and construction by Fifty Seventh + 7th, the 10,340 square foot, six bedroom mansion was a non-too-difficult sell.

Four fireplaces, a wine room, catering kitchen, pool, spa and summer kitchen contribute to the allure of the Parisian-inspired dwelling.

Listing agent: Clayton Katz of Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: Jay Monroe with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

2158 Brentwood

2158 Brentwood

This new construction in River Oaks was on the market for less than three months before it was scooped up with a list price of $5,785,000. At 7,185 square foot, the house has five bedrooms, five full baths, five half baths, four fireplaces, a wine room, game room swimming pool and summer kitchen.

Listing agent: Clare Leppert with Compass. Selling agent: Susan Mc Cauley of Bernstein Realty.

406 Flintdale

406 Flintdale Road

Secluded on a 1.3-acre lot, this 14,000 square foot custom compound with a list price of $5,750,000 ranked third on the list of top sellers. With seven bedrooms, eight full baths and three half baths, a wine room, game room, library, family room and all the requisite other rooms, there is clearly a need for the extensive staff accommodations in the detached garage apartment.

Add the home generator, garage space for six vehicles, swimming pool and owner’s suite with private terrace and it feels that this might have been a bargain.

Listing agent: Laura Sweeney of Compass. Selling agent: Sissy Lappin of Lappin of Lappin Properties.

11230 Hermosa Court

11230 Hermosa Court

Could there be an offering much sweeter than a corner lot in Piney Point Village? The magic number for this recent construction manor in Piney Point $4,795,000 with Laura Sweeney of Compass as listing agent and Rachel Conkling, also of Compass, as selling agent.

The 8,958 square foot home includes five bedrooms, six full and three half baths, a wine vault, elevator, three fireplaces and grand scale living spaces. Adding to the appeal is a loggia with an outdoor fireplace, summer kitchen and cabana bath, which overlooks the swimming pool and artificial lawn.

1512 South Boulevard

1512 South Boulevard

Another corner lot, this one on South Boulevard in the Museum District features an English Tudor home, designed by L.W. Lindsay circa 1925 , that was sold after little more than three months with a list price of $4,350,000. The house was renovated in 1986 and more recently additions were made resulting in a dwelling of almost 6,000 square feet.

High ceilings and an abundance of windows grace the four bedrooms (four full and one half baths), the living areas and the updated Poggenpohl kitchen with Miele appliances. A separate guest house features a billiard room and quarters.

Listing agent: William Wheless of Wheless Realty. Selling agent: Lisa Baer of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Properties.

66 Red Sable Drive, The Woodlands

66 Red Sable Drive in The Woodlands

With a profile taken from the streets of Paris, this gated masterpiece in The Woodlands sold in little more than a month with a list price of $3,495,000. The massive 16,621 square foot mansion is nestled amid a tree-shrouded lot of more than three acres.

Six bedrooms, five full baths and four half baths, four fireplaces, two interior staircases, six-car garage, guest apartment with full living quarters, summer kitchen, swimming pool with spa, and a tennis court complete the picture.

Listing agent: Scott Heard of Heard Development Group. Selling agent: Veso Kossev of the Kossev Group.

4001 Ella Lee

4001 Ella Lee

This sleek modern residence wins the prize for the shortest time on MLS with papers signed only 10 days after it was listed for $3,950,000by Lisa Kornhauser of Compass. The 6,362 square foot home built in 2015 features floating staircases, stackable Fleetwood sliding glass doors, two story ceilings and marble paneling across the four bedroom home.

Features include a media room, study, game room, exercise room, elevator, temperature controlled wine room, full bar, wrap around -family style lap pool and more.

Selling agent: Kris Holt of Greenwood King Properties.

35 Cape Harbor, The Woodlands

35 Cape Harbour Place, The Woodlands

The 9,800 square foot traditional style home with a view to Panther Branch stream sold with a list price of $3,750,000. The four bedrooms with five full and two half baths are complemented by a media room, wine room, study and game room in additional to traditional living areas.

The swank outdoor entertaining area features a pool, outdoor fireplace, summer kitchen and second floor balcony.

Listing agent: Michael Seder of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring. Selling agent: Anastasia Gaido of Nan & Company Properties.

31 N. Fazio Way

31 N. Fazio Way, The Woodlands

Carlton Woods Creekside in The Woodlands is always a compelling location and this property at 31 North Fazio Way was snapped up only 10 days after being listed with an asking price of $3,750,000. The 11,000 square foot property overlooks the 11th and 12th holes of the Tom Fazio golf course and has the requisite six bedrooms, media room, library, game room, wine room and more.

Diane Kink of Keller of Williams Realty represented both the buyer and seller of the property.

The following two properties tied for 10th place with list prices of $3,600,000.

5322 Lynbrook

Making a mark as fastest seller among this class of high-end houses in July was this modern Tudor home in Tanglewood, which was off the market a mere seven days after Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty made the MLS. The custom built home measures in at 7,162 square feet. Selling agent: Vincent Biondillo of Norhill Realty.

2 Electra Circle, The Woodlands

2 Electra Circle, The Woodlands

This house is a beauty with serene pond views in front and double fairway views overlooking the Nicklaus Golf Course in back. Located in guard gated Carlton Woods of The Woodlands at 2 Electra Circle, the house is just shy of 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms, five full and three half baths. It features game rooms on both the first and second floors, a media room, study, wine room and three fireplaces.

Listing agent: Michael Seder of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring. Selling agent: Brian Schweiker of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.