A Houston Modern Home Builder’s Lavish Tanglewood Sanctuary Hits the Market at $6.95 Million

The perfect outdoor loggia to enjoy and bask in the glow of the fire pit. (Photo by Steve Chenn)

An impressive luxury primary bathroom is every owner's dream. Focal points of this magnificent space are the dual vanities with porcelain countertops and floors, modern crystal wall pendants and a custom chandelier with clarity crystals. (Photo by Steve Chenn)

This remarkable home was custom-designed and completed in 2023 by the distinguished Timeline Construction Group, offering the highest quality of craftsmanship, luxury security and curb appeal (Photo by Steve Chenn)

Welcome to the epitome of elegance, grace, and luxury at 5576 San Felipe listed by Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman. This magnificent custom-designed home, built in 2023 by the esteemed Timeline Construction Group, offers unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Situated in the prestigious Tanglewood neighborhood in Houston, this property boasts the ultimate private setting with top-of-the-line features, including two solid motorized gates, a circular driveway, and manicured grounds with luxury exterior lighting. As the builder’s personal home, no expense has been spared in creating this extraordinary residence.

From the exquisite interiors to the sophisticated elegance of the design, every aspect of 5576 San Felipe is magazine-worthy. The light-filled galleries and seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces create a sense of tranquility and serenity. Step outside to the loggia with a cozy fire pit, a summer kitchen perfect for entertaining, and a covered patio that leads to a resort-style pool complete with spa, waterfalls, and mesmerizing lights. The backyard oasis also features a cabana, an open-air terrace, and a mini putt-putt golf course, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment. Additionally, there is a separate guest or staff quarters for utmost convenience and privacy.

As you enter the grand foyer, you will be greeted by a stunning vertical crystal chandelier, setting the tone for the grandeur of this home. The staircase, wrapped in the most beautiful marble, is a true work of art, complemented by a unique custom laser-cut bronze with glass inserts railing. For added convenience, an elevator is also available. The private office is adorned with a wall of custom built-ins and dark-stained Herringbone design hardwood floors, creating a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The first floor of this exceptional home features off-white polished porcelain marble floors throughout its expansive 3400-plus-square-foot space. The formal dining room is a sight to behold, with a wall of custom-designed champagne/wine display, an elegant chandelier, and two side custom-built brushed brass color metal dividers. These dividers create a sense of privacy and intrigue, making every dining experience memorable. Adjacent to the dining room is an amazing built-in wet bar, perfect for entertaining guests and showcasing your finest spirits.

The exquisite formal living room exudes luxury, with a crystal chandelier, wall sconces, and a cozy fireplace surrounded by custom-built bookshelves. The wall-to-wall glass sliding door not only floods the space with natural light but also provides breathtaking views of the shimmering pool and enchanting gardens.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, a large center island with pull-out seating, and three elegant hanging pendants. The top-of-the-line custom-built cabinetry offers ample storage space, while the large breakfast room provides a picturesque view of the backyard and pool. For the wine connoisseur, a separate wine storage room is also available. The first floor also includes an en-suite guest bedroom, ensuring that every visitor feels pampered and comfortable.

As you ascend to the second floor, beyond the game room landing you will be greeted by an oversized primary bedroom that is sure to impress. Complete with a custom-built headboard, an elegant chandelier, and a separate living area with a coffee bar, this private sanctuary offers the perfect retreat after a long day. Two French doors lead to a large private terrace, where you can unwind and soak in the beauty of the pool and surroundings. The lavish primary bathroom is the epitome of luxury, with dual vanities, two water closets, and dual large dressing rooms. The elevator access directly into “Her” closet adds an extra touch of convenience. The primary bathroom includes a luxury modern high clarity crystal chandelier and a fitness room, allowing you to stay fit and rejuvenated without leaving your sanctuary.

For more on 5576 San Felipe listed by Moni Bohnisch of Douglas Elliman and her current luxury listings, check out her Elliman page Or give her a call at 281-748-0238.