Enter the massive playroom or flex space through the vast cased opening and be swept away to the French countryside

The focal point of this magnificent space is the extensive corner shower with Hansgrohe programmable tower which operates the shower head, 6 adjustable water jets, and flexible arm hand shower attachment.

Behind the mirrored sitting room is the impeccable primary bedroom which features an abundance of natural light from a wall of French doors which lead to one of two covered balconies.

Accessed from the second floor Gallery Hall is the magnificent owner’s retreat.

A recessed foyer for the functioning elevator at 1000 Kirby boasts double polished-brass elevator doors and is flanked by stunning French-style lanterns.

Repeating the finishes of the first floor, the second floor Gallery Hall displays similar elegance and sophistication.

The formal dining room in the 23,870 square foot house at 1000 Kirby in River Oaks can seat 40 diners.

The formal reception parlor features soaring 12’ ceilings, imported Calacatta Gold marble floors with inlays, casement windows with custom silk draperies, and paneled walls with gilt-edged framing.

A view of the grand foyer toward the solid brass entry at 1000 Kirby

The 23,870 square foot mansion, built for a Saudi Arabian Prince, is on the market for $18, 995 million by two of the city's leading real estate agents, both with Compass.

The dramatic floating staircase is the focal point of this spectacular foyer. The stunning marble treads and dual polished-brass balustrades float beautifully within an alcove of 35’ tall butted-glass windows,

The uniformed windows provide sleek, clean lines while the magnificent bow window and lush landscaping offer elements of softness that perfectly complement one another.

When Compass real estate agent Michael Mahlstedt was going to high school, he watched with wonder as a 23,870 square foot mansion was going up at 1000 Kirby in the posh River Oaks neighborhood. Since he was a kid, Mahlstedt had been fascinated by houses. He turning Lego blocks into mansions.

This real life palace being built by a Saudi Arabian prince easily captured his imagination.

But where that imagination never took him was the front door of the grand dwelling much less inside. “No way would I ever get a listing like this,” he recalled thinking when he first entered the fast-paced world of Houston residential real estate.

Fast forward several decades and Mahlstedt is one of two of the city’s leading real estate agents, both with Compass, who have the keys to the mansion as representatives of the owners who have placed the house on the market with an asking price of $18.995 million. The family bought the house in 2007. Now, with all four children leaving for college, downscaling seems a logical move.

Mahlstedt is joined in the task of selling the house by Laura Sweeney, who has ranked No. 1 in dollar sales volume in Houston for the past five years. Mahlstedt was No. 2 in 2020 and has ranked in the Top 10 every year since 2016, the latest year that we checked.

Compass agents Laura Sweeney and Mike Mahlstedt share the listing for the Saudi Arabian prince’s palace at 1000 Kirby.

This partnership is new for the duo, who were both independently contacted by the owners. Both Sweeney and Mahlstedt are on board with being a team.

“It’s just nice having two people communicating with the owners,” Mahlstedt says. “In a house like this there is a lot of marketing involved and we bring different skill sets to the table.”

Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal took residency of the lavish palace in 1986 and later sold it. To say this is no ordinary mansion is putting it lightly.

A Truly Grand Mansion — By the Numbers

3.1 acres of oak-shaded terrain nestled against Buffalo Bayou

10 bedrooms

15 bathrooms with gold-plated fixtures

40-foot high, 60-foot long entry hall

Dining room large enough to seat 40

Enough open spaces to host 250 for dinner

In the master suite: two sleeping areas, two en-suite baths, sitting areas, an exercise gym, steam and sauna baths and balconies.

60-foot long swimming pool

1,000-bottle walk-in wine vault

Two 50-ton cooling towers

45 kilowatt generator

Car park large enough to handle 70 cars

