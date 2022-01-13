The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Houston’s Record $40 Billion Real Estate Year

The 19th floor penthouse at The River Oaks is unique in Houston for its 2,200 square foot terrace and interior design by Rottet Studio.

99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.

This Bunker Hill estate boast more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

This home at 832 Kuhlman Road in Hunter's Creek Village commanded the highest sales price of any single family home in the Houston area in 2021.

The numbers are in for the Houston residential real estate market for 2021 showing it was a record year with overall single family home sales topping the 2020 record by more than 10 percent. Total dollar volume hit a record $40 billion, 28 percent above the previous year. Luxury home sales, those priced $1 million and above, topped the 2020 record by more than 8 percent.

The week before releasing those figures, Houston Association of Realtors offered a rundown of the 10 most expensive home sales in 2021.

So what does it take to be the priciest sale in the Houston market during the past year? Try a two-acre estate in Memorial, 832 Kuhlman Road, with an 11,874 square foot main house, a two-bedroom guest cottage measuring in at 817 square feet and a palatial entertainment pavilion coming in at 4,597 square feet with a conservatory and grand ballroom, which alternatively serves as an automotive showroom.

The list price was $10,950,000. This sale made Compass RE Texas‘ Laura Sweeney, the listing agent, and Moni Bohnisch, selling agent of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, two very happy ladies.

Houston Association of Realtors has released its list of the priciest home sales in 2021 and unless you had at least $7 million in your affordability range, you were not in the market for the most expensive homes in the area.

3024 Del Monte

Rendering of 3024 Del Monte in River Oaks which sold while under construction.

Coming in as the second costliest home sale in the area was 3024 Del Monte in River Oaks. Imagine a house under construction with a list price of $9.5 million. The 10,340 square foot dwelling hit all the right buttons with construction by Fifty Seventh + 7th , the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes; design from Robert Dane; and interior features by Nina Magon.

Congratulations to listing agent Clayton Katz of Compass RE Texas and selling agent Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

25 West Lane

25 West Lane in River Oaks

This elegant Georgian home at 25 West Lane enjoys a 1.34-acre lot deep into River Oaks and hit the market with a list price of $8,999,000. The 7,298 square foot dwelling sold in early November with Mike Spear of Compass RE Texas as listing agent and DeeDee Guggenheim Howes, also of Compass as selling agent.

721 Ourlane Circle

This Bunker Hill estate boasts more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

This 12,000 square foot beauty in Bunker Hill was listed with Michael Afshari of Happen Houston for $9,980,000. Lucky Afshari also brought the buyer for the eight-bedroom home constructed by Nouveau Luxury Builders.

1721 River Oaks Boulevard

This classic dwelling in River Oaks Country Club Estates resting on more than an acre of gated grounds was listed by Laura Sweeney with Compass RE Texas for $8,750,000. The 15,900 square foot home sold in February of 2021 with Marnie Greenwood, also of Compass, bringing the buyer.

30 Willowend Drive

30 Willowend Drive in the Willowick neighborhood

Designed by Robert Dame, built by Thompson Custom Homes and interiors done by Benjamin Johnston Design, this 9,000 square foot home was listed for $7.6 million with Brian Thompson of Brian Thompson Properties. Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International delivered the buyer.

99 West Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands

Listed at $7.5 million, Villa Pineta is comprised of three dwellings measuring in total at 14,299 square feet. Diane Kink of Keller Williams was listing agent with Lisa Fay of Coldwell Banker as selling agent for the property that sold at the end of August.

3812 Willowick Road

3812 Willowick Road

Architectural elements from designer Robert Dame add special appeal to this 13,788 square foot dwelling in the Tall Timbers area of River Oaks. Compass’ Laura Sweeney had the listing at $7,995,000. Representing the buyer in the March 2021 sale was Drew Waldrop of Waldrop Realty LLC.

701 Saddlewood Lane

701 Saddlewood Lane

Award-winning Monticeto Builders erected this 10,252 square foot mansion in Hunters Creek Forest that was listed with Zora Spevak of Executive Properties for $7,250,000. Marnie Greenwood of Compass delivered the buyer.

3433 Westheimer

One of the penthouses at The River Oaks was among the priciest home sales in Houston in 2021. (Photo by Josh Gremillion)

Penthouse 3 West in The River Oaks condo on Westheimer was listed for $8.5 million with William Wheless of Wheless Realty. Coleen Sherlock of Greenwood King represented the buyer.