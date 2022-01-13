Houston real estate 832 Kuhlman Road
img-1-5
721 Ourlane
img-1-5
img-2
img-1-6
Interior The River Oaks Grand Penthouse; Photo Credit Josh Gremillion (3)
img-1-7
01
10

This home at 832 Kuhlman Road in Hunter's Creek Village commanded the highest sales price of any single family home in the Houston area in 2021.

02
10

25 West lane

03
10

This Bunker Hill estate boast more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

04
10

30 Willowend Drive in Willowick

05
10

1721 River Oaks Boulevard

06
10

99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.

07
10

3812 Willowick

08
10

701 Saddlewood Lane

09
10

The 19th floor penthouse at The River Oaks is unique in Houston for its 2,200 square foot terrace and interior design by Rottet Studio.

10
10

Rendering of 3024 Del Monte which sold while under construction.

Houston real estate 832 Kuhlman Road
img-1-5
721 Ourlane
img-1-5
img-2
img-1-6
Interior The River Oaks Grand Penthouse; Photo Credit Josh Gremillion (3)
img-1-7
Real Estate / Houses

The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Houston’s Record $40 Billion Real Estate Year

Mere Millionaires Need Not Apply

BY // 01.12.22
This home at 832 Kuhlman Road in Hunter's Creek Village commanded the highest sales price of any single family home in the Houston area in 2021.
25 West lane
This Bunker Hill estate boast more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.
30 Willowend Drive in Willowick
1721 River Oaks Boulevard
99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.
3812 Willowick
701 Saddlewood Lane
The 19th floor penthouse at The River Oaks is unique in Houston for its 2,200 square foot terrace and interior design by Rottet Studio.
Rendering of 3024 Del Monte which sold while under construction.
1
10

This home at 832 Kuhlman Road in Hunter's Creek Village commanded the highest sales price of any single family home in the Houston area in 2021.

2
10

25 West lane

3
10

This Bunker Hill estate boast more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

4
10

30 Willowend Drive in Willowick

5
10

1721 River Oaks Boulevard

6
10

99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.

7
10

3812 Willowick

8
10

701 Saddlewood Lane

9
10

The 19th floor penthouse at The River Oaks is unique in Houston for its 2,200 square foot terrace and interior design by Rottet Studio.

10
10

Rendering of 3024 Del Monte which sold while under construction.

The numbers are in for the Houston residential real estate market for 2021 showing it was a record year with overall single family home sales topping the 2020 record by more than 10 percent. Total dollar volume hit a record $40 billion, 28 percent above the previous year. Luxury home sales, those priced $1 million and above, topped the 2020 record by more than 8 percent.

The week before releasing those figures, Houston Association of Realtors offered a rundown of the 10 most expensive home sales in 2021.

So what does it take to be the priciest sale in the Houston market during the past year? Try a two-acre estate in Memorial, 832 Kuhlman Road, with an 11,874 square foot main house, a two-bedroom guest cottage measuring in at 817 square feet and a palatial entertainment pavilion coming in at 4,597 square feet with a conservatory and grand ballroom, which alternatively serves as an automotive showroom.

The list price was $10,950,000. This sale made Compass RE Texas‘ Laura Sweeney, the listing agent, and Moni Bohnisch, selling agent of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, two very happy ladies.

Houston Association of Realtors has released its list of the priciest home sales in 2021 and unless you had at least $7 million in your affordability range, you were not in the market for the most expensive homes in the area.

3024 Del Monte

 

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
img-1-7
Rendering of 3024 Del Monte in River Oaks which sold while under construction.

Coming in as the second costliest home sale in the area was 3024 Del Monte in River Oaks. Imagine a house under construction with a list price of $9.5 million. The 10,340 square foot dwelling hit all the right buttons with construction by Fifty Seventh + 7th , the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes; design from Robert Dane; and interior features by Nina Magon.

Congratulations to listing agent Clayton Katz of Compass RE Texas and selling agent Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

25 West Lane

img-1-5
25 West Lane in River Oaks

This elegant Georgian home at 25 West Lane enjoys a 1.34-acre lot deep into River Oaks and hit the market with a list price of $8,999,000. The 7,298 square foot dwelling sold in early November with Mike Spear of Compass RE Texas as listing agent and DeeDee Guggenheim Howes, also of Compass as selling agent.

721 Ourlane Circle

721 Ourlane
This Bunker Hill estate boasts more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

This 12,000 square foot beauty in Bunker Hill was listed with Michael Afshari of Happen Houston for $9,980,000. Lucky Afshari also brought the buyer for the eight-bedroom home constructed by Nouveau Luxury Builders.

1721 River Oaks Boulevard

This classic dwelling in River Oaks Country Club Estates resting on more than an acre of gated grounds was listed by Laura Sweeney with Compass RE Texas for $8,750,000. The 15,900 square foot home sold in February of 2021 with Marnie Greenwood, also of Compass, bringing the buyer.

30 Willowend Drive

img-1-5
30 Willowend Drive in the Willowick neighborhood

Designed by Robert Dame, built by Thompson Custom Homes and interiors done by Benjamin Johnston Design, this 9,000 square foot home was listed for $7.6 million with Brian Thompson of Brian Thompson Properties. Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International delivered the buyer.

99 West Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands

img-2
99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.

Listed at $7.5 million, Villa Pineta is comprised of three dwellings measuring in total at 14,299 square feet. Diane Kink of Keller Williams was listing agent with Lisa Fay of Coldwell Banker as selling agent for the property that sold at the end of August.

3812 Willowick Road

3812 Willowick Road

Architectural elements from designer Robert Dame add special appeal to this 13,788 square foot dwelling in the Tall Timbers area of River Oaks. Compass’ Laura Sweeney had the listing at $7,995,000. Representing the buyer in the March 2021 sale was Drew Waldrop of Waldrop Realty LLC.

701 Saddlewood Lane

img-1-6
701 Saddlewood Lane

Award-winning Monticeto Builders erected this 10,252 square foot mansion in Hunters Creek Forest that was listed with Zora Spevak of Executive Properties for $7,250,000. Marnie Greenwood of Compass delivered the buyer.

3433 Westheimer

Interior The River Oaks Grand Penthouse; Photo Credit Josh Gremillion (11)
One of the penthouses at The River Oaks was among the priciest home sales in Houston in 2021. (Photo by Josh Gremillion)

Penthouse 3 West in The River Oaks condo on Westheimer was listed for $8.5 million with William Wheless of Wheless Realty. Coleen Sherlock of Greenwood King represented the buyer.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
read full series
Susan Boss is Representing clients both locally and globally. One sale at a time. Find Out How I Can Help You >

Featured Properties

Swipe
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X