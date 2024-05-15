central lawn the ro for print
The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection; Rendering courtesy of
Central Lawn at The RO; Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The RO Valet on Branard Street; Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
01
04

The RO will be a new green village in the heart of the River Oaks area. (Rendering courtesy of The Boundary)

02
04

The Birdsall will be the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Houston. This is a different type of luxury. (Courtesy of Transwestern)

03
04

The central lawn at the new mixed-use development dubbed The RO will be a green gathering space with a towering heritage oak. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

04
04

The RO — a new mixed-use development in the River Oaks area — will keep all the parking on the perimeter and underground, keeping cars out of the center of the project to create a walker's paradise. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

central lawn the ro for print
The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection; Rendering courtesy of
Central Lawn at The RO; Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The RO Valet on Branard Street; Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Houston’s New River Oaks Village — Meet The RO, a Pedestrian Paradise With a Major Hotel First, a 28-Story High-Rise, Local Restaurants and Leafy Corridors

How a Dream Team of Architects Will Pull It Off For Transwestern, and All the Auberge Hotel Buzz

BY // 05.15.24
The RO will be a new green village in the heart of the River Oaks area. (Rendering courtesy of The Boundary)
The Birdsall will be the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Houston. This is a different type of luxury. (Courtesy of Transwestern)
The central lawn at the new mixed-use development dubbed The RO will be a green gathering space with a towering heritage oak. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
The RO — a new mixed-use development in the River Oaks area — will keep all the parking on the perimeter and underground, keeping cars out of the center of the project to create a walker's paradise. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
1
4

The RO will be a new green village in the heart of the River Oaks area. (Rendering courtesy of The Boundary)

2
4

The Birdsall will be the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Houston. This is a different type of luxury. (Courtesy of Transwestern)

3
4

The central lawn at the new mixed-use development dubbed The RO will be a green gathering space with a towering heritage oak. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

4
4

The RO — a new mixed-use development in the River Oaks area — will keep all the parking on the perimeter and underground, keeping cars out of the center of the project to create a walker's paradise. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

Attempting to create a unique new village in the heart of Houston requires a sense of boldness, an audacity of belief. But to pull it off, Transwestern ultimately decided it needed a dream team of architects on its side. These varied architectural visions working in harmony is what will define The RO, a new 17 acre mixed-use development coming to the intersection of West Alabama and Buffalo Speedway with the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in the Bayou City.

“We could have done this with one or two (architects),” Transwestern president Carleton Riser tells PaperCity. “We wanted different architects because we wanted the buildings to have their own personality. And the only way to do that is to get different people to do it.

“Cities weren’t designed by one architect.”

Pickard Chilton, most known for designing some of most striking skyscrapers in the world (including Uber Sky Tower in Los Angeles and River Point in Chicago), serves as the master planner on The RO, which will boast a 28-story residential high-rise (317 units) and a seven-story boutique office building with a single tenant. Kohn Pedersen Fox is designing The Birdsall, the Auberge hotel and private residences. Dillon Kyle Architects, a favorite of River Oaks home owners, is tackling the interiors of The Birdsall’s 44 private residences while Roman and Williams (which did San Antonio’s already beloved Hotel Emma) handles the interiors of the hotel itself. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture has been charged with designing the retail spaces with House & Robertson the architect of record for retail. Kendall/Heaton Associates serves as the architect of record for the office component. OJB — behind both Houston’s Levy Park and Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, and the forthcoming Freedom Plaza in New York City — gets the nod as The RO’s landscape architect.

That roster represents a tremendous amount of architectural clout and knowhow. This new village will be built by a village in many ways.

For project executive Sean Suffel, what he calls “one of the most coveted sites in the city for many decades” demands nothing less. The RO site sits right across from the St. John’s School on the former home of Exxon Mobil’s upstream research campus, which the oil giant owned since the 1940s before selling it in 2017. Having such a large site in the heart of the River Oaks area, one that has Suffel marveling at its perfect geometry, is a developer’s version of finding the holy grail.

To determine the best way to make use of this rare site, the Transwestern team studied mixed-use projects around the country and particularly in Texas, eventually landing on The Pearl in San Antonio as an inspiration for its sense of placemaking.

“The conclusion that we came to is Houston doesn’t really have anything that feels like Houston,” Suffel says. “More specifically, it really doesn’t have anything that feels like the River Oaks area.”

To make sure that The RO does, the master plan calls for all of the parking to be on the periphery and underground, creating a pedestrian-only walker’s paradise at the center of the development. The RO will be marked by leafy avenues of green, where those strolling among the shops and restaurants do not compete with cars. Instead, people will walk on cobblestone pathways with five or six signature oak trees already on site that are being moved to prime locations.

“We want to do something really special with the landscaping that felt like some of these River Oaks estates,” Suffel says.

“I don’t think there is a place like this. We’re creating a little village that I think’s unique to Houston.” — Transwestern president Carleton Riser

Central Lawn at The RO; Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The central lawn at the new mixed-use development dubbed The RO will be a green gathering space with a towering heritage oak. (Courtesy Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

The RO, Where Pedestrians Rule In Houston

Having a automobile-free environment at the center of it all makes everything else possible at The RO. It may go against nearly every instinct in such a car-centric city as Houston. But that’s the point.

“From our perspective that creates a really, really special place,” Suffel says of keeping the cars out. “I’d argue that there’s nothing like that in the city. And I haven’t seen anything like that in the state.”

As Suffel talks, sitting around a large conference table in Transwestern’s headquarters on the south loop, a rendering of the courtyard outside of The Birdsall hotel is displayed on a big screen on the ball. It’s the image at the top of this story. A scene fit for a postcard. Leafy, almost pastoral and seemingly a world away from the traffic and noise of the fourth largest city in America. This is what this development team wants The RO to feel like when it opens in 2027 (the construction groundbreaking will take place this June).

The Transwestern team behind this feel something of a personal responsibility to make it happen. This special site, this location so close to their offices and their own homes in many cases, adds to this sense of urgency. Even the most experienced developers really only get one shot at a project like this.

“We live in the area. If we get it wrong, we have to move,” Suffel jokes. “We like our houses.”

As Transwestern officials give PaperCity an exclusive preview look at The RO, a giant model sits in the middle of the conference table. All the buildings coming to this mixed-use development are there in miniature, right down to some surprisingly exact detail. You can even see basketball/pickleball/volleyball sports court that will highlight the open air rooftop of the office building, which already has its lone tenant signed on (Suffel declines to reveal the company’s name). That court requires some landscaping that will keep balls from bouncing off the roof onto West Alabama below.

Every details matter. Every little thing adds up to a greater, grander larger whole.

“The conclusion that we came to is Houston doesn’t really have anything that feels like Houston. More specifically, it really doesn’t have anything that feels like the River Oaks area.” — Transwestern project manager Sean Suffel

The Birdsall, a Houston Story and No Ordinary Hotel

To further differentiate The RO, the retail spaces are being pushed out rather than embedded in the buildings’ podium (which is typical). This allows the stores and restaurants to have their own “architectural identity,” Suffel notes.

The 75,000 square feet of retail space will include six to eight restaurants. “The idea is to bring things that are unique to Houston — to partner with the local chef community. This is going to be unique and very interesting stuff,” Suffel says. “We don’t want to translate this to national brands.”

The Birdsall hotel and residences pays homage to a very Houston figure — Birdsall Parmenas Briscoe (1876-1971), whose 50-year architectural career helped shape Houston. Auberge is known for hotels such as the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, but it’s owned by the Houston-based Friedkin Group whose owner and CEO, billionaire and storied AS Roma soccer club owner Dan Friedkin, is friends with Transwestern founder and chairman Robert Duncan, who knew the Friedkins’ long-held desire to open a hotel in Houston.

One that feels anything like some soulless hotel, even an ultra luxurious one, that could be found in any major city. The Birdsall only will have 105 rooms and its 44 private residences will be even more exclusive. While Birdsall residents will have access to all the hotel amenities, they also get resident-only perks of their own. This includes a residents’ library and a private residents’ pool that will be both open air and covered overhead.

Turning to Dillon Kyle Architects which has done so many River Oaks homes to design the interiors of these residences is no coincidence.

“The directive that we gave him is ‘Let’s take something that would be a River Oaks home and just put it in a hotel,’ ” Suffel says.

Auberge only opens hotels in special places. Its billionaire owner is betting that Transwestern and all those world class architects are creating one with The RO.

“I don’t think there is a place like this,” Riser tells PaperCity. “We’re creating a little village that I think’s unique to Houston.”

The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection; Rendering courtesy of
The Birdsall will be the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Houston. This is a different type of luxury. (Courtesy of Transwestern)

This special site turned out to be the perfect place, the ideal match for such a grand vision. One where influential architects work together, creating a greater whole.

“They’re bouncing ideas off each other,” Transwestern partner Gary Tesch says. “It’s cool to watch all of them play together.”

The RO is just getting started and it’s already defying the odds, creating harmony out of all its different parts. Sometimes going bold is the only thing that could possibly work.

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X