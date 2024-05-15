Storied Beauty Hosts An Intimate Skin Therapy Event in Dallas — Part of An Ongoing Series By Lindsay Freedman

No one understands the challenge of finding time for self-care better than Lindsay Freedman — an entrepreneur and mother of four who has made it her mission to help women integrate it into their busy daily lives. Just like the products she curates and sources for clients through her retail skincare destination and concierge service Storied Beauty, Freedman knows everything in a multi-tasking mom’s arsenal needs to check all of the boxes and then some.

So when a few dozen women including Sharon Lee Clark, Lele Sadoughi, and Capera Ryan arrived at the Highland Park home of JoJo Fleiss for Storied Beauty’s “Generational Beauty” event, they were treated to a coffee cart, champagne, a jewelry trunk show with hard-to-find baubles by Emily & Ashley, a homeware pop-up with Tisch, mini makeup sessions, an array of handpicked skin wellness products, and the chance to ask a board-certified dermatologist everything from skin cancer prevention to cosmetic procedures and how to get your kids to apply their sunscreen.

Storied Beauty’s Skin Therapy Series

The event was part of an ongoing series of talks organized by Freedman to bring in professionals and specialists from the beauty and wellness industry to talk on the subject of skin therapy. Last month’s speaker was Nashville-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger who spoke about skin preservation procedures that can stand the test of time, while previous speakers have focused on topics like functional medicine and sensitive skin conditions.

“My goal through these sessions is to provide our community an outlet to to be educated, inspired, and encouraged to put yourself first, whether it is cancer prevention or skin preservation. I always say that your skin is in your hands. Our skin is our largest organ, and you have the power to control your skincare story,” says Freedman.

The talk, an open discussion moderated by Freedman and Dallas dermatologist Dr. Jill Feetham, was scheduled to coincide with the first day of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Feetham — whose tragic personal family loss due to melanoma inspired her to pursue dermatological medicine 20 years ago, preached the importance of early prevention and sun protection and was a wealth of valuable information, tips, and tricks. Including: Putting your sunscreen on before your swimsuit; opting for mineral sunscreen for the best protection; and remembering to check the expiration date. (Note: Freedman’s favorite sunscreen picks: Le Prunier Plumscreen SPF 31 and Agent Nateur Holi (Soleil) SPF 50 can be found at storied-beauty.com).

Freedman, whose mother and sister were also in attendance, chose the theme of generational beauty for the event in honor of Mother’s Day and as a nod to the idea of instilling positive habits from generation to generation — whether it be modeling self-care, reinforcing a daily sunscreen habit, or embodying the principle that true beauty comes from within.

“As women, we are so often putting our needs behind the needs of others,” says Freedman. “I think that at the end of the day, we’re all looking for the same thing and that is to feel good, look good, and to identify ways to improve our lives, our habits and our routines. At least I am.”

To learn more about Storied Beauty, visit the website here, @storiedbeauty on Instagram, or the Park Cities retail boutique at 7979 Inwood Road, Suite 221, Dallas 75209.