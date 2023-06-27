White Rock Bluffs in Lake Highlands
White Rock Bluffs in Lake Highlands
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

A High-End Custom Home Builder Will Put Its Luxury Stamp on Lake Highlands

Known for Projects in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, Robert Elliott Custom Homes is Heading East

BY // 06.27.23
When realtors call Lake Highlands a “hidden gem,” they mean it. I’ve lived in Dallas for 10-plus years (predominately in Uptown and the Knox-Henderson area) and had no idea how beautiful the neighborhood was until my partner and I started looking for homes. At first, I turned my nose up at the 20 minutes it would take to travel from central Dallas to open houses, but I was quickly won over by the neighborhood’s towering trees and a genuine sense of community. There are actual hills there. (They’re small, but they’re there!)

With the phrase “sought-after” written in every listing and real estate blogs naming it “the next luxury neighborhood” (not to mention that those wild Zillow stats that claimed northeast Dallas is the most popular neighborhood in America), the well-maintained ranches of Lake Highlands won’t be hidden much longer. Another notable company now taking notice: Robert Elliott Custom Homes.

The builder behind some of my favorite home features during my time at D Home, Robert Elliott Custom Homes is known for its exquisite work, luxury finishes, and attention to detail. The company’s impressive properties have largely been in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow since it began in 2008, though its coveted scope will now expand to Lake Highlands with today’s announcement of White Rock Bluffs, a collection of 34 luxury homes set to begin construction in the fall of 2023.

“The Lake Highlands neighborhood is incredible for families and we are delighted to bring homes with modern sophistication to help fill that demand,” Robert Elliott writes in a statement.

In keeping with the family-friendly nature of the neighborhood, blueprinted layouts will offer four- and five-bedroom options, all starting at 5,000 square feet. And while the homes will have a similar architectural sensibility, each property is a true collaboration between Robert Elliott, full-service design firm Poppy McGough Design House, and the future client. (Prices will be released at a future date.)

Today, many of the ’60s and ’70s charmers in the heart of Lake Highlands are being thoughtfully updated and renovated, but if a slew of new builds has to appear, the Robert Elliott homes should be far from cookie-cutter.

