The Crescent Hotel's just revealed Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Emelia's will be helmed by chef Preston Paine.

The Crescent Hotel's inner courtyard will be a focal point in the cultural district of Fort Worth.

Chef Preston Paine announced to helm Emelia's and the Blue Room at Emelia's.

Reception space at the soon to open The Crescent Hotel - Fort Worth.

The Circle Bar will become a community living room by design.

The Circle Bar will serve espresso by day, martinis by night.

Crescent Hotel - sleek and modern bedrooms with all the amenities of home.

Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Crescent Hotel Lands a Food Network Star For Its New Restaurant, Teases Its Opening and Plenty of Perks

Boutique Luxury Retreat to Fit In and Help Transform the City's Cultural District

BY // 06.28.23
The Crescent Hotel's just revealed Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Emelia's will be helmed by chef Preston Paine.
The Crescent Hotel's inner courtyard will be a focal point in the cultural district of Fort Worth.
Chef Preston Paine announced to helm Emelia's and the Blue Room at Emelia's.
Reception space at the soon to open The Crescent Hotel - Fort Worth.
The Circle Bar will become a community living room by design.
The Circle Bar will serve espresso by day, martinis by night.
Crescent Hotel - sleek and modern bedrooms with all the amenities of home.
The Crescent Hotel's just revealed Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Emelia's will be helmed by chef Preston Paine.

The Crescent Hotel's inner courtyard will be a focal point in the cultural district of Fort Worth.

Chef Preston Paine announced to helm Emelia's and the Blue Room at Emelia's.

Reception space at the soon to open The Crescent Hotel - Fort Worth.

The Circle Bar will become a community living room by design.

The Circle Bar will serve espresso by day, martinis by night.

Crescent Hotel - sleek and modern bedrooms with all the amenities of home.

The newest project from Crescent Real Estate is taking shape along Camp Bowie Boulevard. Fort Worth’s first-ever The Crescent Hotel is scheduled to open in September. It is part of a larger mixed-use project – The Crescent, Fort Worth – which includes a 170,000-square-foot Class AA office building and 167 luxury apartments.

The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth will bring 200 guest rooms and 12 luxury suites to Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The room designs are described as simple elegance with touches like marble accents and sleek minimal decor. Guest rooms feature local artwork, minibars, lounge seating and workstations.

“Rising at the cultural crossroads of a vibrant downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods, The Crescent Hotel will deliver a local experience,” Crescent Real Estate owner John Goff promises in a statement.

The Crescent Hotel’s Circle Bar will become a community living room by design.

Nestled near Fort Worth’s landmark museums, The Crescent has curated an art collection of its own, showcasing international as well as local talents.

“The hotel experience will serve as Fort Worth’s living room – an extension of the inspired surrounding areas,” Goff says.

The five-story structure was designed by OZ Architecture to blend into the surrounding neighborhood, with interiors designed by Rottet Studio. Authentic natural materials like stone, wood, metal, concrete and locally sourced brick were chosen.

“Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a clear view of the lush courtyard oasis and fill the lobby with natural light that lends to its striking ambiance,” a release notes.

While a partnership with Chef Dean Fearing to run the hotel’s restaurant was previously announced, fine dining at The Crescent is now going in a different direction. Instead, it will be brought to life by AvroKO Hospitality Group and executive chef Preston Paine of Food Network’s Ciao House show along with chef Andrew Bell.

Chef Preston Paine will helm both The Crescent Hotel’s Emelia’s and the Blue Room at Emelia’s.

The Crescent Hotel’s upscale Mediterranean restaurant will be named Emelia’s and will place an emphasis on using Fort Worth’s purveyors and local farms. There will also be an extended fine dining offering dubbed Blue Room at Emelia’s. The hotel’s lobby bar called The Circle Bar will serve up everything from morning espressos to afternoon aperitivos. The Circle Bar will be the welcoming social center of the hotel.

Topping it all off, The Crescent Hotel’s planned exclusive rooftop bar is said to be a stunner that will offer panoramic views of Fort Worth.

Serious Crescent Hotel Perks

Of course, The Canyon Ranch Wellness Club will take up residence inside The Cresent Hotel. It’s expected to arrive in  October. Canyon Ranch is one of the hospitality assets of Crescent Real Estate.

“Hotel guests will have access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and the renowned spa, which will feature 10 treatment rooms and a salon,” a release notes.

The Crescent Hotel’s inner courtyard will be a focal point in the cultural district of Fort Worth.

Then there is the addition of more than 14,000 square feet of special event space. Which is a rarity in this part of Fort Worth. Spread across 10 venues, it is said to feature a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, each complete with state-of-the-art technology.

“The hotel’s 8,000-square-foot courtyard will serve as the heart of the community with a custom climate-controlled tent for year-round memorable events, weddings and celebrations, while The Grand Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling glass doors creates a space flooded with natural light and indoor-outdoor possibilities,” Crescent Hotel general manager Robert Rechtermann teases.

Reservations for The Crescent Hotel are now available for stays beginning in September 2023. For more information and reservations, go here.

