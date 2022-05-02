A Rare Houston Retreat — Randall Davis’ London House Adds a New Boutique Twist to High-Rise Living

Davis’ decades of experience and expertise will be reflected in the new London House building.

The new private and pet-friendly London House is located on San Felipe with only three residences per floor and unobstructed views of River Oaks.

Randall Davis has been shaping the Houston skyline for the past two decades, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. From development to construction to sales, Davis sets the bar when it comes to sky-high luxury living. And now, the Randall Davis Company is raising that already high bar with the new London House in the heart of one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods.

London House is located at 2323 San Felipe Street, a five minute walk from River Oaks Elementary School, within easy reach of the city’s best museums, top restaurants like Kata Robata and Picos, and a Whole Foods.

Prior to London House, Davis made his mark in the Bayou City through a variety of other high-rise developments including Astoria, Marlowe and Arabella. Randall Davis puts a heavy emphasis on high design, noting that Houstonians prefer to live in a building that is distinctive, as opposed to a standard high-rise condo that just looks like a tall glass box.

Randall Davis Company has completed more high-rise developments in Texas than any other developer for good reason. He always has a plan — and an eye for special places.

“As time has gone on, I’ve focused on creating buildings that are still unique in design, but more traditional in nature when it comes to high-rise condos,” Randall Davis says. “Each of my projects are extremely unique when it comes to architecture.

“We take the time to do something above the norm. And we spend a lot of time designing something that is distinctive that people will be proud to live in.”

Additionally, Randall Davis Company is known for its focus on customization, complete with an in-house director of design. Davis’ condos can be completely customized for each buyer, while he says his competition typically just presents a list of standards and lets buyers pick from that list. Davis will customize the condos to any degree for a client to fit their personal, particular style.

“My emphasis on customization, coupled with lower maintenance fees, sets our company apart,” Davis says. “We provide a better residence at a lesser price, which simply can’t be beat in the current marketplace.”

Now, Davis’ decades of experience and track record of high-rise success will be reflected in the company’s new London House development. The 12-story, pet-friendly boutique tower is located on San Felipe with only three residences per floor and unobstructed views of River Oaks extending all the way to River Oaks Country Club and its golf course.

The views aren’t the only thing that scream luxury when it comes to London House. Inside the colorful blue and green building, most units have private elevator entries, connecting residents from their personal garages (within the larger building garage) to their residences. This allows London House residents to park and head straight into their homes for the utmost privacy. The building also places an emphasis on sanitation and cleanliness with air ionizers, infrared drawers, handle-less toilets and more.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Randall Davis project without the ability to customize every inch of every condo. All London House condos showcase the highest quality Eggersmann cabinets straight from Germany, and the interiors are able to be customized with a variety of different choices when it comes to wood floors, marble, granite, porcelain and more. While typical high-end condo ceiling heights come in at 10 feet tall, London House homes boats 11 foot living room ceilings. With 13 foot ceilings in the coveted penthouses on the top two floors of the building.

Randall Davis and his daughter Natalie Davis make a powerhouse design team.

London House will only have 25 condominium homes in total. This is anything but a packed in high-rise where you’ll be on top of your neighbors. Instead, it’s a true retreat in the sky. In a smaller boutique building where the luxury touches can be even more impressive and encompassing.

Residences start at $1.5 million. This is going to be one the city’s most exclusive addresses — with all the perks that go with being in such rare air.

It is clear that London House is going to be a rare Houston retreat in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

For more information on London House and everything it has to offer, check out the development’s full website. To make an appointment for a viewing, click here.