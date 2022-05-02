New Casual Seafood Restaurant Debuts and a BBQ Favorite Finally Reopens in The Woodlands — The Goode Times Pick Up

Pictured: Fresh oysters at the Oyster Bar at the new concept, Goode Co. Fish Camp in the Woodlands. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

The dish, Campechana de Mariscos, is a signature at all the Goode Company seafood restaurants including the new Goode Co. Fish Camp in the Woodlands. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

Welcome to the new concept, Goode Co. Fish Camp located in the Woodlands. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

Choose from barbecue smoked brisket, turkey, sausage and more paired with an ice cold beer at Goode Co. BBQ. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

Cooked and smoked low and slow, Goode Company's BBQ brisket is a signature dish at all the company's locations. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

A red neon sign beckons BBQ diners to the famed Goode Co. Barbecue location in the Woodlands area. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

One of entrees on the new Goode Co. Fish Camp's menu includes this Gulf Coast caught snapper crudo. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

A couple of new Goode things are happening in The Woodlands this spring. For starters, chef and owner Levi Goode has fired up the smokers at Goode Company Barbeque’s Woodlands restaurant after the pandemic triggered a two-year hiatus. And not too far away from The Woodland’s reopened BBQ mecca, you’ll find the new Goode Co. Fish Camp, a brand new casual seafood restaurant that opens this Tuesday, May 3.

Founded more than 40 years ago by Levi’s dad, Jim Goode, Goode Company is renowned for its tried-and-true recipes with house-made offerings ranging from fresh Gulf Coast seafood and authentic Tex-Mex to slow-cooked, mesquite-smoked barbecue at its various restaurants.

At the BBQ joints, the first restaurant that gained the Goode’s food fame, you’ll find made from scratch sides like Austin baked beans, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw that pairs perfectly with the smoked brisket, ribs, turkey and sausage. Each rubbed with their proprietary blend of herbs and spices. And then there’s that pie. Goode’s famous ooey-gooey Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie (one that has been gifted and shipped to destinations all across the globe) tcan end any meal on a sweet note.

“We are excited to open the doors full-time again to welcome back our friends and neighbors,” Levi Goode says of The Woodlands Goode Company Barbeque reopening. “While we had some pop-up events and holiday drive-thru pickups during the pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close this location for daily service.

“We have missed serving the community and are ready to be back in the saddle again.”

Going to Fish Camp

The new Goode Co. Fish Camp is inspired by Texas’s coastal fare and, more specifically, the fish camp where Levi and his dad spent many a lazy afternoon fishing.

Welcome to a new Goode restaurant — Goode Co. Fish Camp — located in The Woodlands. (Photo by Paula Murphy)

“Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history, and love of food and entertaining,” Levi Goode says. “This new concept is especially personal because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay.

“Growing up, we’d go in search of flounder, speckled trout and redfish along the sandy shoreline. After hours in the sun, we’d return to our fish camp – a stilt house standing above the water – to clean the day’s catch and cook a delicious meal. Our trips there together and with family and friends solidified my love for the excitement of the catch and the ritual of coming together to prepare and enjoy a hard-earned meal.

“At the restaurant, we are keeping the fish camp vibe alive, one where oysters crack open as quickly as beer and the fresh catch is enjoyed over tall tales.”

Goode Fish Camp’s cheeky written menu is divided into hook, line and sinker sections. Starters that catch you by the proverbial hook include sharing plates and snacks like freshly shucked oysters and towering seafood tiers. Crispy boudin is made with sausage fresh from the in-house butchery stuffed with Jack cheese, lightly breaded and flash-fried, while no Goode seafood restaurant would be complete without the company’s signature dish — Campechana de Mariscos.

On the line are soups, salads, sandwiches and po’ boys. Dig into a Gulf Coast po’ boy with shrimp, catfish, or oysters, either fried or grilled. Or order up the Fish Camp’s shrimp remoulade salad on a bed of crisp iceberg and a juicy burger. Or the spicy SOTX hot chicken sandwich tossed in a house-made chile oil and slathered with Crystal hot sauce mayo.

Sinkers are entrees like the mighty mesquite wood-grilled steak; the oven-roasted Texas striped bass with salsa verde and lemon butter; and the hearth-roasted yellowfin tuna topped with Gulf shrimp with a Veracruzana sauce. While sharable sides like crispy Brussels sprouts with tomato-bacon jam, crispy crab boil potatoes and creamed kale with bacon breadcrumbs round out the meal.

The Goode 411

Goode Company Barbeque is located at 20102 Northwest Freeway and will open for limited hours to start (Fridays through Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm), which will be expanded soon. Goode Co. Fish Camp is located at 8865 Six Pines Drive, Suite 100. It’s open Sundays to Wednesdays from 11 am to 8:30 pm; Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm.

Bonus: The patios at all Goode Company’s BBQ restaurants are now dog friendly.