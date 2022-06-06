Nearly 30-Year-Old Memorial Mansion Undergoes a Dramatic Remodel — How a $17.4 Million Stunner is Defying Houston’s Teardown Trend

Built in 1995, the 11,290 square foot home at 402 Timberwilde Lane has been completely reimagined and is on the market with Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

Built in 1995, the 11,290 square foot home at 402 Timberwilde Lane has been completely reimagined and is on the market with Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

Most architects would agree that it is much easier to start from the ground up rather than remodel. That being said, we offer kudos to Iraj Taghi Homes and Benjamin Johnston Design for the masterful remodeling of the almost 30-year-old Memorial mansion at 402 Timberwilde Lane. I offer personal applause to the builder and designer for not buying into Houston real estate’s widespread “tear it down” mentality even though this Memorial mansion is not of historic significance.

But it is significantly grand as only an 11,290-square-foot home should be. Ensconced in the middle of two and a half lush acres, the dwelling, built in 1995, has been reimagined for a contemporary lifestyle with traditional esthetics. Consider the 100-year-old beams, wide plank European oak flooring, diamond plaster walls and curated marble accents combined with the requisite expansive chef’s kitchen with an eat-in marble island and adjoining breakfast area and a sweeping great room with marble bar.

Of course, the bones of the house had to be appropriate for a curated remodel and the structure at 402 Timberwilde Lane presented the perfect opportunity for the infusion of all things fine and sophisticated.

The result is a stunner with two primary suites, one on the ground floor and the other on the second; and four additional bedrooms; six full and two half baths; three fireplaces; and a separate caterer’s kitchen. Ceilings were raised, windows and doors replaced, walls moved, floors replaced, new heating and cooling systems installed — everything changed except the footprint.

Iraj Taghi Custom Homes has been in the luxury homebuilding market for 30 years while Benjamin Johnston Design, which includes architecture and interior design, is noted for mixing classical arts with contemporary technology, “transforming daily living experiences through extraordinary form and function.”

The home is listed with Michael Afshari of Compass with an asking price of $17.47 million.

