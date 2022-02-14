Mid-Century Modern Marvel Hits the Market With a $1.5 Million Asking Price — Inside a Time Capsule of a House in Old Braeswood

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)
The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

Mirror play in the mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

Real Estate / Houses

Mid-Century Modern Marvel Hits the Market With a $1.5 Million Asking Price — Inside a Time Capsule of a House in Old Braeswood

BY // 02.14.22
photography Josh Gremillion Photography
The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)
The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

Mirror play in the mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

In 1954 the Lewis family of Lewis & Coker Supermarkets tasked architect Irving R. Klein to design an of-the-moment home, a spacious (for the time) 3,647 square feet with 15-foot vaulted ceilings, Philippine mahogany paneling, corrugated glass panels, a slate roof, and honed flagstone floors. Today, the pristine mid-century modern home in Old Braeswood is on the market with an asking price of $1,55o,000.

Former Houston Ballet principal Martha Butler Long and her husband, only the second owners of the unique house at 2430 Maroneal Street, had long been fascinated by esthetics of this architectural period, telling PaperCity: “We have always been attracted to the mid-century decor encompassing the fun, colorful vibe of the ’50s. The Sputnik chandeliers were acquired years before with the hopes of finding a perfect space to place them.”

Aside from the updated kitchen, the time-capsule home has been largely preserved right down to the mint green tiles in one of the bathrooms. Orange, chartreuse and turquoise walls add to the vintage authenticity.

The four bedroom, three bath plus one half bath home with its classic kidney shaped swimming pool was just the ticket for the dancer who performed under Houston Ballet’s beloved Ben Stevenson.

Not only was the design era house at 2430 Maroneal Street to their liking but the couple also admired the furnishings that defined the mid-century esthetic. She tapped Barbara Hill of her namesake design firm and Hill’s daughter, Claire Cusak, to complete the decor of the house.

696A8914 (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)

“Just after being asked to help with finding furniture for this amazing original mid-century home, I walked into a shop and found an original Vladamir Kagan sofa and ottoman with its original stunning black and white upholstery that became the cornerstone of the living room,” Hill tells PaperCity. “It was easy to add more icons of this era like Saarinen, Platner, Eames and Bertoia in bright pop colors to reflect the ’50s era and the personalities of the vivacious young owners.”

696A8866 (Photo by TK Images)
The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)

Architect Klein was quite popular in the 1950s and ’60s when his firm’s Houston designs included Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Fluor Office Building and Gulfgate Shopping City, the region’s first open-air shopping mall.

This truly rare property is listed with the Krantz Linn Group, an affiliate of Compass.

For a closer look at 2430 Maroneal Street, click thru the photo gallery below:

The mid-century modern time-capsule dwelling at 2430 Maroneal Street in Old Braeswood (Photo by TK Images)
