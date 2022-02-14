Houston Jewish Senior Care Center Hits the Jackpot With $1 Million YouTube Gala — Seven Acres Looks to the Stars

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala co-chairs Dr. Bob & Sandy Light, board president Michael Feinstein, gala co-chairs Robyn & Adam Burck.
6. Supporters Ronnie and Judy Yambra light up the night as they fill out their donation cards with their light-up pen
10. Gala co-chairs enjoyed an impromptu dance to “Fly Me to the Moon” during the tapingof the virtual gala video
3. Honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Marsha Stein and Raymond Kalmans
8. Supporters Sam and Debi Mishael shined a light on their donation to the residents of Seven Acres
9. Seven Acres Board of Trustees Treasurer Lee Straus made every dollar count as he lit up his donor card for the 2022 gala
7. Committee members Vicky and Michael Richker share their donor card with everyone
5. Seven Acres President Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle visited during the filming of the gala virtual video
1. Lauren Slatko, Malcolm Slatko, Leslie Slatko and Chaim Slatko
01
09

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala co-chairs Dr. Bob & Sandy Light, board president Michael Feinstein, gala co-chairs Robyn & Adam Burck.

02
09

Ronnie & Judy Yambra fill out donation cards during the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services virtual fundraiser.

03
09

Gala co-chairs enjoy an impromptu dance to 'Fly Me to the Moon' during taping of the virtual gala video by Lorrelle Media.

04
09

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Marsha Stein, Raymond Kalman.

05
09

Sam & Debi Mishael fill out their donation cards for the residents of Seven Acres.

06
09

Seven Acres Board of Trustees treasurer Lee Straus with his donor card during the virtual gala.

07
09

Seven Acres virtual gala committee members Vicky & Michael Richker

08
09

Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle during filming of the gala virtual video.

09
09

Lauren Slatko, the late Malcolm Slatko, Leslie Slatko and Chaim Slatko.

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala co-chairs Dr. Bob & Sandy Light, board president Michael Feinstein, gala co-chairs Robyn & Adam Burck.
6. Supporters Ronnie and Judy Yambra light up the night as they fill out their donation cards with their light-up pen
10. Gala co-chairs enjoyed an impromptu dance to “Fly Me to the Moon” during the tapingof the virtual gala video
3. Honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Marsha Stein and Raymond Kalmans
8. Supporters Sam and Debi Mishael shined a light on their donation to the residents of Seven Acres
9. Seven Acres Board of Trustees Treasurer Lee Straus made every dollar count as he lit up his donor card for the 2022 gala
7. Committee members Vicky and Michael Richker share their donor card with everyone
5. Seven Acres President Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle visited during the filming of the gala virtual video
1. Lauren Slatko, Malcolm Slatko, Leslie Slatko and Chaim Slatko
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Jewish Senior Care Center Hits the Jackpot With $1 Million YouTube Gala — Seven Acres Looks to the Stars

Longterm Care That Makes a Huge Difference For Families

BY // 02.14.22
Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala co-chairs Dr. Bob & Sandy Light, board president Michael Feinstein, gala co-chairs Robyn & Adam Burck.
Ronnie & Judy Yambra fill out donation cards during the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services virtual fundraiser.
Gala co-chairs enjoy an impromptu dance to 'Fly Me to the Moon' during taping of the virtual gala video by Lorrelle Media.
Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Marsha Stein, Raymond Kalman.
Sam & Debi Mishael fill out their donation cards for the residents of Seven Acres.
Seven Acres Board of Trustees treasurer Lee Straus with his donor card during the virtual gala.
Seven Acres virtual gala committee members Vicky & Michael Richker
Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle during filming of the gala virtual video.
Lauren Slatko, the late Malcolm Slatko, Leslie Slatko and Chaim Slatko.
1
9

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala co-chairs Dr. Bob & Sandy Light, board president Michael Feinstein, gala co-chairs Robyn & Adam Burck.

2
9

Ronnie & Judy Yambra fill out donation cards during the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services virtual fundraiser.

3
9

Gala co-chairs enjoy an impromptu dance to 'Fly Me to the Moon' during taping of the virtual gala video by Lorrelle Media.

4
9

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Marsha Stein, Raymond Kalman.

5
9

Sam & Debi Mishael fill out their donation cards for the residents of Seven Acres.

6
9

Seven Acres Board of Trustees treasurer Lee Straus with his donor card during the virtual gala.

7
9

Seven Acres virtual gala committee members Vicky & Michael Richker

8
9

Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle during filming of the gala virtual video.

9
9

Lauren Slatko, the late Malcolm Slatko, Leslie Slatko and Chaim Slatko.

What: Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services “Shooting for the Stars — The Future I Ours!” gala

Where: A virtual event viewed on YouTube from homes across the city

PC Moment: An astounding $800,000 was raised during the live appeal on YouTube. That brought total proceeds to more than $1 million. The evening honored the family and legacy of Malcolm P. Slatko, the late CEO of Seven Acres with the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award. The late CEO’s widow Leslie Slatko accepted the award.

Recalling Slatko’s 40 years of contributions on the video, produced and emceed by Linda Lorelle of Lorelle Media, were past Seven Acres board presidents Judy Yambra, Gary Swartz and Buster Freedman.

“Our talented Seven Acres workforce ensures that we are meeting and surpassing the needs of the seniors in the community that we serve,” Seven Acres board president Michael Feinstein says on the video. “We never want to lose the feeling that the future is bright for those that we call family. As we look to the stars, I know that that Malcolm’s vision is still guiding us today and will lead us to an even brighter future.”

Also on the program were Ariana and Benjamin Ackerman, great-grandchildren of resident Berta Roth. They spoke about their hopes for the future of Seven Acres and what having this longterm care residence has meant for their family.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1

Seven Acres CEO Barry Goldstein and chief development officer Marilu Garza as well as many board members, volunteers, and staff were applauded for quickly pivoting from a live ballroom gala to the virtual event. The impact of the omicron variant dictating the change.

PC Seen: Gala chairs Sandy and Dr. Bob Light and Robyn and Adam Burck; honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Raymond Kalmans, and Marsha Stein; auction co-chairs Abby Ackerman and Michael Wiesenthal; fundraising committee members not already mentioned Larry Buck, Brad Rauch, Vicky and Michael Richker, and Judy Yambra.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

Valobra Master Jewelers honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples.
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X