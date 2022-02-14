Houston Jewish Senior Care Center Hits the Jackpot With $1 Million YouTube Gala — Seven Acres Looks to the Stars

Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein and journalist Linda Lorelle during filming of the gala virtual video.

Seven Acres Board of Trustees treasurer Lee Straus with his donor card during the virtual gala.

Sam & Debi Mishael fill out their donation cards for the residents of Seven Acres.

Gala co-chairs enjoy an impromptu dance to 'Fly Me to the Moon' during taping of the virtual gala video by Lorrelle Media.

What: Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services “Shooting for the Stars — The Future I Ours!” gala

Where: A virtual event viewed on YouTube from homes across the city

PC Moment: An astounding $800,000 was raised during the live appeal on YouTube. That brought total proceeds to more than $1 million. The evening honored the family and legacy of Malcolm P. Slatko, the late CEO of Seven Acres with the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award. The late CEO’s widow Leslie Slatko accepted the award.

Recalling Slatko’s 40 years of contributions on the video, produced and emceed by Linda Lorelle of Lorelle Media, were past Seven Acres board presidents Judy Yambra, Gary Swartz and Buster Freedman.

“Our talented Seven Acres workforce ensures that we are meeting and surpassing the needs of the seniors in the community that we serve,” Seven Acres board president Michael Feinstein says on the video. “We never want to lose the feeling that the future is bright for those that we call family. As we look to the stars, I know that that Malcolm’s vision is still guiding us today and will lead us to an even brighter future.”

Also on the program were Ariana and Benjamin Ackerman, great-grandchildren of resident Berta Roth. They spoke about their hopes for the future of Seven Acres and what having this longterm care residence has meant for their family.

Seven Acres CEO Barry Goldstein and chief development officer Marilu Garza as well as many board members, volunteers, and staff were applauded for quickly pivoting from a live ballroom gala to the virtual event. The impact of the omicron variant dictating the change.

PC Seen: Gala chairs Sandy and Dr. Bob Light and Robyn and Adam Burck; honorary co-chairs Robert Caplan, Raymond Kalmans, and Marsha Stein; auction co-chairs Abby Ackerman and Michael Wiesenthal; fundraising committee members not already mentioned Larry Buck, Brad Rauch, Vicky and Michael Richker, and Judy Yambra.