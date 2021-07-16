Must-See Texas Property — A Modern Lake House Built for Entertaining in Star Harbor
With a Resort-Style Pool and Party Deck, The Sleek Home is Down for a Good GatheringBY Caitlin Clark // 07.16.21
9 Westview Drive in Star Harbor offers an elevated take on the modern the entertainer's lake house.
A wide open living room features a modern fireplace and plenty of room to spread out.
Slick glass doors blend outdoor and indoor living areas beautifully.
The covered patio includes a slick, hard-working fan to keep things cool.
The striking kitchen serves as the heart of the home.
A stylish spot for guests to gravitate.
Modern light fixtures feature throughout the nearly 5,000-square-foot lake home.
Lakeside views from the deck.
The Star Harbor lake house features plenty of bedrooms for guests.
A bathroom built for two.
One of six bedrooms in the lake house.
A concrete shower in the attached bath.
Should you need to get a little work done.
A modern, simple design extends throughout the home.
Every great entertainer needs a wet bar.
A cozy theater room offers a retreat from the great outdoors.
A well-equipped home gym.
A downstairs bedroom.
One of the smaller attached bathrooms.
Backyard views of the Star Harbor home.
A resort-style pool and hot tub.
Lounge poolside just steps away from the boat dock.
The home's boat dock is large enough to fit a ski boat and two jet skis.
A view of Star Harbor from above.
The elements for a consummate party lake house are fairly simple: it must include several bedrooms, a massive kitchen island, some sort of festive water feature, and — of course — easy access to the lake in question. 9 Westview Drive in sought-after Star Harbor, a tucked-away peninsula along Cedar Creek Lake, features all of those crucial components, with a modern design that truly elevates the entertainer’s lake house.
For those lucky enough to make their way to the secluded showstopper, the destination is surprisingly un-lakehouse-like. On Westview Drive, you won’t find any stray tchotchkes or clichéd signage. Beyond the striking wooden façade (a rustic choice that contrasts coolly with sleek Low-E windows and a striking metal roof), rooms are airy and sophisticated. Concrete floors and bold accent lighting mix with gorgeous light hardwoods throughout, and sun-soaked spaces offer plenty of room to make memories (and decorate accordingly).
But you’re here for the entertaining elements, so rest assured, this house is down for a good gathering. The hero of any home, the kitchen, is putting in serious work in Star Harbor, Texas. Featuring a sprawling marble island with an endless array of modern leather bar stools, a massive range, and an aesthetically pleasing minimalist design (for pictures, naturally), the heart of the house offers a beautiful spot for guests to gravitate. Anyone who might be looking for a reprieve from the great outdoors can retreat to the well-equipped home gym or the cozy theater room are at your service. On the water feature front, a resort-style pool and hot tub are just steps from the home’s boat dock and party deck.
By the Numbers: $2,500,000 | 6 bedrooms | 5.1 bathrooms | 4,954 square feet
For more information on 9 Westview Drive in Star Harbor, Texas, visit coldwellbanker.com.