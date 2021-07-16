star harbor lake house
star harbor lake house
9 Westview Drive in Star Harbor offers an elevated take on the modern the entertainer's lake house.

A wide open living room features a modern fireplace and plenty of room to spread out.

Slick glass doors blend outdoor and indoor living areas beautifully.

The covered patio includes a slick, hard-working fan to keep things cool.

The striking kitchen serves as the heart of the home.

A stylish spot for guests to gravitate.

Modern light fixtures feature throughout the nearly 5,000-square-foot lake home.

Lakeside views from the deck.

The Star Harbor lake house features plenty of bedrooms for guests.

A bathroom built for two.

One of six bedrooms in the lake house.

A concrete shower in the attached bath.

Should you need to get a little work done.

A modern, simple design extends throughout the home.

Every great entertainer needs a wet bar.

A cozy theater room offers a retreat from the great outdoors.

A well-equipped home gym.

A downstairs bedroom.

One of the smaller attached bathrooms.

Backyard views of the Star Harbor home.

A resort-style pool and hot tub.

Lounge poolside just steps away from the boat dock.

The home's boat dock is large enough to fit a ski boat and two jet skis.

A view of Star Harbor from above.

Real Estate

Must-See Texas Property — A Modern Lake House Built for Entertaining in Star Harbor

With a Resort-Style Pool and Party Deck, The Sleek Home is Down for a Good Gathering

BY // 07.16.21
9 Westview Drive in Star Harbor offers an elevated take on the modern the entertainer's lake house.

A wide open living room features a modern fireplace and plenty of room to spread out.

Slick glass doors blend outdoor and indoor living areas beautifully.

The covered patio includes a slick, hard-working fan to keep things cool.

The striking kitchen serves as the heart of the home.

A stylish spot for guests to gravitate.

Modern light fixtures feature throughout the nearly 5,000-square-foot lake home.

Lakeside views from the deck.

The Star Harbor lake house features plenty of bedrooms for guests.

A bathroom built for two.

One of six bedrooms in the lake house.

A concrete shower in the attached bath.

Should you need to get a little work done.

A modern, simple design extends throughout the home.

Every great entertainer needs a wet bar.

A cozy theater room offers a retreat from the great outdoors.

A well-equipped home gym.

A downstairs bedroom.

One of the smaller attached bathrooms.

Backyard views of the Star Harbor home.

A resort-style pool and hot tub.

Lounge poolside just steps away from the boat dock.

The home's boat dock is large enough to fit a ski boat and two jet skis.

A view of Star Harbor from above.

The elements for a consummate party lake house are fairly simple: it must include several bedrooms, a massive kitchen island, some sort of festive water feature, and — of course — easy access to the lake in question. 9 Westview Drive in sought-after Star Harbor, a tucked-away peninsula along Cedar Creek Lake, features all of those crucial components, with a modern design that truly elevates the entertainer’s lake house.

For those lucky enough to make their way to the secluded showstopper, the destination is surprisingly un-lakehouse-like. On Westview Drive, you won’t find any stray tchotchkes or clichéd signage. Beyond the striking wooden façade (a rustic choice that contrasts coolly with sleek Low-E windows and a striking metal roof), rooms are airy and sophisticated. Concrete floors and bold accent lighting mix with gorgeous light hardwoods throughout, and sun-soaked spaces offer plenty of room to make memories (and decorate accordingly).

star harbor lake house
The striking kitchen makes room for all as the heart of the home along Cedar Creek Lake.

But you’re here for the entertaining elements, so rest assured, this house is down for a good gathering. The hero of any home, the kitchen, is putting in serious work in Star Harbor, Texas. Featuring a sprawling marble island with an endless array of modern leather bar stools, a massive range, and an aesthetically pleasing minimalist design (for pictures, naturally), the heart of the house offers a beautiful spot for guests to gravitate. Anyone who might be looking for a reprieve from the great outdoors can retreat to the well-equipped home gym or the cozy theater room are at your service. On the water feature front, a resort-style pool and hot tub are just steps from the home’s boat dock and party deck.

By the Numbers: $2,500,000 | 6 bedrooms | 5.1 bathrooms | 4,954 square feet

For more information on 9 Westview Drive in Star Harbor, Texas, visit coldwellbanker.com

