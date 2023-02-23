Selling Luxury Houston – Moni Bohnisch On The Most Sellable Home Features

Sold by Moni in 2021, this modern open floor plan paired with upgraded smart home technology by Timeline Builders at 3211 Drexel Drive provided all the luxury touches for new buyers. (Photo TK Images)

If you are looking to buy a luxury home or are a savvy homeowner getting ready to list your high-end home, Top Producing Douglas Elliman agent, Moni Bohnisch, has sold some of the most exclusive properties in Houston and gives her insight into a few of the top luxury amenities that will attract buyers and help sellers garner the best returns.

Smart Home Technology

With a growing emphasis on security as well as wireless innovations and advancements, smart home technology has revolutionized luxury real estate. With a click of a button, these technologies allow the control of so many different elements of the home and provide the best home protection possible. Smart home technology has changed the way we live.

The Takeaway: With a possibly challenging market, smart home technology is a huge contributing factor to property value. It is the future of luxury real estate.

Open Floor Plan

Having an open floor plan is one of the most covetable features offered. It is beneficial for many reasons which is why it has been so popular in home design. The style of a home affects how the space feels, the light, the mood, and the sound that travels throughout the space. It is a combination of airy open design, efficient and maximum use of space and square footage, allowing the most natural light and a seamless traffic flow from one room to another. These spaces are designed for integrated living and an inviting atmosphere for social togetherness. It can make even the smallest house feels more spacious.

The Takeaway: Open concepts create superior resale values.

Natural Material Finishes

One of the biggest trends is the elevated use of natural materials in home finishes. It is back not only on trend but also carries a particular aesthetic value and introduces warmth and sophistication to luxury interiors. Architects and designers often take inspiration from natural materials when it comes to their designs. Natural finishes are healthy, durable environmentally friendly and highlight the importance of using sustainable building materials for the longevity of a home. It brings a strong sense of style and is the essence of modern architectural design today.

Today’s luxury real estate buyers have a growing desire for energy efficiency, and this is reflected in how builders apply these values and preferences to create the foundation of more sustainable homes. Unique homes remain the heart of Luxury Real Estate.

The Takeaway: Creative use of topline natural finishes is the foundation of luxury living.

Primary Suites

The epitome of luxury living is not just well-appointed finishes, it’s also the amenities and small touches that allow the owner to feel lavished on or spoiled. Think royalty and extreme extravagance. The word luxury brings to mind plenty of conveniences, but what do luxury home buyers want in a primary suite? The pressures of the outside world and the demands of hectic lifestyles have made home buyers want a retreat from this busy world and a feeling of peace, well-being, and calm within their homes.

The primary suite serves as their most private sanctuary and a peaceful getaway. It is where they wake up to a new day. It is where they return and reflect on how each day went. It is an important space and needs priority attention.

Primary suites can also factor into a home’s value. While desired features vary from buyer to buyer, the overwhelming majority would like a primary bedroom with his and her walk-in dressing areas as well as equipped with a lavish spa-like primary bath where one can disappear from any chaos and take time to decompress.

Location is also important for primary suites. First-floor primary suites have gained in popularity over the years for a variety of reasons, particularly for those who desire more privacy or are simply weary of navigating stairs throughout the day. With today’s trend toward multigenerational living, most home builders are moving to main-level primary suites.

The Takeaway: Focusing on location and creative amenities for your primary suite can help make your home memorable to potential buyers and translate to a better resale value.

