Must-See Property — This $17 Million Estate Blends Illustrious Texas Architecture and Dallas Country Club Views

If on the rare chance you happened to find yourself at the end of Potomac Avenue over the past few years, you might have noticed the revitalization of the striking glass structure in the quiet, tree-shrowded corner of Highland Park. Even at its most deteriorated, the home and its prime location (it sits right alongside Turtle Creek) showed vast potential. Now officially renovated and newly on the market, 3932 Potomac Avenue comes with a staggering asking price — even for the Park Cities — but a notable pedigree.

Using the 1970s-era bones left by noted Dallas architect Bud Oglesby, the home (now priced at $16.8 million) was brought back to life by architect Larry Speck, a current professor at the University of Texas at Austin with an illustrious CV. After earning his Master of Architecture degree from M.I.T., Speck spent his career making his mark on civic, healthcare, and residential spaces across his home state of Texas, all while publishing numerous works focusing on urbanism and twentieth-century American architecture.

In the 1980s, Speck helped shine a light on our state’s rich architectural heritage by penning Landmarks of Texas Architecture. He hosted the PBS documentary “Building the American City: San Antonio” and began accumulating national recognition for his regional designs. Some of Speck’s most recognizable Texan works: Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston, Austin Bergstrom International Airport, and Rough Creek Lodge in Hill Country.

But the attention he paid to a quiet corner of Highland Park is what’s of note today. Speck’s first step: to remove the deteriorated ends of the structure, opening up the home to spanning views of neighboring Turtle Creek and the Dallas Country Club golf course. We could walk you through the various living areas and suites within the home’s 6,800 square feet, but what truly distinguishes this property are its materials. Tried-and-true Texas Leuders limestone, Almondria wood, and fine scagliola plaster come together to create a residential work of art, complete with a glass curtain wall you need to see to believe.

3932 Potomac Avenue is listed with Allie Beth Allman. All photos courtesy of Allie Beth Allman.