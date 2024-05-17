The Hôtel Swexan Hosted ‘An Astronomical Affair’ for The Family Place in Dallas
Inside ReuNight 2024BY Caitlin Clark // 05.17.24
2024 ReuNight co-chairs James and Kristin Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas' Hotel Swexan.
Emcee and auctioneer Matt Godbehere
The Hunter Sullivan Band at ReuNight 2024.
Electric violinist Zuriel Merek
The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg
Scene: The 11th annual ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place, at Hôtel Swexan on May 9, 2024.
Takeaway: The buzzy new Hôtel Swexan offered a posh setting for the beloved annual fundraiser, allowing guests to flow seamlessly from one ballroom to the other. The first hosted a cocktail reception and a silent auction, with treasured items and experiences donated by Kent Rathburn, Stanley Korshak, and deBoulle. The Texas Rangers paired their premium club tickets with a Michael Young-signed baseball, while a three-bedroom villa in the South of France included five Alto airport transfers.
In keeping with the evening’s theme, “An Astronomical Affair,” event designer Steve Kemble had transformed the second ballroom into a starry display of over 3,000 candles and deep navy velvet linens. The striking design complemented the sumptuous three-course dinner, curated by executive chef James Ash and paired with Stoller Family Estate wines.
High Point: After thanking the evening’s co-chairs (Kristin and James Hallam; Annie and Erik Miller) and honorary chairs (Bunny and Harold Ginsburg) The Family Place’s interim CEO, Tiffany Tate-McDaniel teared up when recognizing her friend and mentor Paige Flink, The Family Place’s longtime former CEO and the pioneer behind Dallas’ beloved Partner’s Card. It’s all too easy to forget a glamorous event’s true purpose, but Tate-McDaniel drove the cause home with a powerful speech.
“Tonight, The Family Place has 43 women, 66 children, four men, three dogs, and two cats in our care between our three shelters,” Tate-McDaniel shared. “That is 118 souls we are responsible for tonight. We want to provide each one of them the tools they need to build a future free from violence.”
