The Hôtel Swexan Hosted ‘An Astronomical Affair’ for The Family Place in Dallas

2024 ReuNight co-chairs James and Kristin Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller
Leigh Rinearson, Paige Flink and KJ Murphy
Andrew Hallam, John Hallam, Ann Hallam and Natasha Hallam
Russell and Madelaine Lam
Kasey Lemkin and Zoe Bonnette
James and Freda Coffey
Tina Patterson and Carol Seay
Machelle and Rodney Davenport
Betsy and Richard Eiseman
Chanel Williams
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Emcee and auctioneer Matt Godbehere
ReuNight 2024- the family place
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Erin Mathews
The Hunter Sullivan Band at ReuNight 2024.
Catherine and Julian Payne
Dwight and Claire Emanuelson
Crayton and Nikki Webb
Electric violinist Zuriel Merek
Emily Maduro and Joe Wielebinski
Luis and Courtney Bartolomei
Harold Ginsburg
Garrett Schulze, Olivia Burgin and Heather and Rob Liu
Fanchon and Howard Hallam
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Michael Dzama and Elaine Kartalis
Mitchell and Lindsey Brown
Samantha Wortley and Sarah Ring
The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg
Theresa Parkinson and Lindsay Jacaman
Tré and Lauren Black
2024 ReuNight co-chairs James and Kristin Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller
Leigh Rinearson, Paige Flink and KJ Murphy
Andrew Hallam, John Hallam, Ann Hallam and Natasha Hallam
Russell and Madelaine Lam
Kasey Lemkin and Zoe Bonnette
James and Freda Coffey
Tina Patterson and Carol Seay
Machelle and Rodney Davenport
Betsy and Richard Eiseman
Chanel Williams
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Emcee and auctioneer Matt Godbehere
ReuNight 2024- the family place
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Erin Mathews
The Hunter Sullivan Band at ReuNight 2024.
Catherine and Julian Payne
Dwight and Claire Emanuelson
Crayton and Nikki Webb
Electric violinist Zuriel Merek
Emily Maduro and Joe Wielebinski
Luis and Courtney Bartolomei
Harold Ginsburg
Garrett Schulze, Olivia Burgin and Heather and Rob Liu
Fanchon and Howard Hallam
ReuNight 2024- the family place
Michael Dzama and Elaine Kartalis
Mitchell and Lindsey Brown
Samantha Wortley and Sarah Ring
The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg
Theresa Parkinson and Lindsay Jacaman
Tré and Lauren Black
Society / The Seen

The Hôtel Swexan Hosted ‘An Astronomical Affair’ for The Family Place in Dallas

Inside ReuNight 2024

BY // 05.17.24
2024 ReuNight co-chairs James and Kristin Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller
Leigh Rinearson, Paige Flink and KJ Murphy
Andrew Hallam, John Hallam, Ann Hallam and Natasha Hallam
Russell and Madelaine Lam
Kasey Lemkin and Zoe Bonnette
James and Freda Coffey
Tina Patterson and Carol Seay
Machelle and Rodney Davenport
Betsy and Richard Eiseman
Chanel Williams
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas' Hotel Swexan.
Emcee and auctioneer Matt Godbehere
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas' Hotel Swexan.
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas' Hotel Swexan.
Erin Mathews
The Hunter Sullivan Band at ReuNight 2024.
Catherine and Julian Payne
Dwight and Claire Emanuelson
Crayton and Nikki Webb
Electric violinist Zuriel Merek
Emily Maduro and Joe Wielebinski
Luis and Courtney Bartolomei
Harold Ginsburg
Fanchon and Howard Hallam
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas' Hotel Swexan.
Michael Dzama and Elaine Kartalis
Mitchell and Lindsey Brown
Samantha Wortley and Sarah Ring
The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg
Theresa Parkinson and Lindsay Jacaman
Tré and Lauren Black
Scene: The 11th annual ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place, at Hôtel Swexan on May 9, 2024.

Takeaway: The buzzy new Hôtel Swexan offered a posh setting for the beloved annual fundraiser, allowing guests to flow seamlessly from one ballroom to the other. The first hosted a cocktail reception and a silent auction, with treasured items and experiences donated by Kent Rathburn, Stanley Korshak, and deBoulle. The Texas Rangers paired their premium club tickets with a Michael Young-signed baseball, while a three-bedroom villa in the South of France included five Alto airport transfers. 

In keeping with the evening’s theme, “An Astronomical Affair,” event designer Steve Kemble had transformed the second ballroom into a starry display of over 3,000 candles and deep navy velvet linens. The striking design complemented the sumptuous three-course dinner, curated by executive chef James Ash and paired with Stoller Family Estate wines.

ReuNight 2024- the family place
Scenes from the 2024 ReuNight for The Family Place in Dallas’ Hotel Swexan.

High Point: After thanking the evening’s co-chairs (Kristin and James Hallam; Annie and Erik Miller) and honorary chairs (Bunny and Harold Ginsburg) The Family Place’s interim CEO, Tiffany Tate-McDaniel teared up when recognizing her friend and mentor Paige Flink, The Family Place’s longtime former CEO and the pioneer behind Dallas’ beloved Partner’s Card. It’s all too easy to forget a glamorous event’s true purpose, but Tate-McDaniel drove the cause home with a powerful speech. 

“Tonight, The Family Place has 43 women, 66 children, four men, three dogs, and two cats in our care between our three shelters,” Tate-McDaniel shared. “That is 118 souls we are responsible for tonight. We want to provide each one of them the tools they need to build a future free from violence.”

PC Seen: Fanchon and Howard Hallam, Ann and John Hallam, Sara and Robert Hallam, Claire and Dwight Emanuelson, Elaine Kartalis and Michael Dzama, Joyce Goss, Nancy and Ryan Scripps, Daffan and Doug Nettle, Carol Seay, Lauren and Tre Black, Theresa Parkinson, Nakita Johnson, Michelle and Bryan Goolsby, Betty Regard, Lindsay and Chuck Jacaman, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Emily Maduro and Joe Wielebinski, Erin Mathews, Pat Faubion, Nikki and Crayton Webb, Paige Flink, Kasey and Todd Lemkin, Peggy Dear, Gayle Sands, Katherine Sands and Madelaine and Russell Lam.

