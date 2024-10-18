Complete Interior Remodel Transforms an Oak Estates Mansion Into a Houston Jewel — 4048 Overbrook Lane Morphs Into Something New

fbpx
01
21

A complete interior remodel of the 2007 home at 4048 Overbrook Lane in Oak Estates resulted in a beautiful River Oaks mansion listed with Compass.

02
21

Marie Flanigan Interiors transformed the 7-year-old home into a contemporary jewel.

03
21

Spacious living areas throughout the house at 4048 Overbrook Lane enjoy plenty of natural light.

04
21

A soothing color palette by Marie Flanigan Interiors adds warmth to the home.

05
21

The residence enjoys several areas for entertaining including this more formal area with fireplace.

06
21

Home office/library/study this versatile room pushes all the buttons.

07
21

Marie Flanigan Interiors dressed the formal dining room in subtle elegance.

08
21

Listed with Compass, the home features a beautiful kitchen and breakfast area.

09
21

The gourmet kitchen at 4048 Overbrook Lane is a fresh update from the original.

10
21

A must for every home of this ilk is the chic wet bar.

11
21

A guest bathroom like no other at 4048 Overbrook Lane, listed with Compass.

12
21

A spacious second floor home office just right for planning charity board meetings and vacation outiongs.

13
21

The intimate backyard on the 8,700 sq.ft. lot offers plenty of room for a pool and outdoor entertaining.

14
21

Every home needs a summer kitchen and this at 4048 Overbrook Lane has it all.

15
21

The tranquil primary suite at 4048 Overbrook.

16
21

The primary bath is worthy of a five-star hotel.

17
21

The third floor entertaining area at 4048 Overbrook Lane is a bonus space.

18
21

Bunk beds create fund for kiddos in the home re-imaginged by Marie Flanigan Interiors.

19
21

A study space for youngsters in the home at 4048 Overbrook lane.

20
21

Play space on the second floor for the Oak Estates home.

21
21

Double-sink bath for one of the five bedrooms exude a special charm.

Real Estate / Mansions

Complete Interior Remodel Transforms an Oak Estates Mansion Into a Houston Jewel — 4048 Overbrook Lane Morphs Into Something New

A Location to Swoon Over Is Just Part of the Draw

BY // 10.17.24
One would hardly imagine how much a 14-year-old home could immensely benefit from an interior remodel. But when the owners of 4048 Overbrook Lane tapped Marie Flanigan Interiors to the task in 2021, the result was a stunning Houston mansion that beautifully blends modern luxury with classic charm. This jewel is on the market, now listed for $3,695,000.

While the house is so much more than location, location, location, you simply can’t beat the Oak Estates for primo placement.

4048 Overbrook Lane, Marie Flanigan Interiors
Home office/library/study this versatile room pushes all the buttons.

The 6,400-square-foot home is conveniently poised between Highland Village and posh River Oaks. The convenience of the corner lot in this ideal location stands out as a selling point. Central Market, a drug store, quaint restaurants, Sprinkles Cupcakes and top tier stores such as RH Houston are within walking distance. So is River Oaks Baptist School.

The Oaks Estates mansion itself is a serene oasis where Flanigan has employed luxe finishes and high-end decorative detailing that have lifted what might have been a nice place into an exemplary residence. Even from the library to the wet bar and the formal half-bath, the design and decorative elements speak to a certain quiet elegance.

4048 Overbrook Lane, Marie Flanigan Interiors
The residence enjoys several areas for entertaining including this more formal area with fireplace.

In addition to several airy living areas, the third floor flex space is a bonus just right for housing exercise equipment or children’s playthings. Or perhaps turning into a studio for arts and crafts.

The home boasts five bedrooms each with its own bath plus two half baths. The must haves — a gourmet kitchen, a summer kitchen, in-ground heated swimming pool, two fireplaces and a generator. All are in place. And in a house of this size, it’s no surprise that there are two staircases, one in the foyer and another in the back.

The house first went on the Houston real estate market in late July with a list price of $3,995,000 but has recently been reduced to $3,695,000.

Caroline Bean of Compass has the listing.

