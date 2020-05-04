Secluded Community in Houston’s Shadow Unveils its First $3.1 Million Home — Inside The Orchards at Pecan Acres

Rendering of the kitchen for a suggested build-out is by Elizabeth Frost of Jann Wisdom Designs.

Rendering of the living room for a suggested build-out is by Elizabeth Frost of Jann Wisdom Designs.

A compelling view of the lake from the house in the Orchards at Pecan Acres. (Photo by ProHouston)

The aerial view of the home clearly reveals the pod design that works in this setting. (Photo by ProHouston)

Homes to be built in the Orchards at Pecan Acres are surrounded by grand, aged pecan trees. (Photo by ProHouston)

A tiny outlet from Lake Lucille wends through the house in the Orchards at Pecan Acres. (Photo by ProHouse)

The house is designed in a set of pods that can be viewed individually or as a whole. (Photo by ProHouse)

David Frost Wersebe has dictated the striking design elements of this first house in his Orchards at Pecan Acres development.(Photo by ProHouse)

The four-car garage is air-conditioned demonstrating the luxury level of additional homes to be built in the Orchard at Pecan Acres. (Photo by Kristian Alveo for Kebony)

The first home to be built in the Orchards at Pecan Acres overlooks Lucille Lake. (Photo by Kristian Alveo for Kebony)

A steel and glass bridge in the Orchards at Pecan Acres home connects the master suite to the main house. (Photo by ProHouse)

The first home to be built in the Orchards at Pecan Acres is listed with Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living. (Photo by ProHouse)

The first home in the Orchards at Pecan Acres overlooks Lake Lucille. (Photo by ProHouston)

Thirty-four miles west of downtown Houston, a unique residential enclave is blossoming among the pecan orchards and polo fields of the lush Pecan Acres Ranch. It’s one man’s vision for a secluded community, carved from a portion of the original 1,800-acre ranch and boasting an architectural style like no other.

David Frost Wersebe, a grandson of Vernon Frost who began assembling the farmland in 1945, has set aside 210 acres for his equestrian-influenced development, complete with bridle paths, that promises generous acreage for each dwelling as well as design controls.

The first remarkable home to be built in The Orchards at Pecan Acres in northwest Fort Bend County has been completed and it is a 6,000 square foot beauty, yours for the asking price of $3.1 million. The 3.23 acre site at 35711 Vernon Frost Road is surrounded by pecan trees and overlooks Lake Lucille that whimsically winds through the development.

“A living work of art . . . I think that’s we have here,” Wersebe notes.

Wersebe partnered with his neighbor Shannon Galway, an engineer, and builder Santiago Macedo to create a one-of-a-kind dwelling in a vernacular design that speaks to the ranching heritage. The four-bedroom home is constructed of Texas limestone, hand-hewn beams from a 200-year-old Amish barn, and the employment of exterior cladding in Kebony wood. The latter is a sustainable and durable modified wood alternative, which is said over time to acquire a silver-gray patina that will blend naturally with the surroundings.

The house enjoys a hint of Scandinavian influences and a nod to the contemporary while embracing a ranching esthetic. It is designed as a set of pods, with the master retreat connected to the main house via a glass and steel bridge that crosses over an outlet from the lake.

A tiny outlet from Lake Lucille wends through the house in the Orchards at Pecan Acres. (Photo by ProHouse)

Some of our favorite elements: The steel and glass bridge, the large scale custom metal-framed windows, the two-story living room with a white oak cathedral ceiling, the rooftop observation deck, and the air-conditioned four car garage with its single massive door, and the back porch with a covered patio and wood-burning fireplace and pathway to a cantilevered deck overlooking Lake Lucille.

In a twist on typical home building, the interior finishes are left to the desires of the buyer. The interior is a blank, slate as it were. In a sure sign that this is an all-in-the-family affair, Elizabeth Frost, a design associate of Jann Wisdom Designs, has created virtual build out and furnishings for some of the rooms and Vanessa Frost Ellis, an agent with Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living, has the listing.

