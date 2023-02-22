Must-See Dallas Property — A Jewel Box Park Highlander Condo by Al Biernat’s

There’s an area in Oak Lawn where a few people I know used to office. They didn’t all work at the same company, but their memories of the location always have the same ring to them: it was the glory days. The happy hours at Al Biernat’s, the occasional drop-in class at Equinox, and mid-afternoon strolls down Turtle Creek Boulevard or the Katy Trail… the spot was a walkable dream in the heart of the city. I thought of my friends and their wistful reminiscing when a coveted condo in the Park Highlander high-rise recently became available. Having it by an office is one thing, but that kind of accessibility at your residential fingertips is truly something special.

Fortunately, apartment 4A at 4240 Prescott Avenue is also something special. Though the building was constructed in 2004, the 2,390-square-foot condo was recently renovated to further elevate the sought-after address. An emerald green kitchen, an expansive living room, and both bedrooms have been fully updated with top-of-the-line finish outs. In the private foyer and bathroom, Monte Carlo and Emperador marble floors have been installed. Appliances are SubZero, Thermador, and Wolf, while the custom touches are as grand as the high ceilings.

Condos in Dallas, particularly the ones being built right now, tend to have a modern uniformity to them that can start to feel a little bland, but the Park Highlander property has an intentional style all its own.

Beyond 4A’s doors, homeowners are also treated to a private elevator entrance and 24-concierge service. Park Highlander amenities include renovated common areas, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and gardens. But the best feature of all isn’t necessarily included in the $1,625 monthly HOA fee: location, location, location.

4240 Prescott Avenue, Unit 4A in the Park Highlander condominium building is listed for $1.25 million by Katherine Sundby with Compass Real Estate.