Thoughtful designer touches abound in the Park Highlander condominium.

A well-appointed entryway.

An emerald green kitchen is equipped with appliances by Sub-Zero and Thermador.

A cozy nook within the kitchen.

An expansive living area features plenty of natural light.

In Oak Lawn, city views are completely unobstructed.

The living and dining area of the Park Highlander condo.

A thoughtful use of space off the living room.

The master bedroom in the Park Highlander condo.

A fully renovated master bathroom features newly installed marble floors.

A spacious second bedroom.

A spacious second bedroom.

The Park Highlander entrance in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property — A Jewel Box Park Highlander Condo by Al Biernat’s

A Location as Enviable as the Designer Finishes

BY // 02.22.23
There’s an area in Oak Lawn where a few people I know used to office. They didn’t all work at the same company, but their memories of the location always have the same ring to them: it was the glory days. The happy hours at Al Biernat’s, the occasional drop-in class at Equinox, and mid-afternoon strolls down Turtle Creek Boulevard or the Katy Trail… the spot was a walkable dream in the heart of the city. I thought of my friends and their wistful reminiscing when a coveted condo in the Park Highlander high-rise recently became available. Having it by an office is one thing, but that kind of accessibility at your residential fingertips is truly something special.

An emerald green kitchen is equipped with appliances by Sub-Zero and Thermador.

Fortunately, apartment 4A at 4240 Prescott Avenue is also something special. Though the building was constructed in 2004, the 2,390-square-foot condo was recently renovated to further elevate the sought-after address. An emerald green kitchen, an expansive living room, and both bedrooms have been fully updated with top-of-the-line finish outs. In the private foyer and bathroom, Monte Carlo and Emperador marble floors have been installed. Appliances are SubZero, Thermador, and Wolf, while the custom touches are as grand as the high ceilings.

Condos in Dallas, particularly the ones being built right now, tend to have a modern uniformity to them that can start to feel a little bland, but the Park Highlander property has an intentional style all its own.

The Park Highlander entrance in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Beyond 4A’s doors, homeowners are also treated to a private elevator entrance and 24-concierge service. Park Highlander amenities include renovated common areas, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and gardens. But the best feature of all isn’t necessarily included in the $1,625 monthly HOA fee: location, location, location.

4240 Prescott Avenue, Unit 4A in the Park Highlander condominium building is listed for $1.25 million by Katherine Sundby with Compass Real Estate.

